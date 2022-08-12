Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Winning $300,000 lottery ticket expires soon — but no one has claimed the NC jackpot
A North Carolina lottery player hit the jackpot — but hasn’t claimed the six-figure prize yet. Now, the winner has about two weeks to cash in before the lucky lottery ticket expires, officials said on Monday, Aug. 15. “Search everywhere you keep your tickets and double-check any you...
Raleigh News & Observer
Meteor likely ‘the size of a beach ball’ causes sonic boom over Utah, experts say
A mysterious loud boom that rattled Salt Lake City residents — including Utah’s governor — has been identified, experts say. After seismologists ruled out an earthquake and military authorities reported no explosions to account for the extraordinarily loud boom heard about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug, 13, experts told KUTV it was most likely a meteor.
