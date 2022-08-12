ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, WI

whbl.com

Paul Veenendaal

On August 9, 2022 Paul J. Veenendaal left his life on earth and entered into his eternal home where he met his. Lord and Savior. On February 14, 1931 Paul was born to Walter and Arlie (Dulmes) Veenendaal. in Sheboygan Falls where he grew up going to the First Reformed...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
CBS 58

Big cheese: Giant cheese sticks bring attention and customers to West Allis pizza shop

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin has no shortage of cheese stories and one West Allis pizza shop is carving out their own with a big help from social media. "It's so busy. I can't even control it," said Timothy Szuta, owner of Alphonso's the Original. The pizza shop he opened on the corner of 92nd and Greenfield sits as a tribute to the 80's and a man who was Szuta's mentor.
WEST ALLIS, WI
CBS 58

Mike's wild ride: 58 times around the State Fair Ferris wheel

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin State Fair concludes today. While many families have traditions centered around the 11-day celebration of Wisconsin, CBS 58 has begun one of our own. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Mike Curkov shared his experiences riding the State Fair WonderFair Wheel 58 times...
WEST ALLIS, WI
seehafernews.com

The Discovery of Sputnik IV, A Piece of Manitowoc History

The following article was researched and written by Jeff Seidl. While on squad car patrol September 5, 1962, at 5:45 A.M. Officers Marvin Bauch and Ronald Rusboldt spotted what they thought was crumpled cardboard in the road of the 600 block of N. 8th Street. While passing the area again at 6:45 A.M. the object was still there, and they could see it was metal and stopped to move it. It was too hot to handle, so they used their feet to shove it to the curb. At the time, they thought it was slag from one of the local foundries which had fallen off the truck on the way to disposal. Passing the area again at 8:00 A.M., they stopped again and looked at the metal and it was still warm1.
MANITOWOC, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Plymouth, WI
Plymouth, WI
Sports
City
Sheboygan Falls, WI
Kevin Alexander

Lake County DockHounds New Home Unlike Any Other Baseball Stadium

The Lake County DockHounds mascot at the team's new stadium. The entire playing field is synthetic.CBS58.com. The gameday experience at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in Oconomowoc is much like any other minor league baseball stadium. There are goofy contests, oddly-themed promo nights, and more music between pitches than needed. In short, it's your typical American ballpark- except for two things.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend's Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs welcomed, Goliath mourned

WEST BEND, Wis. - The circle of life is on display at Shalom Wildlife Zoo in West Bend, where Ginger the tiger welcomed five cubs a week after Goliath the tiger, friend to Ginger, had to be put down. Shalom Wildlife Zoo features four miles of gravel roads where you...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Spirit Halloween store now open in West Bend, Wi

West Bend, WI – It is August and already the Halloween-themed store is open in Washington County. Spirit Halloween is in the former Pier One, 1225 W. Paradise Drive, in West Bend, WI. There are 17 Spirit Halloween stores in Wisconsin. The store in Fond du Lac is in...
WEST BEND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

New 92-foot ferry christened in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new way to break the ice and travel the St. Mary’s River in the UP. On Saturday, Burger Boat Company hosted a christening ceremony in Manitowoc to celebrate the completion of its newest commercial vessel: NEEBISH ISLANDER III. Organizers explained that...
MANITOWOC, WI
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
WIS
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Sports
milwaukeecourieronline.com

It’s Time to Say Goodbye to the Former Northridge Mall

I, like most people who grew up on the far northwest side of Milwaukee, remember Northridge mall. It was a bustling place, full of stores and other shopping and entertainment. It was chic, and it was neatly positioned on my side of town—a neighborhood filled with hardworking middle and upper middle-income homeowners. It was a beacon of our neighborhood, until it wasn’t.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | New Festival Foods in Hartford, WI now open

Hartford, WI – The new Festival Foods in Hartford, WI opened today, Friday, August 12, 2022. Actually, the store had shoppers on Thursday, and there was a total buzz of activity as the bakery cases were filled, deli trays were stacked, the meat counter was loaded with prime cuts, and the final to-do list was checked as the new store prepped to officially open.
HARTFORD, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Fresh, local, plentiful

For those looking for farm-to-table food, a variety of area farmers markets are up and running and late summer is a good time to shop. Across smaller local markets to larger regional operations, organizers say fresh produce is in abundance. In New Berlin, the market is open from 8 a.m....
NEW BERLIN, WI
947wls.com

A Bunch of Port-a-Potties Fell Off a Truck in Wisconsin

A flatbed truck was driving down the interstate near Milwaukee Tuesday morning when seven Port-A-Potties slid off the back and into traffic. Within minutes, most of the port-a-potties got hit by cars. And a traffic camera got it all on video. Each one had wheels on the bottom. So instead...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
WISCONSIN STATE

