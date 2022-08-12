ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Business Insider

A 1031 exchange is a tax-deferred way to invest in real estate

A 1031 exchange lets you sell one property, buy another, and avoid capital gains tax in the process. There's a strict time limit on 1031 exchanges. You must purchase your new property within 180 days. A 1031 exchange can help you buy more profitable properties, diversify, or defer taxes associated...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Don’t bank on your business to fund your retirement

Retirement can loom like a dark cloud for small-business owners. Many invest blood, sweat and tears — and every penny — into building their business but never set cash aside for the future.A huge number of entrepreneurs have reported putting aside no retirement savings at all. For some, selling the business is their only retirement plan.That’s a risky bet, says Keith Hall, president and chief executive officer of the National Association for the Self-Employed.“You’re putting all of your eggs in one basket. Not just your current lifestyle, but your future,” Hall says. “If something goes wrong, you sacrifice both.”And the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Inc.com

How to Save Your Business Money With Better Tax Planning

This article is part of a series featuring Black entrepreneurs whose companies focus on helping Black business owners. Cindy McGhee, 43, learned the tremendous power of tax planning while working as a staff accountant, fresh out of college, at Ernst & Young in Memphis. Seeing how businesses were using tax law to legally save themselves significant amounts of money, she began to imagine a firm that offered the same options to underrepresented entrepreneurs. With $16,000 of her savings, McGhee launched the CPA firm NextGen in Tulsa in 2017. An all-female company in a male-dominated industry, NextGen has expanded rapidly: It hit $1.5 million in revenue in 2021, and grew its client roster to 1,100 that year from 86 in 2018. McGhee sat down with Inc. to share her business journey and her advice for companies seeking to reduce their tax burden.
INCOME TAX
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

Some earning under $400,000 would see tax burden increase under Manchin-Schumer bill

Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act would decrease the after-tax income of some earning below $400,000, according to a new analysis from Congress's tax scorekeeper. Most people would see little change to their tax burden, and the legislation does not include direct tax increases on lower-income households. But President Joe Biden campaigned on the promise of not increasing taxes on anyone earning over $400,000, and Republicans contend the bill violates the pledge. The legislation is set for a vote in the House Friday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
digg.com

Major US Company Layoffs In 2022, Visualized

It's been a rough year for workers in corporate America. Visual Capitalist looked at publicly traded American companies to see which ones had the most layoffs in 2022. They scanned publicly available data to estimate how many workers lost their jobs this year. Key Takeaways. It's estimated that so far...
ECONOMY
rigzone.com

88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement

'Resources of this magnitude present our shareholders with significant upside potential and opportunity'. — 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development, which the business holds a 75 percent net working interest in.
ALASKA STATE
Motley Fool

3 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income

Reinvesting dividends adds to the power of compound returns. Investors should take advantage of IRAs and their tax breaks. You can still work if you take Social Security early, but you will need to monitor your earnings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
PERSONAL FINANCE
thebiochronicle.com

Can Storage Containers Solve the Cost of Bricks increase?

It’s inevitable that the cost building materials are constantly rising. In March 2022, Home Building had published reports that highlighted the annual material prices of building materials by more than 24% as a result of the national inflation rates and shortages that came from the back of the Ukraine conflict. This has had a knock on affect fore production and sale of multiple building materials, from brick to steel and roof tiles. The price of Forterra bricks alone had increased 12% from 1st April.
CONSTRUCTION

