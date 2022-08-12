ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church Hill, MD

Bayer Fund and QA's farmers team up to direct donations to schools

By Hannah Combs
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N0lUN_0hEUXj9e00

CENTREVILLE — Local farmers James and Lynda Hall of Church Hill directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to Queen Anne’s County Extension Advisory Council for Youth Agriculture Awareness Day. “Thank you so much to James and Lynda Hall for directing this donation to Queen Anne’s County Youth Ag Awareness Day. The committee will be using the funds to expand the educational displays for the 7th grade students,” said Jenny Rhodes on behalf of the Ag Awareness Day Committee members.

In 2022, Bayer Fund revamped America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, making it easier for farmers across the country to find and fund the organizations and institutions that keep their communities thriving. This included doubling the individual donations to $5,000, up from $2,500 in previous years to provide a greater impact to local rural communities. Ironically, this is the second time the Hall’s have applied for and received the funding to donate.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Humane Society of Harford County saving special German Shepherd

FALLSTON, Md. — A German Shepherd named "Rhett" is recovering from heart surgery thanks to donations that poured into the Humane Society of Harford County. Rhett came in as a stray who was skinny and unable to keep down food due to a rare genetic disorder. Joining us with more on his recovery is the director of the Humane Society of Harford County, Bob Citrullo.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Government Technology

Harford County Schools Reveal Safety, Security Data

(TNS) — Harford County Public Schools will hold a virtual town hall on safety and security on Wednesday to discuss the school system's plans for the upcoming school year and to hear from concerned parents and residents. Harford County Public Schools Parent Academy and the HCPS Office of Safety...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Sykesville sixth-grader's cookies win national contest

SYKESVILLE, Md. — A Carroll County sixth-grader will be featured in next year's Farmer's Almanac after he won a baking contest. Cameron Livesay, 11, of Sykesville, makes a cookie that won the Farmer's Almanac 2022 Honey Recipe Contest and will be featured in the 2023 edition of the almanac.
SYKESVILLE, MD
WBOC

The Wicomico County Fair is Back August 19th-21st

SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Fair is back August 19-21 in WinterPlace Park in Salisbury. The event is presented by Perdue, Toyota, Pohanka of Salisbury and Piedmont and produced by Wicomico Farm & Home Show and Wicomico County. “Our team is excited to produce another year of the Fair,”...
SALISBURY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
City
Centreville, MD
Local
Maryland Industry
Local
Maryland Society
County
Queen Anne's County, MD
City
Church Hill, MD
Cape Gazette

Summer Fare: Crab Cakes, a surprisingly economical dinner for 6!

We create this blog post about the amazing state of Delaware every week and always have a good time putting it together. But every once in a while I worry we’re going to run out of things to spotlight. But then we discover or remember or learn about something new, which makes the worry go away. This week we’re embarking on a topic that will keep us talking until the end of time: Favorite Recipes from Our Family and Friends.
DELAWARE STATE
Wbaltv.com

Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

Jusst Sooup Ministries crosses get an upgrade

Crosses in front of Jusst Sooup Ministries on Cool Spring Road south of Milton recently got a facelift thanks to the kindness of nine individuals representing seven churches. After noticing the original crosses needed upgrading, organizer Robert Marshall, with help from Gary White, Travis White, Cody White, Glen Rosenquist, Steve Garyantes, Cliff Stabner, Allen Sangree and Tim Parker, built and installed three new crosses and floodlights in front of the church.
MILTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Qa#Bayer Fund America#Farmers Grow Communities#Hall
talbotspy.org

Letter to Editor: Johnny’s Move to the Far Right

With recent decisions by the Supreme Court, state legislatures will have unfettered power to resolve contentious issues including abortion and guns safety. Because of this, elections to Maryland’s state legislature now matter profoundly to our way of life. We need to look past the happy news about our state legislators’ presence at community events to what they are actually doing and how they are voting in Annapolis. Now more than ever. The stakes are way too high in the post-January 6th and post-Roe v Wade world not to.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

A cleared carotid brings peace of mind

After a move from Florida to Delaware coupled with the start of the pandemic, Edward Eison grew increasingly concerned about his health status. His doctor in Florida had been monitoring his carotid artery disease, which occurs when plaque builds up in the main artery of the neck that supplies oxygen-rich blood to the brain. Almost nine months had passed by the time COVID restrictions eased, and Eison finally felt comfortable enough to get established with a primary care doctor and a vascular surgeon in his new home state.
FELTON, DE
WMDT.com

Long Neck Elementary honors former Assistant Principal

LONG NECK, Del. – Long Neck Elementary School held a special ceremony to dedicate a bench on school grounds in honor of former Assistant Principal Scott Steedman. Steedman passed away in 2020 and was a long-time teacher and administrator in the Indian River School District. We want to hear...
LONG NECK, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Charities
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Board of Education member announces immediate resignation

TOWSON, MD—Lisa Mack, Board Member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County, has announced her resignation, effective immediately due to serious health issues. Mack, who represents District 1, was elected to the Board in 2018. She is Chair of the Board’s Curriculum Committee and serves on the Policy Review Committee and Budget Committee. She frequently attends Board of Education Advisory and Stakeholder Group meetings and routinely volunteers in Baltimore County Public Schools.
TOWSON, MD
Delaware LIVE News

11 Del. food, beverage festivals to ease into fall

If you missed getting tickets to the Burger Battle on Aug. 27, you’re out of luck — they’re sold out. But plenty of events are coming up that focus on tasty fare. Saturday, Aug. 13 Constitution Yards Beer Fest 2022 Twelve breweries are visiting the Wilmington Riverfront venue to pour their wares and discuss the inspiration behind them. Buy a ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Washingtonian.com

Georgetown Cupcake Shut Down by DC Health Department

You won’t find any line today at Georgetown Cupcake. The sweet-tooth hotspot was shut down by DC’s health department on Wednesday, August 10. Georgetown Cupcakes said in statement the closure had more to do with paperwork than unsanitary conditions, however inspectors did find numerous health violations just weeks earlier.
GEORGETOWN, DC
Cape Gazette

The odd and quirky side of Sussex County

Sussex County has a long list of oddities and things that make it unique. If you've ever driven down Eagle Crest Road off Route 1 north of Lewes, you've seen a strange-looking structure that resembles a flying saucer. Located just outside Hudson Fields, the Futuro House was supposed to be the home of the future, but only about 100 were sold worldwide during the late 1960s into the early 1970s.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

First case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis detected in Del. this year

DELAWARE – Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been detected in Delaware for the first time in 2022, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced on Friday. EEE is a mosquito-transmitted disease and was detected in a sentinel chicken. We’re told mosquito-transmitted virus detections in DNREC’s sentinel...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Milton Fire Department seeks demolition for Chestnut Street property

Milton Fire Department is seeking a contractor to conduct demolition work on a home at 112 Chestnut St., a property owned by the department. Fire Chief Johnny Hopkins said the department has no current plans for the property. He said the demolition is because the house has major problems that are not worth the cost to repair.
MILTON, DE
wypr.org

"The Great Patapsco Flood of 1868"

On July 24, 1868, a massive storm caused terrible flooding along the Patapsco River Valley, including the mill town of Ellicott City. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Bay Times & Record Observer

Bay Times & Record Observer

Chester, MD
221
Followers
438
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/qa/

Comments / 0

Community Policy