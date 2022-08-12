ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 72 Bryce Effner

 3 days ago

Going into the 2022 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster.

Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

The next player is offensive lineman Bryce Effner. The front five was a big reason for the team’s struggles in 2021.

Effner will have more competition going into this season, and with just under a month until the season, the offensive line gets even more poised and intriguing for a bounce-back season in 2022.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown : Aurora, IL Height : 6'-5" Weight : 287 lbs.

247Sports Composite

[3-star] | [No. 49 OT in the nation] | [No. 8 player in the state of Illinois]
Class in 2021 : Redshirt Junior

Depth Chart Overview

It's likely Effner will serve as a backup to Caedan Wallace (pictured, above), which is what the projected depth chart has him at. He has limited starting experience, but did play in 11 games last season for the Nittany Lions. Effner did show flashes in his appearances he made for Penn State last season, including helping two running backs rush for 60-plus yards against Ball State and being a part of Sean Clifford's career-high 401 passing yards against Villanova. Effner has shown flashes and can be a reliable backup to Wallace. As mentioned, Penn State's offensive line struggled immensely last season. If they can get reliable backups like Effner as well, that will be another key to Penn State's offensive success in 2022.

