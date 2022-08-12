Read full article on original website
Expecting a Rebound, Germany's Zalando Won't Follow eCommerce Trend by Cutting Jobs
Zalando, the biggest European online fashion retailer, doesn’t think the current slowdown on internet shopping will last, Financial Times (FT) wrote Sunday (Aug. 14). Co-Founder and Co-CEO Robert Gentz said the global economic situation was “just a blip” and thought Berlin-based Zalando would be able to avoid mass layoffs other companies are issuing, including Amazon, Klarna and Shopify.
UAE Startup Dukkantek Raises $10M to Grow Retail POS System
Dukkantek, a provider of store management platforms based in the United Arab Emirates, announced it has raised $10 million in pre-Series A funding. The company, which focuses on small and medium-sized retailers, said in a Monday (Aug. 15) announcement that it will use the funding to expand in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. The company already 13 million retailer clients in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, per the Monday (Aug. 15) announcement, as reported by Magnitt.
Report: Brazilian FinTech Hash Cuts Staff Amid Funding Woes
Hash, a Brazilian FinTech backed by QED Investors, has reportedly fired “dozens” of employees as it looks to slowly shutter the entire business. According to anonymous sources cited by Reuters in a report published Friday (Aug. 12), the company has been running out of cash. One source added that Hash was looking into raising capital with SoftBank Group’s Latin America fund, though nothing came of that.
EMEA Daily: Barclaycard Payments Joins BT to Offer Benefits to UK Microbusinesses; Virtual Surgery Firm Raises $20M
In today’s news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Barclaycard Payments has joined the BT partnership network to help grow U.K. small businesses, and London’s FundamentalVR, which lets surgeons experience simulated procedures, has raised $20 million in venture capital. Barclaycard Payments has reportedly joined up with...
In the Beginning: How a CFO Approaches Automating a Purely Manual AP Environment
Many companies have embarked upon the journey to digitize B2B payments since the pandemic, but Reachdesk is an example of one that has only just begun. The firm, which enables B2B companies to deliver the “moments that matter” at scale through data-driven direct mail and gifting, has brought in Vic Russo as new CFO to take on that challenge.
Digital Receipt Firm ReceiptHero Joins Visa Fintech Partner Connect
ReceiptHero, which helps companies digitize the customer-receipting process, has joined the Visa Fintech Partner Connect program, a program that helps connect Visa clients in Europe with tech providers that have undergone special vetting. The partnership strengthens the company’s relationship with Visa and provides access to new markets in Europe, ReceiptHero...
Modern Treasury on Turning Challenges Into Benefits With Real-Time Payments
As a software provider to many businesses, Modern Treasury helps its customers improve business processes, including finding ways to streamline the payments workflow, according to chief growth officer Rachel Pike. The company witnesses the challenges clients face in transitioning to newer payments offerings — but also the benefits they gain. Pike told PYMNTS in a recent interview that most businesses she encounters are excited about the potential of real-time payments, such as those available via The Clearing House’s RTP® network, and any concerns can be easily addressed.
You’re Safe Til 2024: Deep History review – gripping crisis talks
Australia’s 2019 wildfires are the focal point of this contemplative look at what theatre can do in the face of environmental collapse
No Pause for Logistics’ Last-Mile Digital Overhaul Despite Freight Rate Drop
The freight rate drop? It might be the pause that refreshes, but it’s nothing to bank on … and the transformation of supply chains must proceed apace. Time will tell whether the recent decline in freight rates, widely reported in the past several days by a growing chorus of observers and via sites such as CNBC, will hold.
Crypto Mining Firm Prime Blockchain Cancels $1.2B SPAC
Blank-check company 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp and crypto mining outfit Prime Blockchain have called off their planned $1.2 billion merger, yet another sign of the waning enthusiasm for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). Reuters reported on the cancellation Monday (Aug. 15), noting that 10X provided no reason for the...
Wish Plays up Discovery-Based Shopping in ‘You Wish’ Campaign
The re-invention of struggling mobile eCommerce marketplace Wish.com continues as the company is now counting on a new brand campaign to reboot its image and perception with customers. Under the banner “You Wish,” the new campaign is said to be designed to promote the company’s emphasis on a fun, inexpensive...
Danish Freight Forwarder DSV Said to Be Eyeing More US Business, Acquisitions
Danish freight forwarder DSV A/S is reportedly looking for more business and acquisitions in the U.S., having seen that freight and shipping firms’ earnings and margins are greater in the U.S. than in any other country. DSV has made several acquisitions in the industry, growing from being the world’s...
3 Tips on How to Empower Your Franchisees to Acquire Local Customers
Provide training, technology and resources to support your franchisees. Don't let them go out on their own.
Klasha Adds Former PayPal Executive to Help Transform African Commerce
Klasha has appointed former PayPal executive Ayman Jawhar CPO, saying his experience will help the company scale its B2B and B2C products for cross-border African commerce. Jawhar joins the San Francisco and Lagos, Nigeria-based technology company with 15 years of experience at PayPal, Miro, Prodigy Finance and Next47, during which time he led new product line expansions in Africa, the Middle East and Europe, according to a press release.
CBDC Weekly: Bipartisan Push to Speed Up Fed’s Digital Dollar Study
A bipartisan group of members of Congress is pushing for faster action on a digital dollar. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.) are among the House of Representatives members who introduced a bill that would compel the Federal Reserve to speed up work on a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC).
The Growing Ambitions of Sam Bankman-Fried, Crypto’s Would-Be King
There’s a theory that Sam Bankman-Fried wants to become the king of crypto. There’s another that says the billionaire CEO of the FTX exchange sees crypto as a stepping stone on the way to Wall Street. That latter one started getting taken seriously fairly recently, when Bankman-Fried was...
Gaming Sales, Engagement Slide as Discretionary Spending Shrinks
As gamers return to real-world pursuits and cut spending in the wake of economic woes, gaming companies are in trouble. Console producers, video game publishers and gaming chipmakers are seeing less demand, which has gone against the wisdom that gaming is “recession-proof,” the Financial Times reported Saturday (Aug. 13).
The Honest Co. Turns to Innovation, Re-Invention to Reverse Brutal First Year
After a year-long sales slump following its May 2021 initial public offering (IPO), The Honest Co. reported 5% year-over-year revenue growth in the second quarter and said it continues to focus on innovation and new retail distribution. “I’m pleased we delivered mid-single digit revenue growth in the quarter despite an...
Brazil’s Central Bank Head Says Pix Instant Payments Will Replace Credit Cards
The chief of Brazil’s central bank believes the country’s open finance system will soon lead to the end of the use of credit cards. Speaking at a cryptocurrency event, Roberto Campos Neto said Friday (Aug. 12) that through open finance, which Brazil’s central bank has been implementing since 2021, users will control all aspects of their financial life in one place on their mobile phone, according to a report from Reuters.
Meta Looks to Gain Share of Restaurant Sales with WhatsApp Ordering
As tech providers compete to enable the most frictionless restaurant ordering, Meta is throwing its hat into the ring and looking to get in on the revenue opportunity from the rise in digital food sales. The tech giant has invested in Take App, a Singapore-based startup that offers conversational commerce solutions for restaurants and other businesses selling via Meta-owned messaging service WhatsApp, according to a TechCrunch report Monday (Aug. 15).
