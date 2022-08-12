Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
BISD Education Foundation's Hall of Honor returns, honors eight influential graduates
The Bryan ISD Education Foundation’s Hall of Honor event met its top goal when it returned to Miramont Country Club Saturday night for its 10th event. The night included a silent and live auction that helped raise more than $26,000, and honored eight graduates of Bryan schools who have made contributions on a local, state, national and international level. The Bryan ISD Education Foundation supports Bryan teachers and students and district initiatives.
Shaping future leaders of Texas agriculture
The Governor Dolph Briscoe Jr. Texas Agricultural Lifetime Leadership program, TALL, part of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, recently welcomed 26 new cohorts during a reception held at the Texas A&M AgriLife Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. Capital Farm Credit was the signature sponsor of...
Calendar for Saturday, Aug. 13
OPAS’ 50th season begins with “Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ‘n’ Roll.” Composer/lyricist Neil Berg leads Broadway performers and rock singers through popular music from the 1940s through the early 1980s, including Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, The Beatles, Carole King, Linda Ronstadt and Fleetwood Mac. Sept. 27-28 at 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium. $19 to $50. www.opastickets.org.
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (3) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
College Station City Council approves urban land use agreement
In a 4-3 vote Thursday night, College Station City Council members approved a land-use request that would allow the development of an apartment complex that could be used to support medical professionals and staff. The request regarded 17 acres of land at 400 Double Mountain Road located at the corner...
Two Texas A&M students win NSF scholarship awards
The National Sorghum Foundation presented scholarships to three students, including two from Texas A&M University, for the 2022-2023 academic school year with awards totaling $4,500. Joshua Strine and Trace Harris from Texas A&M and Benjamin Kamrath from the University of Nebraska were the winners. “The National Sorghum Foundation is very...
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $315,790
MOVE-IN READY -- QUICK CLOSE!! Exquisite 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with bonus room in Pleasant Hill from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Prescott offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room open to the kitchen, breakfast nook, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, island, Espresso scheme cabinetry, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with relaxing garden tub and tile shower, and huge walk-in closet that connects through to the laundry room! Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Conveniently located just minutes to Lake Bryan, Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus, Historic Downtown Bryan, and a quick jaunt to the heart of Bryan/College Station. Don't forget the tile flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Schedule your showing today and make it yours!
B-CS volleyball roundup; Rudder rolls; CS wins two; Bryan, Consol struggle
• Rudders wins trio of matches: The Rudder volleyball team grabbed a trio of victories at the Tyler ISD tournament on Friday, beating Texas High 25-21, 25-12; Kilgore 25-15, 25-22; and Gilmer 25-17, 25-23. Rudder (8-0) was led in kills on the day by Kimora Maxey who had 18. Londyn...
Texas A&M PK Davis ready to step from Small's shadow
Texas A&M football player Caden Davis didn’t walk the stage during graduation ceremonies at Reed Arena on Friday, because he was practicing for the biggest test of his athletic career. Davis heads into the season as the team’s top place-kicker. The junior has patiently waited for three seasons behind...
SFA teachers look forward to building relationships, preparing students for future in new school year
As teachers at Stephen F. Austin Middle School in Bryan prepared their rooms for students to return, the one word each used to describe the coming school year was excitement. “Schools are not made to be empty. They’re made to be with filled with teachers and students,” SFA Middle School Principal Kimberly Giesenschlag said.
CSISD sets positive tone for school year with annual convocation
Faculty and staff from the College Station school district gathered at Central Church on Friday morning to kick off the 2022-2023 school year with its annual convocation, complete with student performances and other presentations. “It is vital that we come together as a faculty and staff — all of 2,000...
Let LGBTQ groups pay for their events
This letter is in response to the article in The Eagle about President Banks of Texas A&M University. In the article toward the end it says that "President Banks and administrators also faced criticism for pulling funding and support for an annual drag show on campus called Draggieland." This event...
Texas A&M volleyball prepares for opener
A vastly revamped Texas A&M volleyball team started drills this week in anticipation of putting a disappointing season behind in a big way. The Aggies have 10 newcomers — five transfers and five freshmen. “The energy is so awesome and we started to feel it during camps when people...
Consol, Rudder learn from solid scrimmage
A&M Consolidated and Rudder accomplished plenty at Friday night’s football scrimmage. The two squads, which didn’t have spring drills, ran four series of 15 plays along with a walk-through special teams segment and a live portion with a running clock. “We felt like we’ve got a lot of...
Texas A&M ranked 6th in preseason AP poll for second straight season
Texas A&M is ranked sixth in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 football poll, which was released Monday. Alabama is first followed by Ohio State, reigning national champion Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame. This is the second straight year the Aggies are sixth. It ties for A&M's highest preseason AP...
