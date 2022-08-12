ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meteor likely ‘the size of a beach ball’ causes sonic boom over Utah, experts say

A mysterious loud boom that rattled Salt Lake City residents — including Utah’s governor — has been identified, experts say. After seismologists ruled out an earthquake and military authorities reported no explosions to account for the extraordinarily loud boom heard about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug, 13, experts told KUTV it was most likely a meteor.
