Bayer Fund and QA's farmers team up to direct donations to schools

CENTREVILLE — Local farmers James and Lynda Hall of Church Hill directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to Queen Anne’s County Extension Advisory Council for Youth Agriculture Awareness Day. “Thank you so much to James and Lynda Hall for directing this donation to Queen Anne’s County Youth Ag Awareness Day. The committee will be using the funds to expand the educational displays for the 7th grade students,” said Jenny Rhodes on behalf of the Ag Awareness Day Committee members.

In 2022, Bayer Fund revamped America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, making it easier for farmers across the country to find and fund the organizations and institutions that keep their communities thriving. This included doubling the individual donations to $5,000, up from $2,500 in previous years to provide a greater impact to local rural communities. Ironically, this is the second time the Hall’s have applied for and received the funding to donate.