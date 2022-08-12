Soccer Preview: River Valley soccer teams look for bounce-back seasons

MARION — Both of River Valley's soccer programs are determined to turn it around in 2022.

The girls saw their string of double digit-win seasons snapped last year by going 5-10-1, while the boys were 6-12.

"Our goal is to get back to a winning record and build on the tradition we've started as the premier program in the area," RV girls coach Justin Hage said.

River Valley's girls have been hit hard by graduation the last two years, losing 18 players. Gone from last year's group is Marion County's all-time goal scorer Kenzington Hage and her 58 career goals, plus Sydney Pettett, Maddie King, Annabelle Gandert, Vincenza Alves, Kelsi Pickens and Akira Messenger.

"This team has to find its own identity," Hage said.

Junior Halle Snyder with her 11 goals and five assists from a year ago is back for the Vikings along with senior goalkeeper Kaya Brown and her 144 saves.

"Our players are versatile and can all play multiple positions where needed," the coach said. "Our keeper and the majority of our defense are returning, so we'll rely on them to keep goals against low. Our JV team has been giving our players experience that they normally wouldn't have had last year."

River Valley's boys lost several impactful seniors including Mitchel Seckel, Mason Snyder, Stephen Miller, Connor Robbins, Adolfo Leal, Owen Richards and Jaden Williams.

"The returning players play well together," RV boys coach Joel Richards said. "Our attack will be one of the better attacking teams in the MOAC. Returning a goalkeeper that recorded four shutouts and 83 saves is a definite plus. We've moved some players around into their more natural positions, and we are much more fluid on offense and defense this year."

J.R. Bates is a sophomore keeper, while juniors' Gabe Douce and Briley Beckley are the top two returning offensive weapons with a combined 12 goals and nine assists. Senior Kale Robbins was an All-Mid Ohio Athletic Conference midfielder.

"We want to have more wins than we did last last season. We had six one- or two-goal losses, and I think that this year we are ready to finish those games stronger and win more of those closer games," Richards said. "A 10-win season is not out of the question, and if that happens, other things will fall into place. We have revamped the schedule to play more Central District Division II teams this year so that we can see how we match up against those teams."

Marion Harding welcomes a pair of new coaches. Chris Peria takes over the boys program, while Kori Nehrenz coaches the girls.

"We continue to stress to our guys that we want to compete," Peria said. "Compete for every ball, every half, every minute and outwork our opponent, wherever that leaves us, we will be satisfied knowing we gave our best each day."

Learning a new style and figuring out the team's strengths has consumed the Presidents in the preseason. Depth is an issue, but they do have some veterans like Jordan Hensley, Austin Valentine and Trenton Leonard to build around.

"I expect us to compete every single night," he said. "I expect us to respect our opponents and grow as players and individuals."

As for Harding's girls squad, it is a mix of experienced varsity players with 11 letter winners back and seven freshmen. Taylor Iden, the county's most prolific scorer a year ago, is back from a late season ACL tear suffered a year ago.

Nehrenz said the team has strong leadership, a strong work ethic and is responsive to constructive criticism and feedback. She expects them to improve their technical, tactical and physical skills this season.

Pleasant's girls team will also be led by a new coach in Brennan Hall. He takes over a team that has eight seniors among its 14-player roster.

"We should have a sound defensive back with three returning defenders and a strong goalie," Hall said, adding that they need to find speed on the wings and forward with a knack for scoring.

Highland's girls are coming off an impressive 11-7 season where the Scots finished fourth in their first season in the MOAC. However, 10 players from that team are gone, including Emma Hinkle, the school's all-time leader in goals and assists.

"Our team's strength will be our midfield," Highland girls coach Anthony Wilson said. "Most of our returning players played midfield for us last season. We intentionally try to make it a strength and focal point of our team each season."

Amarie Morgan was an all-league and all-district pick who is back as a junior along with six other returnees for the Scots.

"Our attack this year and opportunities to score will be a collective effort with a freshman as our new center forward," Wilson said.

The Highland boys went 6-12-1 in 2021, and they bring back 13 players from that squad including seniors' Caleb Hunter, Mason Keller, Cody Thomas and Dylan Thomas.

"We are young in some positions with five freshmen," Highland boys coach John Sachleben said. "The biggest team goals as always are to have fun, learn something and be good sportsmen to develop into solid citizens."

A club team the last two seasons, North Union's girls soccer program is fully sanctioned by the school and will play a varsity schedule in 2022. Head coach Bill LeRoy said his team's skills are growing rapidly as they are building a strong culture of within the squad.

"I think we may be better than a lot of people will expect a first-year program to be," he said. "I am setting no goals based on results. We will be fun to watch and cheer for and difficult to play against."

≫ For a capsule look at the area's boys and girls soccer teams, visit MarionStar.com and its app.

