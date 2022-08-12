Read full article on original website
Raducanu a perfect fit for cameo on the Serena Williams farewell tour
The US Open champion’s meeting with Williams in Ohio is a golden ticket that all on the WTA Tour desperately want to hold
SkySports
Emma Raducanu: British No 1 relishing Serena Williams showdown at Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati
Emma Raducanu has described the chance to play Serena Williams before the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion retires as a "great gift". Raducanu faces Williams in the first round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, which is likely to be the American's final tournament before the US Open, where the British No 1 is the defending champion.
Tennis-Coco world number one in doubles after Toronto triumph with Pegula
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Teenager Coco Gauff will become the new world number one in women's doubles when the rankings are released on Monday after her weekend title win at the Canadian Open with fellow American Jessica Pegula.
Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open
TORONTO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Romania's Simona Halep fought off a late rally from Coco Gauff and Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia pulled off another three-set upset as both made the semi-finals of the Canadian Open on Friday.
Rafael Nadal pays tribute to Serena Williams on return to court
Rafael Nadal has expressed his gratitude towards Serena Williams for the inspiration and influence the American has provided throughout her years within tennis. “Plenty of memories,” Nadal said, smiling, before Williams’s imminent retirement from the game. “She is one of the greatest sports [people] of all time. I feel lucky to share a tour for a long period of time with her.
John McEnroe Makes Opinion On Novak Djokovic Situation Very Clear
The US Open will begin two weeks from Monday. As of now, Novak Djokovic will not be allowed to compete in the Grand Slam event. Djokovic, a three-time US Open champion, can not enter the United States for tournaments because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19. He's been adamant about not taking the shot, so unless the U.S. government changes its travel policy in the coming days, Djokovic will have to stay home.
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
Simona Halep defeats Beatriz Haddad Maia for Toronto title
Simona Halep saved five of nine break points and broke Brazilian opponent Beatriz Haddad Maia five times en route to
NBC Sports
Pablo Carreno Busta wins in Montreal, 1st Masters 1000 title
MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain won the National Bank Open, beating eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. The first unseeded winner in the event since Argentina’s Guillermo Canas in 2002, Busta won his seventh ATP Tour title and first Masters 1000 victory. “It’s an...
SkySports
Siimona Halep beats Beatriz Haddad Maia to clinch third Canadian Open title; Pablo Carreno Busta wins in Montreal
Former world No 1 Simona Halep ended Beatriz Haddad Maia's dream run in Toronto with a hard-fought 6-3 2-6 6-3 victory to claim her third Canadian Open title on Sunday, while Pablo Carreno Busta won his first ATP Masters 1000 title in Montreal. Romanian Halep's shaky serving from her semi-final...
US Open Tennis Tournament Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about the US Open Tennis Tournament, the only Grand Slam tennis championship held in North America.
BBC
Canadian Open: Britain's Neal Skupski & Netherlands' Wesley Koolhof win sixth doubles title
Britain's Neal Skupski and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof have won their sixth doubles title, beating British-Australian pair Dan Evans and John Peers in the Canadian Open. Skupski and Koolhof won 6-2 4-6 10-6 in Montreal to claim their second ATP Masters 1,000 crown of the season. The number one ranked...
Tennis-Kyrgios win streak ended by Hurkacz in Canada, Ruud strolls into semis
MONTREAL, Canada, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Nick Kyrgios's nine-match winning streak ended in the Canadian Masters quarter-finals when eighth-seeded Pole Hubert Hurkacz blasted his way to a 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-1 victory on Friday.
ESPN
Serena Williams set for Cincinnati opener against Emma Raducanu in next match of farewell tour
MASON, Ohio -- Serena Williams plays Monday night at the Western & Southern Open in what is expected to be one of her final matches. It's a big deal, even for a U.S. Open tuneup accustomed to hosting the world's best players. "Serena Williams is a global icon whose impact...
SkySports
Dan Evans beaten by Pablo Carreno Busta in National Bank Open semi-finals; Simona Halep reaches Canadian Open final
Dan Evans' impressive run at the National Bank Open has been halted by Pablo Carreno Busta, who defeated the Briton in three sets in Montreal. The world No 39 became the first player at the tournament to take a set off the Spaniard, racing out to a 3-0 lead in the second set which he eventually won after having to save match point.
SkySports
FedEx St Jude Championship: Will Zalatoris wins first PGA Tour title, beating Sepp Straka in play-off
Will Zalatoris claimed a maiden PGA Tour title, edging out Sepp Straka in a play-off to win the FedEx St Jude Championship. Zalatoris and Straka could not be separated after 72 holes, finishing in a tie for first on 15 under, with the eventual winner holing a clutch eight-footer on the 18th to save par and help force a play-off.
GOLF・
SkySports
Yorkshire Oaks: 'Flawless' Alpinista takes next step on road to Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe with York test
Luke Morris is excited to be reunited with multiple Group One winner Alpinista as Sir Mark Prescott’s star takes her next step on the road to the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. The popular five-year-old grey mare is 7/4 favourite for Thursday's Yorkshire Oaks as she makes just...
Tennis-Hurkacz to meet Carreno Busta in Montreal final
Aug 13 (Reuters) - Hubert Hurkacz battled back from a set and a break down to beat Casper Ruud 5-7 6-3 6-2 on Saturday and reach the Canadian Masters final. He will meet Pablo Carreno Busta in Sunday's title clash after the Spaniard battled nearly three hours to eke out a 7-5 6-7(7) 6-2 victory against Briton Dan Evans in the second semi-final.
ESPN
Romanian swimmer David Popovici, 17, breaks world record in 100 freestyle
ROME -- Seventeen-year-old David Popovici of Romania became the youngest swimmer to break the world record in the men's 100-meter freestyle Saturday, beating the mark set more than 13 years ago in the same pool. Popovici touched in 46.86 seconds at the European championships to top the time of 46.91...
SkySports
Anthony Joshua: Relive two-time heavyweight champion's defining moments ahead of Oleksandr Usyk rematch
Ahead of the biggest fight of Anthony Joshua's life against Oleksandr Usyk on August 20, we take a look at the 10 most defining moments of his boxing career to date. After losing his IBF, WBO and WBA titles to Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September last year, Joshua has the chance to regain them as he takes on the unbeaten Ukrainian in Saudi Arabia, live on Sky Box Office.
