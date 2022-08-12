Read full article on original website
BBC
Len Johnrose: Ex-Bury & Burnley midfielder dies aged 52, five years after motor neurone disease diagnosis
Former Bury and Burnley midfielder Len Johnrose has died aged 52. Johnrose was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017, a disease that affects the brain and nerves for which there is no cure. He played 502 career games including spells at Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Hartlepool and...
BBC
Liverpool v Crystal Palace: Team news
Liverpool are without midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who injured his hamstring against Fulham last week and is likely to be out for a month. Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain sidelined but Naby Keita has recovered from illness. Crystal Palace will still be missing James McArthur and James Tomkins. Manager Patrick...
BBC
'I don’t see Brighton letting Caicedo go'
Journalist Luke Edwards doesn't believe Brighton will be interested in selling Moises Caicedo this summer. Manchester United have reportedly joined a list of clubs interested in signing the defensive midfielder, who joined the Seagulls for £4m in February 2021. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Caicedo was one...
Roberto Firmino Can Achieve Unconventional Accomplishment Against Crystal Palace
Roberto Firmino has been a Liverpool player for over seven years now - and he can achieve a feat that only 14 previous Reds players have been able to do.
BBC
FAW 'open minded' over Cymru Premier reforms
Football Association of Wales president Steve Williams says the governing body will be "open minded" over potential reforms to the Cymru Premier. The Cymru Premier was launched as the League of Wales - Welsh football's first national league - 30 years ago. Clubs and fans will be consulted as part...
BBC
Eurovision: Excitement as Leeds and Sheffield battle to host 2023 event
Eurovision fever has been evident on the streets of Yorkshire after Leeds and Sheffield made the shortlist to host next year's song contest. Spice Girls star Mel B threw her weight behind the bid by her home city of Leeds and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard gave his backing to Sheffield.
