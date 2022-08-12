The US Open will begin two weeks from Monday. As of now, Novak Djokovic will not be allowed to compete in the Grand Slam event. Djokovic, a three-time US Open champion, can not enter the United States for tournaments because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19. He's been adamant about not taking the shot, so unless the U.S. government changes its travel policy in the coming days, Djokovic will have to stay home.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO