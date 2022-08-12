ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

pymnts

Crypto Mining Firm Prime Blockchain Cancels $1.2B SPAC

Blank-check company 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp and crypto mining outfit Prime Blockchain have called off their planned $1.2 billion merger, yet another sign of the waning enthusiasm for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). Reuters reported on the cancellation Monday (Aug. 15), noting that 10X provided no reason for the...
MARKETS
pymnts

Digital Receipt Firm ReceiptHero Joins Visa Fintech Partner Connect

ReceiptHero, which helps companies digitize the customer-receipting process, has joined the Visa Fintech Partner Connect program, a program that helps connect Visa clients in Europe with tech providers that have undergone special vetting. The partnership strengthens the company’s relationship with Visa and provides access to new markets in Europe, ReceiptHero...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Modern Treasury on Turning Challenges Into Benefits With Real-Time Payments

As a software provider to many businesses, Modern Treasury helps its customers improve business processes, including finding ways to streamline the payments workflow, according to chief growth officer Rachel Pike. The company witnesses the challenges clients face in transitioning to newer payments offerings — but also the benefits they gain. Pike told PYMNTS in a recent interview that most businesses she encounters are excited about the potential of real-time payments, such as those available via The Clearing House’s RTP® network, and any concerns can be easily addressed.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digitization#Digital Technologies#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cpo
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
pymnts

PairSoft Makes ‘Jump Into Payments’ With Finexio

Accounts payable and procurement automation company PairSoft has formed a payment processing partnership with Payments-as-a-Service provider Finexio. “PairSoft Pay, powered by Finexio, will further solidify the high performance of AP and procurement teams using PairSoft’s comprehensive solutions,” the company said in a news release Monday (Aug. 15). PairSoft...
BUSINESS
pymnts

UAE Startup Dukkantek Raises $10M to Grow Retail POS System

Dukkantek, a provider of store management platforms based in the United Arab Emirates, announced it has raised $10 million in pre-Series A funding. The company, which focuses on small and medium-sized retailers, said in a Monday (Aug. 15) announcement that it will use the funding to expand in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. The company already 13 million retailer clients in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, per the Monday (Aug. 15) announcement, as reported by Magnitt.
BUSINESS
Economy
Technology
pymnts

SMB Sellers, Payments Are Unexpectedly Resilient in the Face of Global Turmoil

B2B payment digitization came to the rescue during the pandemic, but it also can help businesses cope with humanity’s self-induced catastrophe, war. Ukraine is a poignant case in point. Companies there are using digital payments to keep doing business amidst the fog of war. Overall, the Ukrainian economy has been resilient in the face of war, according to the company, as has the rest of the world, despite increased geopolitical tensions.
MARKETS
pymnts

Galaxy Digital Cancels $1.2B BitGo Acquisition

Investment firm Galaxy Digital has ended its $1.2 billion acquisition agreement with digital assets platform BitGo. Galaxy terminated the deal after BitGo missed a July 31 deadline to turn over audited financial statements for last year that comply with the terms of the deal, according to a Monday (Aug. 15) press release. Galaxy will not have to pay a fee for the termination.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Anchorage Digital, AngelList Partner to Facilitate Investments with USDC

Digital asset platform Anchorage Digital and digital asset venture capital firm AngelList have partnered to enable investors to invest with USDC stablecoin. With this partnership, the companies will enable those interested in funding cryptocurrency innovation to deposit USDC easily and allow all businesses to accept USDC as a funding option, according to a blog post on the Anchorage website written by the company’s co-founder and president Diogo Mónica, and its co-founder and CEO, Nathan McCauley.
MARKETS
pymnts

In the Beginning: How a CFO Approaches Automating a Purely Manual AP Environment

Many companies have embarked upon the journey to digitize B2B payments since the pandemic, but Reachdesk is an example of one that has only just begun. The firm, which enables B2B companies to deliver the “moments that matter” at scale through data-driven direct mail and gifting, has brought in Vic Russo as new CFO to take on that challenge.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Nigerian Startup Raises $5.5M for Small Business Services

Pastel, a Nigerian merchant platform and bookkeeping startup formerly known as Sabi Cash, has raised $5.5 million in a seed financing round in addition to the $620,000 in pre-seed funding it raised in 2021. The company will use the capital “to expand its product offerings and develop more productivity and...
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Meta Looks to Gain Share of Restaurant Sales with WhatsApp Ordering

As tech providers compete to enable the most frictionless restaurant ordering, Meta is throwing its hat into the ring and looking to get in on the revenue opportunity from the rise in digital food sales. The tech giant has invested in Take App, a Singapore-based startup that offers conversational commerce solutions for restaurants and other businesses selling via Meta-owned messaging service WhatsApp, according to a TechCrunch report Monday (Aug. 15).
