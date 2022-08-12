Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
A 1031 exchange is a tax-deferred way to invest in real estate
A 1031 exchange lets you sell one property, buy another, and avoid capital gains tax in the process. There's a strict time limit on 1031 exchanges. You must purchase your new property within 180 days. A 1031 exchange can help you buy more profitable properties, diversify, or defer taxes associated...
Don’t bank on your business to fund your retirement
Retirement can loom like a dark cloud for small-business owners. Many invest blood, sweat and tears — and every penny — into building their business but never set cash aside for the future.A huge number of entrepreneurs have reported putting aside no retirement savings at all. For some, selling the business is their only retirement plan.That’s a risky bet, says Keith Hall, president and chief executive officer of the National Association for the Self-Employed.“You’re putting all of your eggs in one basket. Not just your current lifestyle, but your future,” Hall says. “If something goes wrong, you sacrifice both.”And the...
Inc.com
How to Save Your Business Money With Better Tax Planning
This article is part of a series featuring Black entrepreneurs whose companies focus on helping Black business owners. Cindy McGhee, 43, learned the tremendous power of tax planning while working as a staff accountant, fresh out of college, at Ernst & Young in Memphis. Seeing how businesses were using tax law to legally save themselves significant amounts of money, she began to imagine a firm that offered the same options to underrepresented entrepreneurs. With $16,000 of her savings, McGhee launched the CPA firm NextGen in Tulsa in 2017. An all-female company in a male-dominated industry, NextGen has expanded rapidly: It hit $1.5 million in revenue in 2021, and grew its client roster to 1,100 that year from 86 in 2018. McGhee sat down with Inc. to share her business journey and her advice for companies seeking to reduce their tax burden.
Lumber prices fall to a new low this year as reality sets in that the housing market is 'going back to normal'
Lumber prices continued their downtrend on Wednesday, falling 5% to a new 2022 low of $495 per thousand board feet. The sell-off came as homebuilders adjust to the new reality of a housing market that is "going back to normal." "The last couple years are going to be an outlier...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Calculating Your Retirement: What’s the Least Amount of Money You Need?
You know you're supposed to save for life beyond your earning years, but how much? What's the least amount you need to retire and what's the plan to get there? If you can't rattle off the answers to...
Washington Examiner
Some earning under $400,000 would see tax burden increase under Manchin-Schumer bill
Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act would decrease the after-tax income of some earning below $400,000, according to a new analysis from Congress's tax scorekeeper. Most people would see little change to their tax burden, and the legislation does not include direct tax increases on lower-income households. But President Joe Biden campaigned on the promise of not increasing taxes on anyone earning over $400,000, and Republicans contend the bill violates the pledge. The legislation is set for a vote in the House Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digg.com
Major US Company Layoffs In 2022, Visualized
It's been a rough year for workers in corporate America. Visual Capitalist looked at publicly traded American companies to see which ones had the most layoffs in 2022. They scanned publicly available data to estimate how many workers lost their jobs this year. Key Takeaways. It's estimated that so far...
3 Tips on How to Empower Your Franchisees to Acquire Local Customers
Provide training, technology and resources to support your franchisees. Don't let them go out on their own.
27% of People With Retirement Accounts Have Made This Mistake
Make sure it's your absolute last option.
3 Steps To Take if You’re Behind on Utility Bill Payments
There are certain steps you can take to quickly resolve any issues that come up if you accidentally miss a payment on your utility bills. But what if you have fallen severely behind on making payments...
Dana Perino: To pay for the Inflation Reduction Act, they had to find the money somewhere
Dana Perino and the co-hosts of "The Five" discussed how the IRS has been given more power with the Inflation Reduction Act to target Americans that make under $400,000 a year. JESSE WATTERS: WHY DO LIBERALS WANT HOMELESS NEXT TO KIDS?. DANA PERINO: Well, I think I'm not going to...
rigzone.com
88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
'Resources of this magnitude present our shareholders with significant upside potential and opportunity'. — 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development, which the business holds a 75 percent net working interest in.
Motley Fool
3 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income
Reinvesting dividends adds to the power of compound returns. Investors should take advantage of IRAs and their tax breaks. You can still work if you take Social Security early, but you will need to monitor your earnings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
CNBC
Inflation is peaking, and that is ‘nirvana’ for stocks, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that inflation is finally peaking, which is good news for stocks that have been trampled in recent months. "The stock market … totally saw peak inflation coming," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that inflation is peaking, which...
thebiochronicle.com
Can Storage Containers Solve the Cost of Bricks increase?
It’s inevitable that the cost building materials are constantly rising. In March 2022, Home Building had published reports that highlighted the annual material prices of building materials by more than 24% as a result of the national inflation rates and shortages that came from the back of the Ukraine conflict. This has had a knock on affect fore production and sale of multiple building materials, from brick to steel and roof tiles. The price of Forterra bricks alone had increased 12% from 1st April.
Comments / 0