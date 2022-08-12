ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serena Williams
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Jack Draper
The Guardian

Rafael Nadal pays tribute to Serena Williams on return to court

Rafael Nadal has expressed his gratitude towards Serena Williams for the inspiration and influence the American has provided throughout her years within tennis. “Plenty of memories,” Nadal said, smiling, before Williams’s imminent retirement from the game. “She is one of the greatest sports [people] of all time. I feel lucky to share a tour for a long period of time with her.
TENNIS
The Spun

John McEnroe Makes Opinion On Novak Djokovic Situation Very Clear

The US Open will begin two weeks from Monday. As of now, Novak Djokovic will not be allowed to compete in the Grand Slam event. Djokovic, a three-time US Open champion, can not enter the United States for tournaments because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19. He's been adamant about not taking the shot, so unless the U.S. government changes its travel policy in the coming days, Djokovic will have to stay home.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Pablo Carreno Busta wins in Montreal, 1st Masters 1000 title

MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain won the National Bank Open, beating eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. The first unseeded winner in the event since Argentina’s Guillermo Canas in 2002, Busta won his seventh ATP Tour title and first Masters 1000 victory. “It’s an...
SPORTS
France
Tennis
Spain
Sports
Reuters

Tennis-Hurkacz to meet Carreno Busta in Montreal final

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Hubert Hurkacz battled back from a set and a break down to beat Casper Ruud 5-7 6-3 6-2 on Saturday and reach the Canadian Masters final. He will meet Pablo Carreno Busta in Sunday's title clash after the Spaniard battled nearly three hours to eke out a 7-5 6-7(7) 6-2 victory against Briton Dan Evans in the second semi-final.
TENNIS
SkySports

Anthony Joshua: Relive two-time heavyweight champion's defining moments ahead of Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Ahead of the biggest fight of Anthony Joshua's life against Oleksandr Usyk on August 20, we take a look at the 10 most defining moments of his boxing career to date. After losing his IBF, WBO and WBA titles to Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September last year, Joshua has the chance to regain them as he takes on the unbeaten Ukrainian in Saudi Arabia, live on Sky Box Office.
COMBAT SPORTS

