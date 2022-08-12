Between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7, the Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to 327 calls for service, among them the following. Service call: 3:45 p.m. (Auburn). Valley Com dispatched firefighters to a water leak between the upper and lower floors of an apartment complex, where the toilet wall stem in an upstairs unit was leaking. Firefighters helped the resident by securing the water valve, and then began salvage operations for removing the water. Firefighters contacted the building maintenance manager for further assistance to the residents.

