58 Year-Old Man Among Two Shot in Eastern Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left a...
Baltimore Police Issue Missing Person Alert for Second Baltimore 11-Year-Old
BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Police Department has issued an alert for 11-year-old Darren Cole...
11-Year-Old Reported Missing from Essex
BALTIMORE, MD – An 11-year-old girl from Essex has been reported missing tonight by the...
foxbaltimore.com
Police locate missing 74-year-old woman from Baltimore County
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — (UPDATE) - Nancy has been located. Baltimore County Police needed help locating a missing 74-year-old woman. Nancy Kotrla is about 5’3”- 125 lbs. She was wearing a purple top, black sweats, white shoes and carrying a tan and red Home Goods shopping bag.
Frederick Police Say Missing 11-Year-Old Found Safely
FREDERICK, MD – Police in Frederick are thanking the public for helping them locate an...
18 Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – On Friday afternoon, an 18 year-old male was shot in Southern Baltimore....
Suspects sought in northeast Baltimore 7-Eleven armed robbery
Baltimore police are offering a $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of two armed robbery suspects in northeast Baltimore.
Two Shot To Death In Baltimore Car
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two men were found shot to death Friday night. The shooting took...
Baltimore County Police are searching for hiker last seen at Gunpowder Falls State Park
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing hiker who was last seen at Gunpowder Falls State Park, according to authorities.Tyler Fitts, 24, was last seen at the park walking from Pot Rocks toward the parking lot around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said.Fitts is 5'10 and weighs 160 pounds. He was wearing blue/green swim trunks, no shirt, and dark blue Crocs at the time of his disappearance, according to authorities.Anyone who sees Fitts or knows of his whereabouts should call 410-887-5000
foxbaltimore.com
Early morning homicide in downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot shortly before 1 a.m. in downtown Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say they were called to the 300 block of Park Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who had been shot. He was rushed to Shock Trauma, where he dies, according to police.
9 people shot in Baltimore within several hours, 2 die from their injuries
BALTIMORE -- Nine people were shot and two of them died from their gunshot injuries between 7:50 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday, according to authorities.The smattering of shootings erupted in various parts of the city within the span of several hours.First, someone shot a 58-year-old man in the leg in the 2000 block of Cecil Avenue around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, police said.Officers working in East Baltimore found the man in the 1000 block of East 22nd Street, according to authorities.Then, around 11:30 p.m., officers on patrol in South Baltimore learned that there had been a shooting near the...
33 Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 33...
foxbaltimore.com
17-year-old boy injured in East Baltimore double shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a double shooting in East Baltimore that left a man and a teen injured on Saturday evening. At approximately 7:50PM, officers were called to the 1000 block of East 22nd Street for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers located a 58-year-old...
Wbaltv.com
As many as 7 shot overnight, 2 dead in Baltimore, police say
As many as seven people were shot overnight in Baltimore, two of which died, police said. City police said officers on patrol heard gunshots around 1:43 a.m. Sunday and found a man and woman shot in the 5500 block of Harford Road in northeast Baltimore. Police said a man died...
Baltimore Police Make Arrest in Murder of 33 Year-Old Man
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department have made an arrest in the murder of...
Wbaltv.com
Several homicides under investigation in Baltimore, many involving victims in cars
Police are investigating several homicides in Baltimore City, many of which involved victims who were shot while they were inside of a car. City police said officers were called around 7:50 p.m. Saturday to the 1000 block of East 22nd Street, where a 58-year-old man was shot in the leg. Police said a second victim, a 17-year-old boy was found in the 2000 block of Cecil Avenue with a gunshot wound to his foot. Both victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening inquiries.
One Dead, Five Hospitalized Within An Hour Following Pair Of Baltimore Shootings: Police
One person was killed, one is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and four others are being treated as police in Maryland investigate a pair of shootings in Baltimore that happened within an hour of each other. The morning began for officers of the Baltimore Police Department shortly after 1 a.m. on...
Man Shot To Death In Southern Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot to death in Southern Baltimore Saturday night. This...
D.C. Police Searching For Person of Interest in Stolen Auto
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police is asking for the public’s help identifying...
foxbaltimore.com
7 people shot in Baltimore overnight within 3 hours, 2 victims killed
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after 7 people were shot in Baltimore overnight in 3 separate shootings. On Saturday night, at approximately 11:31PM, officers were called to the 1200 block of West Lombard Street in South Baltimore, for a report of a shooting. Once at the scene, officers...
