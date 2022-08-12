ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto Mining Firm Prime Blockchain Cancels $1.2B SPAC

Blank-check company 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp and crypto mining outfit Prime Blockchain have called off their planned $1.2 billion merger, yet another sign of the waning enthusiasm for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). Reuters reported on the cancellation Monday (Aug. 15), noting that 10X provided no reason for the...
PairSoft Makes ‘Jump Into Payments’ With Finexio

Accounts payable and procurement automation company PairSoft has formed a payment processing partnership with Payments-as-a-Service provider Finexio. “PairSoft Pay, powered by Finexio, will further solidify the high performance of AP and procurement teams using PairSoft’s comprehensive solutions,” the company said in a news release Monday (Aug. 15). PairSoft...
Modern Treasury on Turning Challenges Into Benefits With Real-Time Payments

As a software provider to many businesses, Modern Treasury helps its customers improve business processes, including finding ways to streamline the payments workflow, according to chief growth officer Rachel Pike. The company witnesses the challenges clients face in transitioning to newer payments offerings — but also the benefits they gain. Pike told PYMNTS in a recent interview that most businesses she encounters are excited about the potential of real-time payments, such as those available via The Clearing House’s RTP® network, and any concerns can be easily addressed.
Brazil’s Central Bank Head Says Pix Instant Payments Will Replace Credit Cards

The chief of Brazil’s central bank believes the country’s open finance system will soon lead to the end of the use of credit cards. Speaking at a cryptocurrency event, Roberto Campos Neto said Friday (Aug. 12) that through open finance, which Brazil’s central bank has been implementing since 2021, users will control all aspects of their financial life in one place on their mobile phone, according to a report from Reuters.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Local credit union warns of payment app fraud

Nearly 18 million people suffered “widespread fraud” on mobile payment applications in 2020, according to a letter sent by three U.S. senators in late April to Zelle’s network operator. Locally, Dunedin-based credit union Achieva saw its members lose $100,000 on Zelle in June. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
T-Mobile will pay out $350M to customers in data breach settlement

The breach apparently occurred sometime early last year, after which collections of T-Mobile customer data were put up for sale on various criminal forums. Estimates of how many people were affected varied, with T-Mobile claiming less than a million had accounts and PINs fully exposed (still not great), and somewhere between 40 and 100 million users total with some data taken.
The 10 best U.S. companies for career growth, according to new research

Certain signs of a good workplace are obvious — fair salaries, friendly co-workers, low quitting rates — but other "green flags" aren't as clear. Take professional development, for example, which can look different across industries, jobs and experience levels. Yet a lack of career growth opportunities is often...
Report: Brazilian FinTech Hash Cuts Staff Amid Funding Woes

Hash, a Brazilian FinTech backed by QED Investors, has reportedly fired “dozens” of employees as it looks to slowly shutter the entire business. According to anonymous sources cited by Reuters in a report published Friday (Aug. 12), the company has been running out of cash. One source added that Hash was looking into raising capital with SoftBank Group’s Latin America fund, though nothing came of that.
Embedded Banking Solutions Provider BankiFi Raises $4.8M

BankiFi, a provider of embedded banking products for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced Monday (Aug. 15) that it has raised $4.8 million, with the funds earmarked for its expansion into North America. The company’s offering lets banks embed products that are particularly useful for SMB operators into their products,...
Gorgias’ valuation rises to $710M with $30M Series C for e-commerce customer support

Transpose Platform and Shopify led the round and were joined by previous investors Jason Lemkin of SaaStr, Rajeev Dham from Sapphire Ventures, CRV and Alven. It’s been a few years since we profiled the company, whose total funding to date is $72.4 million. In late 2020, the company had raised $25 million in Series B funding on a $305 million valuation. The company was valued at $680 million prior to this round, Gorgias co-founder and CEO Romain Lapeyre told TechCrunch via email.
Anchorage Digital, AngelList Partner to Facilitate Investments with USDC

Digital asset platform Anchorage Digital and digital asset venture capital firm AngelList have partnered to enable investors to invest with USDC stablecoin. With this partnership, the companies will enable those interested in funding cryptocurrency innovation to deposit USDC easily and allow all businesses to accept USDC as a funding option, according to a blog post on the Anchorage website written by the company’s co-founder and president Diogo Mónica, and its co-founder and CEO, Nathan McCauley.
