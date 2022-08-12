Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
laptopmag.com
Samsung Galaxy S23: Everything we know so far
The Samsung Galaxy S23 should once again mark the start of a new year of Android flagships when it launches in early 2023. Beyond the potential release date, we already have a slew of leaks and rumors on the next big thing from Samsung. While Samsung Unpacked unveiled the latest...
Final Sales Number For The PS4 Is Truly Staggering
If you were to ask someone what the best console of all time is, the answer you get will probably massively depend on their own bias. If you asked me, I’d probably say the Wii U, albeit mostly because it’s a funny answer to give (that said, I do have a very big soft spot for it, and I’m still wracked with guilt from unplugging it to make room for my PS5).
Hogwarts Legacy game has been delayed with a new release date confirmed
Fans of upcoming Harry Potter-themed video game Hogwarts Legacy will have to wait a little bit longer to get their hands on a copy, after developers announced that the release date has been delayed - again. Watch the trailer here:. The open world game, which will eventually be playable on...
After lying dormant for nearly three decades, someone discovered a two-player mode in Super Punch-Out
In context: Most people who played video games in the 1980s and 90s probably remember cheat codes with an element of fondness. There were even entire publications devoted to the subject, and finding one on your own was pretty exciting. Nowadays, cheating in video games mostly happens in multiplayer titles and is generally frowned upon since cheaters ruin other people's experiences rather than keeping their spoiling to themselves.
NME
‘Metal Slug Tactics’ has been delayed until 2023
Upcoming spin-off tactical RPG Metal Slug Tactics has been pushed back to 2023. The news comes from a Tweet by publisher Dotemu that reads: “Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma are tinkering away to make Metal Slug Tactics as explosive as possible on release, but the squad needs a bit more time in the shop to prepare for the battles ahead”, concluding with “See you in 2023!”
Digital Trends
Get a first look at the remake of the infamous XIII remake
Developer Tower Five is remaking the panned remake of XIII, a project that was originally handled by developer PlayMagic in 2020. Now, a brand new trailer has been released showing it off on current-gen consoles. PlayMagic’s initial remake of the 2003 cult classic was critically panned due to its bugs...
Grand Theft Auto 6 DLC roadmap potentially leaked
ROCKSTAR announced in February that it was working on the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series though few official announcements have been made beyond that. Still, fans have been eager to get their hands on a new GTA game, as the last new release GTA 5 first came out in 2013.
Hogwarts Legacy Will Not Debut On The Nintendo Switch Until February 2023
“Hogwarts Legacy will debut on February 10, 2023, for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. The release day for the Nintendo Switch will shortly be made public. The crew is eager for you to participate, but we require a bit more time in order to provide the finest playing experience. Chandler Wood,...
IGN
Whateverland - Release Date Announcement Trailer
Whateverland launches on Windows PC via Steam, GOG, and Itch.io on September 15, 2022. The game is also coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One in late 2022. Meet the characters, take a look at the world, gameplay, and more from this upcoming point-and-click adventure game.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
The Most Recent Gameplay Clip For Kirby’s Dream Buffet On The Nintendo Switch Has Made It Clear That The Game’s Release Date Is August 17
Nintendo disclosed Kirby’s Dream Buffet’s release date in the game’s most recent video, and it’s coming much sooner than you would have anticipated. With Kirby being forced to consume desserts to his heart’s delight after being shrunk down by the Dream Fork, Kirby’s Dream Buffet is a Nintendo Switch exclusive with a multiplayer focus.
IGN
Smash Boats - Nintendo Switch Co-Op and Party Trailer
The Nintendo Switch version of the action game Smash Boats is getting an update, featuring a new couch co-op mode for up to 4 players and 3 new party games. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with the upcoming update, available on August 18, 2022.
hypebeast.com
THQ Nordic Reboots 'Alone In the Dark' For Current-Gen Platforms
Horror fans will be delighted to learn that THQ Nordic is now rebooting Alone In the Dark for current-gen consoles and PC. The original game was first released all the way back in 1992 and THQ Nordic hopes to retain the core of its experience by bringing players back into the New Orleans of the 1920s, with the infamous Derceto Manor serving as the main setting once again for the title.
ComicBook
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC Brings Back the Boat People in All Their Glory
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is now available on PC and it has brought back the lovely "boat people" in their full glory. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is one of the best games of the PS4 generation and now, it's available on PC, allowing players to experience Spider-Man's emotional adventure with a bunch of new bells and whistles courtesy of the PC hardware. If that wasn't enough, it's even playable on Steam Deck and it runs exceptionally well and highlights the potential of Valve's new handheld device. It's a pretty amazing achievement and one that allows a whole new audience the chance to experience Insomniac Games' acclaimed story.
Polygon
Hogwarts Legacy delayed to 2023
Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world adventure set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, originally given a holiday 2022 release window, is now a 2023 game. On Friday, publisher Warner Bros. and developer Avalanche Software announced a delay and new release date for Hogwarts Legacy: Feb. 10, 2023. “The team is...
laptopmag.com
Twists and turns galore - Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor now available for pre-order
Samsung took the monitor world by storm during CES 2022 with the unveiling of the Odyssey Ark, the company's first 55-inch, 4K curved gaming screen with 165Hz refresh rate and 1-millisecond response rate. It came with a host of features, the most prominent being its ability to switch from the traditional horizontal orientation to vertical.
