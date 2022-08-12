ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

Herald & Review

Decatur turns out for second annual Punk on Park fest

DECATUR — Decatur’s newest street fest might never have happened if not for Illinois’ COVID-19 lockdown. After months of quarantining in 2020, Peggy Baity, who owns the Art Farm art gallery and shop in downtown Decatur, just wanted to do something. So, she took her shop and...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Convicted Decatur vandal jailed on new charges, police report

DECATUR — Convicted serial downtown Decatur vandal Travis C. Stewart has been at it again, according to Decatur police. This time he is charged with five preliminary counts of criminal damage after he is accused of smashing windows and causing other destruction at targets ranging from St. Patrick School to various downtown businesses and other locations.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Rodney Standerfer completes clean sweep at Macon Speedway

MACON -- For the pro late models and the modifieds, it all starts with qualifying at Macon Speedway. Each of the other divisions competing at the 1/5-mile dirt oval draw for their starting positions. As for Rodney Standerfer in the modifieds, qualifying was just the beginning of his success on Saturday.
MACON, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur to consider amended water agreement with ADM

DECATUR — Archer Daniels Midland will be permitted to supply non-potable water from its Lake Decatur treatment plant to other businesses under a revised agreement poised to be approved by the city council on Monday. The proposed amendment also addresses a long-running disagreement over the food processing giant's obligation...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Backpack attack leaves Decatur man with stab wounds, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man reportedly clobbered by a backpack being wielded as a weapon told police he didn’t even realize he’d been stabbed until he found blood leaking from his left shoulder. A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police described the 44-year-old man as needing multiple stitches...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

On Biz: Paul’s Confectionery, AMC Theater

Paul’s Confectionery changes ownership. Paul’s Confectionery’s new owner promises the restaurant will remain the same, including serving up the famous chili in Decatur. “It’s just Paul’s. And it will remain just Paul’s,” said owner Jerry Witts. “My name’s not very material to this.”
Herald & Review

Watch now: What to eat at the 2022 Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD — During the 11 days of the Illinois State Fair each August, calorie counts can be tossed out the window. Though it’s a celebration of the state’s robust agriculture industry, one of the fair’s biggest draws is the food. In total, more than 150 food vendors are featured at this year’s fair.
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Decatur Public Transit System receives $22 million federal grant

DECATUR — The city's goal of a zero-emissions bus fleet by 2035 received a boost with the awarding of a $16.84 million federal grant. The funds, from a variety of U.S. Department of Transportation grant programs, will be combined with a $5.1 million local match to kickstart the transition from traditional diesel-powered buses towards hybrids and, eventually, full electric buses, officials said.
DECATUR, IL

