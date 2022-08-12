Read full article on original website
Manchester United explore move for Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha
Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha has emerged as one of Manchester United's top options to strengthen their attack in the final weeks of the transfer window.
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as Diaz stunner denies Eagles victory
Luis Diaz scored a brilliant equaliser as Liverpool drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday night.
Jurgen Klopp admits he 'does not understand' Barcelona's summer spending
Jurgen Klopp is the latest manager to question Barcelona's summer business.
Man Utd could terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's contract if his attitude doesn't change
Manchester United want to see a change in Cristiano Ronaldo's attitude or he risks having his contract ripped up.
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines
English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
GOLF・
Carlo Ancelotti confirms he will retire after Real Madrid spell
Carlo Ancelotti confirms he plans to retire when he leaves Real Madrid.
Chelsea make approach for Everton's Anthony Gordon
Chelsea have launched a bid for Everton's Anthony Gordon.
Transfer rumours: Xavi demands Messi return; Ronaldo's Serie A options
Sunday's transfer rumours, with updates on Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Anthony Gordon & more.
Oleksandr Zinchenko hails 'incredible' Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus
Oleksandr Zinchenko has hailed the abilities of Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus after Arsenal's fast start to the new Premier League season.
Jurgen Klopp confident Luis Diaz can replace Sadio Mane's goals at Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp backs Luis Diaz to replicate Sadio Mane's goals at Liverpool.
Jules Kounde's 'demand' to Xavi over Barcelona role revealed
Jules Kounde has warned Xavi about his preferred role in the Barcelona side.
The stats behind Man Utd's dreadful defeat at Brentford
The stats behind Manchester United's 4-0 defeat to Brentford.
Thomas Frank admits Brentford targeted Lisandro Martinez in Man Utd rout
Thomas Frank admits Brentford targeted Lisandro Martinez's height in their 4-0 win over Man Utd.
West Ham approach Chelsea over Emerson deal; Thilo Kehrer talks continue
West Ham have approached Chelsea over a deal for left-back Emerson Palmieri and talks are ongoing with Paris Saint-Germain over Thilo Kehrer.
Twitter reacts as Man Utd are thrashed by Brentford & go bottom of Premier League
A new 30-year low for Manchester United. They have been thrashed 4-0 by Brentford a week after losing at home to Brighton and are now bottom of the Premier Leag
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle: Points shared as Nick Pope frustrates Seagulls
Brighton & Newcastle played out an eventual 0-0 draw in the Premier League.
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: Player ratings as Kane equaliser steals point
Hojbjerg scored Tottenham's first at Stamford Bridge.
Southampton 2-2 Leeds: Aribo and Walker-Peters goals bag Saints comeback point
Goals from Joe Aribo and Kyle Walker-Peters helped Southampton fight back to earn a 2-2 draw with Leeds United.
Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea's concerns over referee Anthony Taylor
Thomas Tuchel admits he does not want Anthony Taylor to referee more Chelsea games.
