Crypto Mining Firm Prime Blockchain Cancels $1.2B SPAC
Blank-check company 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp and crypto mining outfit Prime Blockchain have called off their planned $1.2 billion merger, yet another sign of the waning enthusiasm for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). Reuters reported on the cancellation Monday (Aug. 15), noting that 10X provided no reason for the...
PairSoft Makes ‘Jump Into Payments’ With Finexio
Accounts payable and procurement automation company PairSoft has formed a payment processing partnership with Payments-as-a-Service provider Finexio. “PairSoft Pay, powered by Finexio, will further solidify the high performance of AP and procurement teams using PairSoft’s comprehensive solutions,” the company said in a news release Monday (Aug. 15). PairSoft...
Modern Treasury on Turning Challenges Into Benefits With Real-Time Payments
As a software provider to many businesses, Modern Treasury helps its customers improve business processes, including finding ways to streamline the payments workflow, according to chief growth officer Rachel Pike. The company witnesses the challenges clients face in transitioning to newer payments offerings — but also the benefits they gain. Pike told PYMNTS in a recent interview that most businesses she encounters are excited about the potential of real-time payments, such as those available via The Clearing House’s RTP® network, and any concerns can be easily addressed.
UAE Processes $3B in Transactions in 2021, Plans to Roll Out Instant Payment Platform in Full Swing
The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) released its 2021 Financial Stability Report this month detailing measures put in place to mitigate the pandemic’s impact on the country’s economy. And despite the bleak macroeconomic landscape and rising inflation, the CBUAE projects a “positive outlook” for the UAE’s financial system this year.
Brazil’s Central Bank Head Says Pix Instant Payments Will Replace Credit Cards
The chief of Brazil’s central bank believes the country’s open finance system will soon lead to the end of the use of credit cards. Speaking at a cryptocurrency event, Roberto Campos Neto said Friday (Aug. 12) that through open finance, which Brazil’s central bank has been implementing since 2021, users will control all aspects of their financial life in one place on their mobile phone, according to a report from Reuters.
insideedition.com
Hackers Drain Life Savings From 2 Women's Bank Accounts' in 'SIM Swapping' Scam
Online banking is a breeze these days, with many people able to check their accounts straight from their cell phones. So imagine logging in one day and discovering your entire life savings is missing. It happened to New York resident Jackie Berman, who says a hacker wiped out her Citibank...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
stpetecatalyst.com
Local credit union warns of payment app fraud
Nearly 18 million people suffered “widespread fraud” on mobile payment applications in 2020, according to a letter sent by three U.S. senators in late April to Zelle’s network operator. Locally, Dunedin-based credit union Achieva saw its members lose $100,000 on Zelle in June. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
TechCrunch
T-Mobile will pay out $350M to customers in data breach settlement
The breach apparently occurred sometime early last year, after which collections of T-Mobile customer data were put up for sale on various criminal forums. Estimates of how many people were affected varied, with T-Mobile claiming less than a million had accounts and PINs fully exposed (still not great), and somewhere between 40 and 100 million users total with some data taken.
3 Tips on How to Empower Your Franchisees to Acquire Local Customers
Provide training, technology and resources to support your franchisees. Don't let them go out on their own.
No Pause for Logistics’ Last-Mile Digital Overhaul Despite Freight Rate Drop
The freight rate drop? It might be the pause that refreshes, but it’s nothing to bank on … and the transformation of supply chains must proceed apace. Time will tell whether the recent decline in freight rates, widely reported in the past several days by a growing chorus of observers and via sites such as CNBC, will hold.
CNBC
The 10 best U.S. companies for career growth, according to new research
Certain signs of a good workplace are obvious — fair salaries, friendly co-workers, low quitting rates — but other "green flags" aren't as clear. Take professional development, for example, which can look different across industries, jobs and experience levels. Yet a lack of career growth opportunities is often...
Zomato Hyperpure Acquires Blinkit’s HOTPL Warehousing, Ancillary Services Business
Zomato Hyperpure, the B2B restaurant supply part of the food delivery giant, has completed its acquisition of Hands On Trades Public Limited (HOTPL), the warehouse and ancillary services division of grocery delivery firm Blinkit. Earlier this year, Zomato also acquired Blinkit in an all-stock deal, according to a report from...
Millennial Minute: When It Comes to Paying the Doctor, Half Now Use Mobile Wallets
How different demographics handle paying medical expenses today says a great deal about where greater payments volumes are likely headed in the near future — vital information in the push to digitize healthcare payments. For the study “The ConnectedEconomy™: Patients Prefer Payment Consistency,” a PYMNTS report with research sponsored...
Report: Brazilian FinTech Hash Cuts Staff Amid Funding Woes
Hash, a Brazilian FinTech backed by QED Investors, has reportedly fired “dozens” of employees as it looks to slowly shutter the entire business. According to anonymous sources cited by Reuters in a report published Friday (Aug. 12), the company has been running out of cash. One source added that Hash was looking into raising capital with SoftBank Group’s Latin America fund, though nothing came of that.
pymnts.com
Embedded Banking Solutions Provider BankiFi Raises $4.8M
BankiFi, a provider of embedded banking products for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced Monday (Aug. 15) that it has raised $4.8 million, with the funds earmarked for its expansion into North America. The company’s offering lets banks embed products that are particularly useful for SMB operators into their products,...
Car Washes: The ‘Affordable Luxury’ Subscription Consumers Are Keeping
At a time of soaring inflation and rising interest rates, consumers are not cutting back on car wash subscriptions. At Mister Car Wash, the number of subscribers June 30 was 20% higher that it was at the same time the previous year, the company said Thursday (Aug. 11) in its second-quarter earnings release.
The Data Point: Bundled Banking Beats Multiple Accounts and FIs for 57% of Consumers
Choice and optionality are wonderful, but in some cases, consumers prefer dealing with one financial institution (FI) for more of their needs in order to simplify account management. For the study “Bundled Banking Products: How Credit Cards Secure Customer Loyalty,” a PYMNTS and Amount collaboration, nearly 2,300 U.S. consumers shared...
TechCrunch
Gorgias’ valuation rises to $710M with $30M Series C for e-commerce customer support
Transpose Platform and Shopify led the round and were joined by previous investors Jason Lemkin of SaaStr, Rajeev Dham from Sapphire Ventures, CRV and Alven. It’s been a few years since we profiled the company, whose total funding to date is $72.4 million. In late 2020, the company had raised $25 million in Series B funding on a $305 million valuation. The company was valued at $680 million prior to this round, Gorgias co-founder and CEO Romain Lapeyre told TechCrunch via email.
Anchorage Digital, AngelList Partner to Facilitate Investments with USDC
Digital asset platform Anchorage Digital and digital asset venture capital firm AngelList have partnered to enable investors to invest with USDC stablecoin. With this partnership, the companies will enable those interested in funding cryptocurrency innovation to deposit USDC easily and allow all businesses to accept USDC as a funding option, according to a blog post on the Anchorage website written by the company’s co-founder and president Diogo Mónica, and its co-founder and CEO, Nathan McCauley.
