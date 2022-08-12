Read full article on original website
Related
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
BBC
Salman Rushdie: Iran blames writer and supporters for stabbing
Iran has "categorically" denied any link with Salman Rushdie's attacker - instead blaming the writer himself. Mr Rushdie, 75, was left severely injured after being stabbed on stage at an event in New York state. He is now able to breathe unaided. He has faced years of death threats for...
BBC
Partition: Why was British India divided 75 years ago?
When Britain granted India independence, 75 years ago, the territory it had ruled over was divided, or partitioned, into India and the new state of Pakistan (with East Pakistan later becoming Bangladesh). This created an upsurge of violence, in which approximately 15 million people were displaced and an estimated one...
BBC
Ukraine hits Russian Wagner mercenary HQ in east
Ukrainian artillery has struck a headquarters of Russia's shadowy Wagner paramilitary group of mercenaries in eastern Ukraine, reports say. The attack in Popasna was reported by Serhiy Hayday, Ukrainian governor of Luhansk region, and several pro-Kremlin war reporters. The number of casualties is not clear and details remain sketchy. Photos...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Ukraine says it has taken out vital bridge in occupied Kherson
Ukraine says it has taken out another bridge that is vital for Russian forces occupying the southern Kherson region. It says the bridge on the dam at Nova Kakhovka - which it has attacked before - is now impassable. The claim has not been independently verified. It comes just weeks...
BBC
Ukraine war: Zelensky warns Russian soldiers at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of using "nuclear blackmail" at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - Europe's largest. Russia seized the plant in March and has been accused of turning it into a base from where it hits nearby towns. Both countries have traded blame for shelling it...
Comments / 0