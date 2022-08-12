No matter how many videos we see of mothers putting their babies first, our hearts will always melt. It's just so refreshing to see the selfless acts mothers do. Plus, they do so much for their babies. Protecting, providing, sheltering. The list goes on and on. Now some animal mamas might have help from their owners, but that doesn't mean their selflessness is thrown out. We might not see it as much. You just have to look a little closer!

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO