BBC
My son with schizophrenia was 'unlawfully deported' to Jamaica
The family of a man with schizophrenia is taking legal action against the Home Office for allegedly unlawfully deporting him to Jamaica. Eric Hall, who arrived in the UK aged 10, has convictions for theft, drugs and possession of an offensive weapon. The Home Office denies relatives' claims he was...
BBC
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Tributes for India's 'stock market king' who died at 62
Tributes are pouring in for Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who has died at the age of 62. Jhunjhunwala, who made a fortune from the stock market, died on Sunday at a hospital in Mumbai city. The cause of death has not been officially confirmed yet, but the BBC has learnt...
BBC
How the king's visit saw kilts become Scotland's national dress
King George IV was ruthlessly caricatured during a visit to Scotland 200 years ago for wearing his kilt too short but it was to be the pivotal moment for Scotland's national dress. The pomp and pageantry of the royal visit, orchestrated by internationally famous author Sir Walter Scott, would go...
You’re Safe Til 2024: Deep History review – gripping crisis talks
Australia’s 2019 wildfires are the focal point of this contemplative look at what theatre can do in the face of environmental collapse
BBC
Edinburgh Fringe: 'Extreme' racism behind Sadowitz scrapping – venue
An Edinburgh Festival show by controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz was cancelled for "extreme racism and misogyny", venue bosses have said. The Pleasance axed the second of his two nights at Edinburgh's International Conference Centre on Saturday. Sadowitz, 61, an American-born Scot, is a veteran of the Fringe and known for...
BBC
The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades
Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
BBC
Partition: Why was British India divided 75 years ago?
When Britain granted India independence, 75 years ago, the territory it had ruled over was divided, or partitioned, into India and the new state of Pakistan (with East Pakistan later becoming Bangladesh). This created an upsurge of violence, in which approximately 15 million people were displaced and an estimated one...
BBC
Walrus Freya who became attraction in Norway's Oslo Fjord put down
A walrus that had become a popular attraction in the Oslo Fjord has been put down out of concern for the safety of the public, Norwegian officials say. The walrus, nicknamed Freya, rose to fame after clambering on to boats to sunbathe - sometimes sinking them. People refused warnings not...
BBC
Independence day speech: Prime Minister Modi's speech fact-checked
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 75th anniversary of India's independence, and mentioned several areas where he said his BJP government had made progress. We've checked some of those claims. 'India's efforts in [the] environment are giving results...[an] increase in forest cover, number of national parks...[the] number...
