Read full article on original website
Related
thebiochronicle.com
Can Storage Containers Solve the Cost of Bricks increase?
It’s inevitable that the cost building materials are constantly rising. In March 2022, Home Building had published reports that highlighted the annual material prices of building materials by more than 24% as a result of the national inflation rates and shortages that came from the back of the Ukraine conflict. This has had a knock on affect fore production and sale of multiple building materials, from brick to steel and roof tiles. The price of Forterra bricks alone had increased 12% from 1st April.
Yeti debuted its largest wheeled cooler yet—and it's the ideal beach and tailgate companion
The Yeti Roadie 60, the brand's newest cooler on wheels, is officially available for purchase on the Yeti site—shop the wheeled hard cooler now.
Why Brands Need to Take Ownership of This $82 Billion Opportunity
If fashion firms are still sleeping on peer-to-peer resale, it might be time to wake up. Consumers are increasingly clamoring for brand-owned resale, according to a new study, published Monday, by resale-as-a-service platform Recurate in partnership with social impact agency BBMG. Of the roughly 11,000 adults they polled from a dozen different markets worldwide, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States, nearly three-quarters (74 percent) said they engaged in clothing recommerce on some level. While industry types tend to think of sustainability initiatives as either costly or difficult to scale, offering a peer-to-peer platform is a “relatively...
Comments / 0