Another Hack, Another Collapse as Stablecoin Woes Follow Familiar Pattern

Another unbacked stablecoin collapsed this weekend, this time after a hacker was able to mint a staggering $1.28 billion worth of the dollar-pegged token. The Acala Dollar (aUSD) collapsed from $1.03 to $0.009 in the space of three hours on Saturday (Aug. 13). The problem seems to have been a coding error in a new liquidity pool supporting the Acala stablecoin ecosystem, a decentralized finance (DeFi) project built on the Polkadot blockchain.
