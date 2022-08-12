Read full article on original website
Related
Crypto Mining Firm Prime Blockchain Cancels $1.2B SPAC
Blank-check company 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp and crypto mining outfit Prime Blockchain have called off their planned $1.2 billion merger, yet another sign of the waning enthusiasm for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). Reuters reported on the cancellation Monday (Aug. 15), noting that 10X provided no reason for the...
Digital Receipt Firm ReceiptHero Joins Visa Fintech Partner Connect
ReceiptHero, which helps companies digitize the customer-receipting process, has joined the Visa Fintech Partner Connect program, a program that helps connect Visa clients in Europe with tech providers that have undergone special vetting. The partnership strengthens the company’s relationship with Visa and provides access to new markets in Europe, ReceiptHero...
3 Tips on How to Empower Your Franchisees to Acquire Local Customers
Provide training, technology and resources to support your franchisees. Don't let them go out on their own.
Modern Treasury on Turning Challenges Into Benefits With Real-Time Payments
As a software provider to many businesses, Modern Treasury helps its customers improve business processes, including finding ways to streamline the payments workflow, according to chief growth officer Rachel Pike. The company witnesses the challenges clients face in transitioning to newer payments offerings — but also the benefits they gain. Pike told PYMNTS in a recent interview that most businesses she encounters are excited about the potential of real-time payments, such as those available via The Clearing House’s RTP® network, and any concerns can be easily addressed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UAE Processes $3B in Transactions in 2021, Plans to Roll Out Instant Payment Platform in Full Swing
The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) released its 2021 Financial Stability Report this month detailing measures put in place to mitigate the pandemic’s impact on the country’s economy. And despite the bleak macroeconomic landscape and rising inflation, the CBUAE projects a “positive outlook” for the UAE’s financial system this year.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
PairSoft Makes ‘Jump Into Payments’ With Finexio
Accounts payable and procurement automation company PairSoft has formed a payment processing partnership with Payments-as-a-Service provider Finexio. “PairSoft Pay, powered by Finexio, will further solidify the high performance of AP and procurement teams using PairSoft’s comprehensive solutions,” the company said in a news release Monday (Aug. 15). PairSoft...
UAE Startup Dukkantek Raises $10M to Grow Retail POS System
Dukkantek, a provider of store management platforms based in the United Arab Emirates, announced it has raised $10 million in pre-Series A funding. The company, which focuses on small and medium-sized retailers, said in a Monday (Aug. 15) announcement that it will use the funding to expand in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. The company already 13 million retailer clients in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, per the Monday (Aug. 15) announcement, as reported by Magnitt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SMB Sellers, Payments Are Unexpectedly Resilient in the Face of Global Turmoil
B2B payment digitization came to the rescue during the pandemic, but it also can help businesses cope with humanity’s self-induced catastrophe, war. Ukraine is a poignant case in point. Companies there are using digital payments to keep doing business amidst the fog of war. Overall, the Ukrainian economy has been resilient in the face of war, according to the company, as has the rest of the world, despite increased geopolitical tensions.
The Data Point: Bundled Banking Beats Multiple Accounts and FIs for 57% of Consumers
Choice and optionality are wonderful, but in some cases, consumers prefer dealing with one financial institution (FI) for more of their needs in order to simplify account management. For the study “Bundled Banking Products: How Credit Cards Secure Customer Loyalty,” a PYMNTS and Amount collaboration, nearly 2,300 U.S. consumers shared...
New ‘Shop Talk’ Among Auto Mechanics: Embedded Payments and Instant Financing
For an industry that recognizes the need for speed, the auto repair industry has been a bit slow off the line in the race to digitization. As in other verticals, FinTech platforms are busy providing small and midsized businesses (SMBs) the tools they need for digital speed. DigniFi is a...
Galaxy Digital Cancels $1.2B BitGo Acquisition
Investment firm Galaxy Digital has ended its $1.2 billion acquisition agreement with digital assets platform BitGo. Galaxy terminated the deal after BitGo missed a July 31 deadline to turn over audited financial statements for last year that comply with the terms of the deal, according to a Monday (Aug. 15) press release. Galaxy will not have to pay a fee for the termination.
A ‘3-Way Ballet’ May Just Be Paperwork Antidote B2Bs Have Been Waiting For
Companies are more aware than ever of the need to remove frictions from their receivables and payables processes, but for businesses that have relied for decades on the same manual payment tools and systems, incorporating faster payment methods is often easier said than done. Smoothing out their B2B payment processes...
Anchorage Digital, AngelList Partner to Facilitate Investments with USDC
Digital asset platform Anchorage Digital and digital asset venture capital firm AngelList have partnered to enable investors to invest with USDC stablecoin. With this partnership, the companies will enable those interested in funding cryptocurrency innovation to deposit USDC easily and allow all businesses to accept USDC as a funding option, according to a blog post on the Anchorage website written by the company’s co-founder and president Diogo Mónica, and its co-founder and CEO, Nathan McCauley.
Savvy Retailers Demand Sophisticated Answers to Evolving Crypto Questions
Welcome to “The Merchants Guide to Accepting Crypto: The Questions to Ask,” a new PYMNTS series aimed at helping merchants big and small, online and in-store, who want to accept crypto payments figure out what they need to know to move ahead. In this fourth installment of the...
EMEA Daily: Barclaycard Payments Joins BT to Offer Benefits to UK Microbusinesses; Virtual Surgery Firm Raises $20M
In today’s news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Barclaycard Payments has joined the BT partnership network to help grow U.K. small businesses, and London’s FundamentalVR, which lets surgeons experience simulated procedures, has raised $20 million in venture capital. Barclaycard Payments has reportedly joined up with...
In the Beginning: How a CFO Approaches Automating a Purely Manual AP Environment
Many companies have embarked upon the journey to digitize B2B payments since the pandemic, but Reachdesk is an example of one that has only just begun. The firm, which enables B2B companies to deliver the “moments that matter” at scale through data-driven direct mail and gifting, has brought in Vic Russo as new CFO to take on that challenge.
Nigerian Startup Raises $5.5M for Small Business Services
Pastel, a Nigerian merchant platform and bookkeeping startup formerly known as Sabi Cash, has raised $5.5 million in a seed financing round in addition to the $620,000 in pre-seed funding it raised in 2021. The company will use the capital “to expand its product offerings and develop more productivity and...
No Pause for Logistics’ Last-Mile Digital Overhaul Despite Freight Rate Drop
The freight rate drop? It might be the pause that refreshes, but it’s nothing to bank on … and the transformation of supply chains must proceed apace. Time will tell whether the recent decline in freight rates, widely reported in the past several days by a growing chorus of observers and via sites such as CNBC, will hold.
Meta Looks to Gain Share of Restaurant Sales with WhatsApp Ordering
As tech providers compete to enable the most frictionless restaurant ordering, Meta is throwing its hat into the ring and looking to get in on the revenue opportunity from the rise in digital food sales. The tech giant has invested in Take App, a Singapore-based startup that offers conversational commerce solutions for restaurants and other businesses selling via Meta-owned messaging service WhatsApp, according to a TechCrunch report Monday (Aug. 15).
