Commonwealth flags fly at half staff in honor of fallen deputy sheriff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than 1,000 motorcycle riders took to the streets today for the fifth annual Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride.It's a ride honoring the 25-year-old officer who died in the line of duty.As another year of the Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride comes and goes — the riders who participate said it's not only about remembering a fallen officer, it's about paying it forward and making sure these first responders have everything they need to protect and serve.As the kickstands went up — bikers shifted into gear — and rounded the corner to start the 65-mile Brian Shaw...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO