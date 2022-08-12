Read full article on original website
Related
kentuckytoday.com
KSP puts together drone school for local agencies
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team has conducted an unmanned aerial system training course, which was attended by officers with seven local and county law enforcement agencies. The course focused on teaching methods to forensically map a collision or crime scene utilizing an...
kentuckytoday.com
COVID numbers showing some improvement
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky COVID-19 Community Level map issued on Friday, based on data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows a slight improvement over the past several weeks. The Community Levels map breaks down by county whether the COVID level is green for...
kentuckytoday.com
California Soul Food Cookout and Festival to Benefit Regional Charities
PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — This two-day California Soul Food Cookout and Festival is not only filled with food, fun and music, but purpose too. For 12 years running, this premier food and music event has grown to be a regional favorite. This year’s festival will be held at the Alameda Fairgrounds on September 17 and 18, 2022 and will donate a portion of revenue to different charities in the Bay area who work to help the homeless and domestic violence victims.
Comments / 0