Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Yardbarker
Minnesota Wild Are Breaking Traditional Rebuilding Ideas
For the longest time, the Minnesota Wild were a team stuck in a perpetual loop of mediocrity, failing to perform in the playoffs as a wild card team (occasionally higher) but also never failing enough to warrant a complete tear-down and rebuild from the ground up. An occasional good draft pick and a decent approach to trades allowed them to stay at that wild card level longer than they should have, but it eventually became obvious that changes were needed after a couple of rough seasons in a row.
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS LOOKING TO HIRE THREE-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION FOR TV ANALYST ROLE
With former Blackhawk Eddie Olczyk leaving the team to join the Seattle Kraken as a TV colour analyst, the same role he had in Chicago, the organization is searching for a replacement. According to Jeff Agrest of Chicago Sun Times, the Blackhawks are interested in bringing back three-time Stanley Cup...
markerzone.com
LOGAN COOLEY CALLED COWARDLY BY MEMBER OF TEAM SWEDEN; 'I'LL GET TO SMACK HIM LATER'
It seems Logan Cooley, Team USA star at the World Juniors and a recent 3rd overall pick by Arizona, has ticked off members of Team Sweden. Before Sunday's game between the two teams, Cooley was asked about taking on Team Sweden. "They're a really skilled team that can score goals,...
Yardbarker
In 1998, Magic Johnson Bought A Team In Sweden And Played 5 Games For Them At 40-Year-Old, The Team Went Bankrupt After He Left The Team Next Year
Magic Johnson is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. Additionally, he is considered to be the best point guard to grace the league with his presence. During the prime of his career, watching Magic play was a beautiful sight for fans. He had a certain swag in his game and could make even the hardest passes look easy on the eyes.
NBA・
Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play for the Chicago Bulls?
No team wants to hear the face of their franchise say they wouldn't mind playing for another team. But that's the reality for the Milwaukee Bucks after star Giannis Antetokounmpo said at an event over the weekend that he wouldn't mind playing for the Chicago Bulls at the end of his career.
Yardbarker
Soldier Field is a torn up mess and the Bears haven’t even played a game yet
That you can see visible torn up footprints from players warming up is an absolute disgrace to the Chicago Bears from the city of Chicago. You might be able to make an argument that the field is not playable and that the game should be outright cancelled due to potential injuries that could be caused by conditions on the field.
Yardbarker
Brandon Jennings Takes A Shot At LeBron James And Chris Paul, Accuses Them Of Turning The NBA Into A "Player's League"
Brandon Jennings is making the rounds on social media right now after going off on NBA players, criticizing them for not taking their job seriously and the 'lack of love' for the game he's witnessed recently. The former Milwaukee Bucks star is tired of all that and recently went off on Twitter, criticizing players for not honoring the game and the fans.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Watch: James Banks Dunks On 4x NBA All-Star James Banks At AEBL
Banks played his college basketball at Texas and Georgia Tech, and this past season he played in 32 G league games. He averaged 6.4 points and 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest. Right now, he is only 24-years-old. As for Millsap, he is a four-time NBA All-Star,...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Can't Rule Out Playing For The Chicago Bulls Eventually: "Down The Line, You Never Know. Maybe I Play For Chicago."
The Milwaukee Bucks changed their fortunes as a franchise in 2013 when they drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo with the 15th pick in the NBA Draft. While Giannis was a rough prospect then, betting on him allowed the Bucks to finally have a championship-contending team that won the 2021 championship with Giannis as their leader.
White Sox dealt Luis Robert injury blow amid playoff push
The Chicago White Sox are still in reach of both the AL Central title and a Wild Card spot. However, they were handed a concerning injury on Friday night as star Luis Robert sprained his left wrist. Thankfully, his X-rays came back negative and he’s just listed as day-to-day for now. Luis Robert left the […] The post White Sox dealt Luis Robert injury blow amid playoff push appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
James Harden seemingly leaks 76ers’ Christmas Day game
The NBA is set to release its regular season schedule next week, but a few leaks have trickled out ahead of time. One of those leaks appears to have come from none other than James Harden. The Philadelphia 76ers guard seemingly revealed on Twitter that his team would be facing...
Bulls Land Kristaps Porzingis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Chicago Bulls have a lot of perimeter firepower that thrives at playing in the paint. To make the most of it, they need a stretch-five and have one in Nikola Vucevic. However, they give up a needed impact in the rim protection department with him. Could they benefit from a trade before the 2022-23 NBA season?
