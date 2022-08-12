ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MD

Clinton, MD
Clinton, MD
DC Police Seek Young Baltimore Jewish Dad's Killer

Authorities in Washington DC have released footage of the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old dad from Baltimore working in the city last week. Aryeh Wolf was shot and killed on the 5100 block of Call Place around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, DC Police said. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

One Dead After Overnight Upper Marlboro Shooting: Police

A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Upper Marlboro, authorities say. Officials responded to the 12900 block of William Beanes Road around 2:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting, according to Prince George's County police. The victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on...
fox5dc.com

Juvenile dead after shooting in Prince George's County

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - A juvenile is dead after a shooting in Prince George's County Friday night, according to police. Prince George's County Police say the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 6300 block of Seat Pleasant Drive in Capitol Heights. At the scene, officers found a boy...
WUSA9

UPS driver shot in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A UPS driver was shot in Prince George's County Monday morning and police are searching for who is responsible. Prince George's County Police officers were called to a report of a shooting in the area of Silver Hill Road and Terrace Drive around 10 a.m. Officers found the worker shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

1 dead, 1 hurt in Prince George's Co. crash

CLINTON, Md. — Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a deadly crash in Prince George's County Sunday evening. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Dixon Drive and Piscataway Road in Clinton around 5:40 p.m. Police found the...
CLINTON, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend after stabbing in Rockville apartment

A man was charged with attempted murder after Montgomery County police say he stabbed his girlfriend in the abdomen in a Rockville apartment Wednesday. Lance Popo, 37, of Rockville was with his girlfriend of 11 years and their children, ages 2 and 10, in a Rockville apartment around 5:45 p.m. She went out with the children to get food and came back about 20 minutes later, according to charging documents.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Montgomery Co. officer hospitalized after assault

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about the Alexandria Police Department. Police say an officer has been hospitalized after responding to a call Sunday night. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the unit block of Indian Hills Drive for...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Greenbelt woman hit by stray bullet speaks out

GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A Maryland woman says she’s afraid in her own home after she was hit by a stray bullet in her Greenbelt apartment. Now Prince George’s County police are looking for the shooter. The woman did not want to be identified but said that was her life’s scariest moment. She […]
GREENBELT, MD
Bay Net

Man Stabbed Multiple Times In Great Mills; Assailant Still Not Located

GREAT MILLS, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that a man has been seriously injured as a result of a stabbing that took place. At approximately 10:39 p.m. on August 13, first responders were called to the scene in the 22000 block of Mojave Drive for reports that a man had been stabbed multiple times.
GREAT MILLS, MD
