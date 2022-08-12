Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
fox5dc.com
Man shot, killed in Upper Marlboro; dark-colored vehicle spotted fleeing the scene
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Authorities are searching for suspects after they say a man was shot and killed Sunday night in Prince George's County. The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. in the 10200 block of Twayblade Court in the Upper Marlboro area. Police say the victim was found with...
58 Year-Old Man Among Two Shot in Eastern Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left a...
Two Shot To Death In Baltimore Car
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two men were found shot to death Friday night. The shooting took...
33 Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 33...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
30 year-Old Shot To Death Inside Car In Eastern Baltimore
BALTIMORE MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took the life...
D.C. Police Searching For Person of Interest in Stolen Auto
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police is asking for the public’s help identifying...
DC Police Seek Young Baltimore Jewish Dad's Killer
Authorities in Washington DC have released footage of the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old dad from Baltimore working in the city last week. Aryeh Wolf was shot and killed on the 5100 block of Call Place around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, DC Police said. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.
One Dead After Overnight Upper Marlboro Shooting: Police
A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Upper Marlboro, authorities say. Officials responded to the 12900 block of William Beanes Road around 2:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting, according to Prince George's County police. The victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
18 Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – On Friday afternoon, an 18 year-old male was shot in Southern Baltimore....
fox5dc.com
Juvenile dead after shooting in Prince George's County
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - A juvenile is dead after a shooting in Prince George's County Friday night, according to police. Prince George's County Police say the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 6300 block of Seat Pleasant Drive in Capitol Heights. At the scene, officers found a boy...
UPS driver shot in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A UPS driver was shot in Prince George's County Monday morning and police are searching for who is responsible. Prince George's County Police officers were called to a report of a shooting in the area of Silver Hill Road and Terrace Drive around 10 a.m. Officers found the worker shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.
Puppy Stolen At Gunpoint Found Dead In Prince George's County, Owner Says
The search for a French Bulldog puppy stolen at gunpoint in April has come to a tragic end after he was found dead in Prince George's County, officials say. Bruno was stolen at gunpoint when he and his handler were on a walk in the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue in Brightwood Park around 4:12 p.m., Wednesday, April 13, according to Metropolitan police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 dead, 1 hurt in Prince George's Co. crash
CLINTON, Md. — Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a deadly crash in Prince George's County Sunday evening. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Dixon Drive and Piscataway Road in Clinton around 5:40 p.m. Police found the...
bethesdamagazine.com
Man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend after stabbing in Rockville apartment
A man was charged with attempted murder after Montgomery County police say he stabbed his girlfriend in the abdomen in a Rockville apartment Wednesday. Lance Popo, 37, of Rockville was with his girlfriend of 11 years and their children, ages 2 and 10, in a Rockville apartment around 5:45 p.m. She went out with the children to get food and came back about 20 minutes later, according to charging documents.
Man arrested in connection to July's deadly boating hit-and-run
Maryland Natural Resource Police have arrested a man in connection to July’s boating hit-and-run that killed one woman in Anne Arundel County.
Man wanted for stabbing following argument in Fairfax County, police say
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Fairfax County Police Department is investigating what they believed started as an argument and led to the stabbing of a man in Falls Church, Virginia, Saturday night. Around 8:39 p.m., officers were called to the 6000 block of Argyle Drive, Falls Church, for a reported...
Man Shot To Death In Southern Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot to death in Southern Baltimore Saturday night. This...
Montgomery Co. officer hospitalized after assault
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about the Alexandria Police Department. Police say an officer has been hospitalized after responding to a call Sunday night. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the unit block of Indian Hills Drive for...
Greenbelt woman hit by stray bullet speaks out
GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A Maryland woman says she’s afraid in her own home after she was hit by a stray bullet in her Greenbelt apartment. Now Prince George’s County police are looking for the shooter. The woman did not want to be identified but said that was her life’s scariest moment. She […]
Bay Net
Man Stabbed Multiple Times In Great Mills; Assailant Still Not Located
GREAT MILLS, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that a man has been seriously injured as a result of a stabbing that took place. At approximately 10:39 p.m. on August 13, first responders were called to the scene in the 22000 block of Mojave Drive for reports that a man had been stabbed multiple times.
Shore News Network
109K+
Followers
57K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0