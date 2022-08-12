ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Liverpool v Crystal Palace: Team news

Liverpool are without midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who injured his hamstring against Fulham last week and is likely to be out for a month. Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain sidelined but Naby Keita has recovered from illness. Crystal Palace will still be missing James McArthur and James Tomkins. Manager Patrick...
