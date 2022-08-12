Read full article on original website
stpetecatalyst.com
Local credit union warns of payment app fraud
Nearly 18 million people suffered “widespread fraud” on mobile payment applications in 2020, according to a letter sent by three U.S. senators in late April to Zelle’s network operator. Locally, Dunedin-based credit union Achieva saw its members lose $100,000 on Zelle in June. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
Modern Treasury on Turning Challenges Into Benefits With Real-Time Payments
As a software provider to many businesses, Modern Treasury helps its customers improve business processes, including finding ways to streamline the payments workflow, according to chief growth officer Rachel Pike. The company witnesses the challenges clients face in transitioning to newer payments offerings — but also the benefits they gain. Pike told PYMNTS in a recent interview that most businesses she encounters are excited about the potential of real-time payments, such as those available via The Clearing House’s RTP® network, and any concerns can be easily addressed.
Millennial Minute: When It Comes to Paying the Doctor, Half Now Use Mobile Wallets
How different demographics handle paying medical expenses today says a great deal about where greater payments volumes are likely headed in the near future — vital information in the push to digitize healthcare payments. For the study “The ConnectedEconomy™: Patients Prefer Payment Consistency,” a PYMNTS report with research sponsored...
pymnts.com
Bundled Banking Products: How Credit Cards Secure Customer Loyalty
New Report: Product Bundles Strengthen Ties With Banks’ Most Profitable Customers. According to PYMNTS’ new survey of nearly 2,300 U.S. consumers for “The Bundled Banking Products: How Credit Cards Secure Customer Loyalty” report, a collaboration with Amount, grouping multiple banking services together is proving to be an effective tool that improves customer retention.
New ‘Shop Talk’ Among Auto Mechanics: Embedded Payments and Instant Financing
For an industry that recognizes the need for speed, the auto repair industry has been a bit slow off the line in the race to digitization. As in other verticals, FinTech platforms are busy providing small and midsized businesses (SMBs) the tools they need for digital speed. DigniFi is a...
insideedition.com
Hackers Drain Life Savings From 2 Women's Bank Accounts' in 'SIM Swapping' Scam
Online banking is a breeze these days, with many people able to check their accounts straight from their cell phones. So imagine logging in one day and discovering your entire life savings is missing. It happened to New York resident Jackie Berman, who says a hacker wiped out her Citibank...
SNAP Schedule: When Can I Anticipate August 2022 Payments?
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance for low- and no-income households. While the U.S. Department...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
8 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $20 Per Hour
It might seem like everyone wants to work from home these days, and it's not terribly surprising. After all, remote jobs allow you to save time and money you would otherwise spend on commuting. Plus,...
JOBS・
PairSoft Makes ‘Jump Into Payments’ With Finexio
Accounts payable and procurement automation company PairSoft has formed a payment processing partnership with Payments-as-a-Service provider Finexio. “PairSoft Pay, powered by Finexio, will further solidify the high performance of AP and procurement teams using PairSoft’s comprehensive solutions,” the company said in a news release Monday (Aug. 15). PairSoft...
TechCrunch
T-Mobile will pay out $350M to customers in data breach settlement
The breach apparently occurred sometime early last year, after which collections of T-Mobile customer data were put up for sale on various criminal forums. Estimates of how many people were affected varied, with T-Mobile claiming less than a million had accounts and PINs fully exposed (still not great), and somewhere between 40 and 100 million users total with some data taken.
Brazil’s Central Bank Head Says Pix Instant Payments Will Replace Credit Cards
The chief of Brazil’s central bank believes the country’s open finance system will soon lead to the end of the use of credit cards. Speaking at a cryptocurrency event, Roberto Campos Neto said Friday (Aug. 12) that through open finance, which Brazil’s central bank has been implementing since 2021, users will control all aspects of their financial life in one place on their mobile phone, according to a report from Reuters.
Crypto Mining Firm Prime Blockchain Cancels $1.2B SPAC
Blank-check company 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp and crypto mining outfit Prime Blockchain have called off their planned $1.2 billion merger, yet another sign of the waning enthusiasm for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). Reuters reported on the cancellation Monday (Aug. 15), noting that 10X provided no reason for the...
UAE Processes $3B in Transactions in 2021, Plans to Roll Out Instant Payment Platform in Full Swing
The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) released its 2021 Financial Stability Report this month detailing measures put in place to mitigate the pandemic’s impact on the country’s economy. And despite the bleak macroeconomic landscape and rising inflation, the CBUAE projects a “positive outlook” for the UAE’s financial system this year.
CBDC Weekly: Bipartisan Push to Speed Up Fed’s Digital Dollar Study
A bipartisan group of members of Congress is pushing for faster action on a digital dollar. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.) are among the House of Representatives members who introduced a bill that would compel the Federal Reserve to speed up work on a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC).
The Data Point: Bundled Banking Beats Multiple Accounts and FIs for 57% of Consumers
Choice and optionality are wonderful, but in some cases, consumers prefer dealing with one financial institution (FI) for more of their needs in order to simplify account management. For the study “Bundled Banking Products: How Credit Cards Secure Customer Loyalty,” a PYMNTS and Amount collaboration, nearly 2,300 U.S. consumers shared...
ZDNet
Most companies admit they don't have a clue about digital transformation
Honesty about your cluelessness, haplessness and withering hopelessness can be utterly disarming. This is why I've just been moved to rare, laughter-led pity toward senior corporate executives. (Normally, I only feel it to this degree whenever they try to justify their political contributions or their personal indiscretions.) You see, I've...
The Data Point: 90% of SMBs Using Unified Payments Save Time
B2B payments are notoriously slow and costly — witness the continued use of paper checks sent via snail mail — which is driving more operations to seek the efficiency platforms provide. For The AP/AR Quick-Start Guide: How All-In-One Payment Platforms Can Transform B2B Transactions, a PYMNTS and Plastiq...
Savvy Retailers Demand Sophisticated Answers to Evolving Crypto Questions
Welcome to “The Merchants Guide to Accepting Crypto: The Questions to Ask,” a new PYMNTS series aimed at helping merchants big and small, online and in-store, who want to accept crypto payments figure out what they need to know to move ahead. In this fourth installment of the...
Anchorage Digital, AngelList Partner to Facilitate Investments with USDC
Digital asset platform Anchorage Digital and digital asset venture capital firm AngelList have partnered to enable investors to invest with USDC stablecoin. With this partnership, the companies will enable those interested in funding cryptocurrency innovation to deposit USDC easily and allow all businesses to accept USDC as a funding option, according to a blog post on the Anchorage website written by the company’s co-founder and president Diogo Mónica, and its co-founder and CEO, Nathan McCauley.
