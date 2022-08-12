ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County Police are searching for hiker last seen at Gunpowder Falls State Park

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing hiker who was last seen at Gunpowder Falls State Park, according to authorities.Tyler Fitts, 24, was last seen at the park walking from Pot Rocks toward the parking lot around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said.Fitts is 5'10 and weighs 160 pounds. He was wearing blue/green swim trunks, no shirt, and dark blue Crocs at the time of his disappearance, according to authorities.Anyone who sees Fitts or knows of his whereabouts should call 410-887-5000
Early morning homicide in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot shortly before 1 a.m. in downtown Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say they were called to the 300 block of Park Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who had been shot. He was rushed to Shock Trauma, where he dies, according to police.
9 people shot in Baltimore within several hours, 2 die from their injuries

BALTIMORE -- Nine people were shot and two of them died from their gunshot injuries between 7:50 p.m. Saturday and  2 a.m. Sunday, according to authorities.The smattering of shootings erupted in various parts of the city within the span of several hours.First, someone shot a 58-year-old man in the leg in the 2000 block of Cecil Avenue around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, police said.Officers working in East Baltimore found the man in the 1000 block of East 22nd Street, according to authorities.Then, around 11:30 p.m., officers on patrol in South Baltimore learned that there had been a shooting near the...
17-year-old boy injured in East Baltimore double shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a double shooting in East Baltimore that left a man and a teen injured on Saturday evening. At approximately 7:50PM, officers were called to the 1000 block of East 22nd Street for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers located a 58-year-old...
As many as 7 shot overnight, 2 dead in Baltimore, police say

As many as seven people were shot overnight in Baltimore, two of which died, police said. City police said officers on patrol heard gunshots around 1:43 a.m. Sunday and found a man and woman shot in the 5500 block of Harford Road in northeast Baltimore. Police said a man died...
Several homicides under investigation in Baltimore, many involving victims in cars

Police are investigating several homicides in Baltimore City, many of which involved victims who were shot while they were inside of a car. City police said officers were called around 7:50 p.m. Saturday to the 1000 block of East 22nd Street, where a 58-year-old man was shot in the leg. Police said a second victim, a 17-year-old boy was found in the 2000 block of Cecil Avenue with a gunshot wound to his foot. Both victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening inquiries.
7 people shot in Baltimore overnight within 3 hours, 2 victims killed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after 7 people were shot in Baltimore overnight in 3 separate shootings. On Saturday night, at approximately 11:31PM, officers were called to the 1200 block of West Lombard Street in South Baltimore, for a report of a shooting. Once at the scene, officers...
