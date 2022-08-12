Read full article on original website
UAE Processes $3B in Transactions in 2021, Plans to Roll Out Instant Payment Platform in Full Swing
The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) released its 2021 Financial Stability Report this month detailing measures put in place to mitigate the pandemic’s impact on the country’s economy. And despite the bleak macroeconomic landscape and rising inflation, the CBUAE projects a “positive outlook” for the UAE’s financial system this year.
Today in Crypto: Binance Recovers $450K Stolen From Curve.Finance; Buterin Estimates Sept. 15 for Ethereum Merge
India’s Enforcement Directorate, which works on probing financial crimes, announced Friday (Aug. 12) that it has frozen assets worth around 3.7 billion rupees ($46.4 million) from crypto exchange Vauld. In its statement, the Directorate said authorities are looking into wallets held by Flipvolt, the legal entity for Vauld in...
Another Hack, Another Collapse as Stablecoin Woes Follow Familiar Pattern
Another unbacked stablecoin collapsed this weekend, this time after a hacker was able to mint a staggering $1.28 billion worth of the dollar-pegged token. The Acala Dollar (aUSD) collapsed from $1.03 to $0.009 in the space of three hours on Saturday (Aug. 13). The problem seems to have been a coding error in a new liquidity pool supporting the Acala stablecoin ecosystem, a decentralized finance (DeFi) project built on the Polkadot blockchain.
Tornado Cash Arrest Signals Gathering AML Storm for DeFi Developers
The arrest of a Tornado Cash developer in the Netherlands just days after U.S. authorities blacklisted the crypto mixing service for its alleged use by North Korean hackers could have a profound impact on all of decentralized finance. Dutch prosecutors on Friday (Aug. 12) announced the arrest of an unnamed...
