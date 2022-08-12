ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

St. James Parish jury indicts Florida man on juvenile rape charges

A St. James Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment Aug. 10 on a Florida man on charges of aggravated crimes against nature, first degree rape, and oral sexual battery. According to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release, the jury indicted 56-year-old Randy Nicholas of Pensacola, Fla.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
WALA-TV FOX10

Motion filed to drop Ben Reynolds’ public intoxication charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile City councilman faced some heat last month after he was arrested for public intoxication during July 4th weekend. Now, Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to dismiss it. District 4′s Ben Reynolds was a passenger on a boat stopped in...
MOBILE, AL
94.3 Jack FM

Appleton Woman Among Injured in Six Flags Parking Lot Shooting

GURNEE, IL (WTAQ) – A 19-year-old Appleton woman is among the three people injured after a shooting in a parking lot at Six Flags Great America on Sunday night. Officers responded to the amusement park around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday for reports of shots fired. “The shooting … was...
APPLETON, WI
WKRG

Motion to dismiss charges filed for Mobile City Councilman

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —The Baldwin County Assistant District Attorney filed a motion to dismiss charges against Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds. The document was filed Friday afternoon, in efforts to drop Reynolds Public Intoxication charges. Reynolds was arrested in Baldwin County on July 3rd, and taken to the Baldwin...
MOBILE, AL
94.3 Jack FM

Oshkosh Police Investigating Downtown Death

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An investigation is underway in Oshkosh after police say they found a person dead in a downtown building. Police say the death occurred at about 10:45 Saturday morning in the 100 block of High Avenue. Police haven’t been able to identify the person yet, but...
OSHKOSH, WI
wbrc.com

Two killed in car crash in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 1:20 a.m. on August 14, Birmingham Police were called to 230 20th Street South on report of an accident. On the scene officers saw a car that had crashed into a tree. Officers say there were two people in the car, an adult male and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

Northwest Florida stolen plants located, nursery owner claims

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The owner of Wildwood Garden Shoppe & Nursery in Shalimar said they know who stole more than $1,000 in plants from their gated store off Eglin Pkwy. Amanda Holmes-Rippert said the nursery has been hit twice this year and filed reports with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office both times. Holmes-Rippert said […]
SHALIMAR, FL
94.3 Jack FM

Appleton Residents React to Officer-Involved Shooting

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice continues to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Appleton Friday night. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Birchwood Avenue, for a domestic disturbance regarding a man who was armed with a handgun. “We were sitting...
APPLETON, WI
WEAR

Reported house fire in Escambia County under investigation

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue was called to an alleged house fire early Sunday morning in Brent. The home is located at 707 Belair Road. A neighbor told Channel 3 that the residence is currently being renovated and no one is living there at this time. The...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
creators.com

Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen

Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Man charged with attempted bank robbery in Okaloosa

MARY ESTHER, Fla. – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified and arrested a suspect in the alleged attempted robbery of Eglin Federal Credit Union in Mary Esther last week. According to an announcement by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Kirk Losey, 45, is now...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

