Herald & Review
Decatur turns out for second annual Punk on Park fest
DECATUR — Decatur’s newest street fest might never have happened if not for Illinois’ COVID-19 lockdown. After months of quarantining in 2020, Peggy Baity, who owns the Art Farm art gallery and shop in downtown Decatur, just wanted to do something. So, she took her shop and...
Herald & Review
Police: Early Sunday violence in Decatur leaves one dead, one badly injured
DECATUR — A spate of early Sunday violence in Decatur left one man shot to death and a woman fighting for her life after sustaining injuries in unconnected crimes, police report. The fatal gunshot victim was identified Sunday afternoon as Arrion L. McClelland, 24, who lived in Decatur. Macon...
Herald & Review
Convicted Decatur vandal jailed on new charges, police report
DECATUR — Convicted serial downtown Decatur vandal Travis C. Stewart has been at it again, according to Decatur police. This time he is charged with five preliminary counts of criminal damage after he is accused of smashing windows and causing other destruction at targets ranging from St. Patrick School to various downtown businesses and other locations.
Herald & Review
Rodney Standerfer completes clean sweep at Macon Speedway
MACON -- For the pro late models and the modifieds, it all starts with qualifying at Macon Speedway. Each of the other divisions competing at the 1/5-mile dirt oval draw for their starting positions. As for Rodney Standerfer in the modifieds, qualifying was just the beginning of his success on Saturday.
Herald & Review
Decatur to consider amended water agreement with ADM
DECATUR — Archer Daniels Midland will be permitted to supply non-potable water from its Lake Decatur treatment plant to other businesses under a revised agreement poised to be approved by the city council on Monday. The proposed amendment also addresses a long-running disagreement over the food processing giant's obligation...
Herald & Review
Backpack attack leaves Decatur man with stab wounds, police report
DECATUR — A Decatur man reportedly clobbered by a backpack being wielded as a weapon told police he didn’t even realize he’d been stabbed until he found blood leaking from his left shoulder. A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police described the 44-year-old man as needing multiple stitches...
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (14) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Herald & Review
On Biz: Paul’s Confectionery, AMC Theater
Paul’s Confectionery changes ownership. Paul’s Confectionery’s new owner promises the restaurant will remain the same, including serving up the famous chili in Decatur. “It’s just Paul’s. And it will remain just Paul’s,” said owner Jerry Witts. “My name’s not very material to this.”
Herald & Review
Watch now: What to eat at the 2022 Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD — During the 11 days of the Illinois State Fair each August, calorie counts can be tossed out the window. Though it’s a celebration of the state’s robust agriculture industry, one of the fair’s biggest draws is the food. In total, more than 150 food vendors are featured at this year’s fair.
Herald & Review
Decatur Public Transit System receives $22 million federal grant
DECATUR — The city's goal of a zero-emissions bus fleet by 2035 received a boost with the awarding of a $16.84 million federal grant. The funds, from a variety of U.S. Department of Transportation grant programs, will be combined with a $5.1 million local match to kickstart the transition from traditional diesel-powered buses towards hybrids and, eventually, full electric buses, officials said.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Lincoln sees fewer students, but some optimism, in first fall without Lincoln College
LINCOLN — The apartments above Deep Roots Bakery and Café in Lincoln are quiet as fall approaches. That is rare, as they normally have college students returning to town at this time. Deep Roots owner Tim Boerma said the loss of Lincoln College has meant a loss of...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Pair of JUCO linemen providing instant impact for Illinois football
CHAMPAIGN — Isaiah Adams and Zy Crisler, Illinois’ pair of junior college offensive lineman transfers, have had a playful debate after becoming roommates. The pair stayed in a hotel together during the summer and fall and discussed their previous stops. "We definitely crack up a little bit, like...
