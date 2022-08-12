Russian state depository files lawsuit to overturn EU sanctions

MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Russia's National Settlement Depository has filed a lawsuit at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg to overturn European Union sanctions imposed on it, the NSD said on Friday.

The EU added the NSD, which Moscow planned to use to service the country's Eurobonds, to its list of sanctioned entities in June.

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.