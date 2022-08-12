ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dogster.com

Why Do Dogs Sit on Your Feet?

Dogs sitting on our feet is a simple act that many pet parents experience regularly, but the reason isn’t so simple. The most common reason why our dogs sit at or on our feet is to feel a sense of security. California-based dog trainer Ash Miner, a certified trick...
PETS
intheknow.com

‘Genius’ baby boy copies gamer dad’s victory dance perfectly

TikTok believes these parents may have a bit of a baby “genius” on their hands. It was a good thing his wife was filming when @shmaurbanks was playing video games with his son. The father won the game and did a victory dance. But seeing their little boy promptly replicate dad’s moves stunned the parents.
THEATER & DANCE
dailyphew.com

This Rescue Pup Sleeps With His New Food Bowl Every Night

Susanne was heartbroken when she saw a picture of a little Jack Russell terrier mix online two years ago. Susanne thought about what it would be like to help another dog in need even though she already had a rescue dog at home. She stated to The Dodo:. “When I...
PETS
thecentersquare.com

If you love dogs, you’ll love this story. A German shepherd slept at his owner’s gravesite.

There is much we can learn from dogs. In childhood, they are our best companions, seeming to understand our every emotion. They accept us when we feel left out, wait hours for us to return from school or work, and even become the comfort we need to overcome shyness by nudging us into new friendships. And for adults, they remain our devoted friends. It’s no wonder we have such affection for them.
PETS
pethelpful.com

21 Cutest Small and Fluffy Dogs

I like to share information about wildlife, animals, and pets—dogs in particular. Dogs have been our most loyal and devoted friends for centuries. Their affection and unconditional love can be understood from the famous quote of Josh Billings:. “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you...
PETS
akc.org

Working Dogs: The Blue-Collar Dog Breeds

The Working Group contains the blue-collar, lunch-bucket bruisers of dogdom, those breeds that guard flocks and families, pull carts, haul freight, perform rescues, fight wars, and do other dirty work in the service of humankind. The size and strength of these big guys make it imperative that they be bred responsibly, not only for their physical traits but for sound, stable temperament.
ALASKA STATE
pawtracks.com

If your pup loves tug of war, they'll adore this dog piñata idea

Have you ever seen a dog open a gift? Most of the time, humans wrap gifts for dogs like they would for other people, and dogs aren’t quite sure what to make of it. It’s a box, maybe smells like something they want — but they’re totally unsure how to get inside.
PETS
dogsbestlife.com

Get a dog and live a longer, happier, healthier life

It’s no secret that having a dog makes their owners more active, social, and less likely to be depressed. But a new study from Sweden shows dog owners live longer because they are less likely to suffer from cardiovascular disease. The study at Uppsala University in Sweden analyzed 12...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Samoyed's Selfless Gesture Toward Her Babies Has Us in Our Feelings

No matter how many videos we see of mothers putting their babies first, our hearts will always melt. It's just so refreshing to see the selfless acts mothers do. Plus, they do so much for their babies. Protecting, providing, sheltering. The list goes on and on. Now some animal mamas might have help from their owners, but that doesn't mean their selflessness is thrown out. We might not see it as much. You just have to look a little closer!
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Video of Dog Enjoying Her Very Last Pup Cup Is So Heartbreaking Yet So Sweet

Saying goodbye to your pet is heartbreaking. It's never easy, but sometimes the best way to deal with the loss is to treat your pet right before they go. That's probably why video of a Chihuahua getting an extra-special treat at Starbucks recently has captured the hearts of thousands on the internet. It was a bittersweet moment, but one that we're sure his owners are going to remember forever.
ANIMALS
Tree Hugger

Fostering Dogs Saves Lives (and Makes Your Heart Hurt)

My heart hurts. This weekend, I sent a puppy off to his new home and I so wanted him to stay at mine. I foster puppies, often dogs that are blind and/or deaf. I’ve been volunteering with animal rescues for more than five years and so far have taken care of nearly 60 pups. It’s always bittersweet when they leave to find their forever homes, but sometimes it’s so much harder than others.
PETS
dogster.com

Guide to How to Train a Pit bull and Why It Is So Important

Raising a pit bull so he’s friendly and confident involves committing to socialization. Training your pit bull not to bite and to be well socialized around other dogs is non-negotiable. And because pit bulls have a stigma, being a responsible pet parent is part of the pittie package. What’s...
ANIMALS
animalwellnessmagazine.com

Upgrade Your Pup’s Style with a Luxurious Leather Dog Collar

Dog collars are a dime a dozen, but your fur baby is one of a kind and deserves nothing but the best. And that includes outfitting your pup with a luxurious leather dog collar!. Dogily collars are the perfect combination of luxury and functionality, and they can even help to...
PETS
One Green Planet

New Data Finds Purebred Dogs Nearly 2x More Likely to Get Cancer Than Mutts

Some dog owners do everything in their power to justify buying a “purebred” dog over adopting a mixed breed or a mutt. They may claim the dogs have better genetics or more predictable health outcomes, but a new report from Nationwide shows they may also have significantly higher rates of cancer. Using data gathered from pet insurance claims, the company discovered that purebred dogs are nearly twice as likely to have a cancer claim than mixed-breed dogs.
PETS
Futurity

Being a family dog can be a lonely, stressful job

Dogs that live with a family have it better than dogs that roam free when it comes to safety, nutritious food, and vet care. But it’s a different story with regards to their mental health. You would need to travel far from Denmark to meet a dog that roams...
PETS

