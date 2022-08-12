ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Crypto Mining Firm Prime Blockchain Cancels $1.2B SPAC

Blank-check company 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp and crypto mining outfit Prime Blockchain have called off their planned $1.2 billion merger, yet another sign of the waning enthusiasm for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). Reuters reported on the cancellation Monday (Aug. 15), noting that 10X provided no reason for the...
MARKETS
pymnts

Digital Receipt Firm ReceiptHero Joins Visa Fintech Partner Connect

ReceiptHero, which helps companies digitize the customer-receipting process, has joined the Visa Fintech Partner Connect program, a program that helps connect Visa clients in Europe with tech providers that have undergone special vetting. The partnership strengthens the company’s relationship with Visa and provides access to new markets in Europe, ReceiptHero...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Modern Treasury on Turning Challenges Into Benefits With Real-Time Payments

As a software provider to many businesses, Modern Treasury helps its customers improve business processes, including finding ways to streamline the payments workflow, according to chief growth officer Rachel Pike. The company witnesses the challenges clients face in transitioning to newer payments offerings — but also the benefits they gain. Pike told PYMNTS in a recent interview that most businesses she encounters are excited about the potential of real-time payments, such as those available via The Clearing House’s RTP® network, and any concerns can be easily addressed.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Consumer Credit#Line Of Credit#European Union#Trade Finance#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Fintech#I2c General
pymnts

The Growing Ambitions of Sam Bankman-Fried, Crypto’s Would-Be King

There’s a theory that Sam Bankman-Fried wants to become the king of crypto. There’s another that says the billionaire CEO of the FTX exchange sees crypto as a stepping stone on the way to Wall Street. That latter one started getting taken seriously fairly recently, when Bankman-Fried was...
MARKETS
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Brazil’s Central Bank Head Says Pix Instant Payments Will Replace Credit Cards

The chief of Brazil’s central bank believes the country’s open finance system will soon lead to the end of the use of credit cards. Speaking at a cryptocurrency event, Roberto Campos Neto said Friday (Aug. 12) that through open finance, which Brazil’s central bank has been implementing since 2021, users will control all aspects of their financial life in one place on their mobile phone, according to a report from Reuters.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
pymnts

How the Digital Euro Can Help Address Disintermediation, Sovereignty Issues

In a recent European Central Bank (ECB) working paper, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) were discussed as being a potential “holy grail” for cross-border payments. In it, the authors highlighted the distinct advantages they perceived the technology held over bitcoin and stablecoins as technologies for driving cross-border payments that are “immediate, cheap, universal, and settled in a secure settlement medium.”
MARKETS
pymnts

Report: Brazilian FinTech Hash Cuts Staff Amid Funding Woes

Hash, a Brazilian FinTech backed by QED Investors, has reportedly fired “dozens” of employees as it looks to slowly shutter the entire business. According to anonymous sources cited by Reuters in a report published Friday (Aug. 12), the company has been running out of cash. One source added that Hash was looking into raising capital with SoftBank Group’s Latin America fund, though nothing came of that.
BUSINESS
pymnts

UAE Startup Dukkantek Raises $10M to Grow Retail POS System

Dukkantek, a provider of store management platforms based in the United Arab Emirates, announced it has raised $10 million in pre-Series A funding. The company, which focuses on small and medium-sized retailers, said in a Monday (Aug. 15) announcement that it will use the funding to expand in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. The company already 13 million retailer clients in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, per the Monday (Aug. 15) announcement, as reported by Magnitt.
BUSINESS
pymnts

SMB Sellers, Payments Are Unexpectedly Resilient in the Face of Global Turmoil

B2B payment digitization came to the rescue during the pandemic, but it also can help businesses cope with humanity’s self-induced catastrophe, war. Ukraine is a poignant case in point. Companies there are using digital payments to keep doing business amidst the fog of war. Overall, the Ukrainian economy has been resilient in the face of war, according to the company, as has the rest of the world, despite increased geopolitical tensions.
MARKETS
pymnts

Galaxy Digital Cancels $1.2B BitGo Acquisition

Investment firm Galaxy Digital has ended its $1.2 billion acquisition agreement with digital assets platform BitGo. Galaxy terminated the deal after BitGo missed a July 31 deadline to turn over audited financial statements for last year that comply with the terms of the deal, according to a Monday (Aug. 15) press release. Galaxy will not have to pay a fee for the termination.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Anchorage Digital, AngelList Partner to Facilitate Investments with USDC

Digital asset platform Anchorage Digital and digital asset venture capital firm AngelList have partnered to enable investors to invest with USDC stablecoin. With this partnership, the companies will enable those interested in funding cryptocurrency innovation to deposit USDC easily and allow all businesses to accept USDC as a funding option, according to a blog post on the Anchorage website written by the company’s co-founder and president Diogo Mónica, and its co-founder and CEO, Nathan McCauley.
MARKETS
pymnts

Nigerian Startup Raises $5.5M for Small Business Services

Pastel, a Nigerian merchant platform and bookkeeping startup formerly known as Sabi Cash, has raised $5.5 million in a seed financing round in addition to the $620,000 in pre-seed funding it raised in 2021. The company will use the capital “to expand its product offerings and develop more productivity and...
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy