Hosepipes must be banned, Environment Secretary urges water companies
Hosepipes should be banned, the Environment Secretary has urged water companies, as Britain is forecast to bake in temperatures of up to 28C on Sunday amid an unusually dry August.George Eustice said some firms have already “rightly” taken action to mitigate the effects of the prolonged dry weather as he encouraged others to follow suit.His remarks, the first public intervention by ministers, signal possible restrictions on watering gardens, washing cars or filling pools with hosepipes for millions more people across southern England in the coming days.It comes as forecasters predict the warm weather will continue for most of the UK...
BBC
UK heatwave: Hosepipe ban in Cornwall first in 26 years
A hosepipe ban is to start in Cornwall for the first time in 26 years amid a continuing drought. South West Water (SWW) said it had been "left with no other choice" to "protect our precious water". The ban, which includes parts of north Devon, will begin on 23 August.
BBC
Somerset farmers taking 'unprecedented steps' in heatwave
Farmers say they are having to take unprecedented steps to deal with the current hot, dry weather conditions. The continuing high temperatures have seen normally green pastures dried up. In Somerset, hay prices are rising, winter feed is having to be used now and some farmers are selling livestock as...
Rivers no longer flowing ‘normally’ and reservoir levels ‘exceptionally low’ after heatwave
River levels across England are unusually low while reservoir levels have fallen to their lowest more than two decades following weeks of unusually dry weather.The Environment Agency said river flow at 92 per cent of sites monitored were below normal last week.River levels had decreased at all but two of the sites between 3 August to 9 August, while 29 per cent were classed as below normal, 31 per cent were notably low, while 29 per cent were exceptionally low for this time of year. In comparison, around a quarter of sites across England were classed as “exceptionally low”...
BBC
UK heatwave: Berkshire and Oxfordshire officially in drought
All of Oxfordshire and Berkshire are in drought, it has been announced. An extended period of dry weather means the both counties have been classified as such. A drought means water companies can announce stricter measures to conserve supplies. Thames Water has already implemented a hosepipe ban. Temperatures could reach...
Group caught having barbecue at reservoir depleted by heatwave face £2,500 fine
A group of five men enjoying a barbecue in the hot weather at Dovestone Reservoir, near Saddleworth, could face fines of up to £2,500 for breaching the Public Spaces Protection Order.The men were found on Wednesday 10 August by local fire services and officers from Greater Manchester Police, who have now warned the public to not take a barbecue onto the moors due to the fire risk it can pose.Greater Manchester Police took to social media to ensure others are aware of the risks.A tweet from Greater Manchester Police said: “Earlier today, five males were caught by GMP Oldham...
BBC
My son with schizophrenia was 'unlawfully deported' to Jamaica
The family of a man with schizophrenia is taking legal action against the Home Office for allegedly unlawfully deporting him to Jamaica. Eric Hall, who arrived in the UK aged 10, has convictions for theft, drugs and possession of an offensive weapon. The Home Office denies relatives' claims he was...
Jeremy Clarkson ‘told to stop harvesting on farm because of fire risk’ as heatwave hits
Jeremy Clarkson claims he was told to stop harvesting at his farm because of the fire risk it posed during Britain's sweltering heatwave.The former Top Gear presenter runs his own farm called Diddly Squat, in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire. Mr Clarkson, 62, films his scenes for his new Amazon show, Clarkson's Farm, from the site. In a message posted to Twitter on Thursday the presenter, who has in the past expressed scepticism about the climate crisis, said officials told him he had to stop harvesting because of the fire risk."F**ketty f**k. Had to stop harvesting because of, and I’m not...
Scottish family set to be kicked out of Australia today after living there for 10 years are granted one-month visa at 11th hour by immigration minister after vowing to stay and fight deportation
A Scottish family who were set to be deported from Australia today after living there for a decade were told they can stay as they were preparing to leave for the airport. The one month temporary visa granted to Mark Green, 44, and his family came as new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles - who took the position after Labor won the election in May - stepped in.
When food shortages bite: what to eat and drink in the age of empty shelves
Weather, war and energy prices have put supplies under severe pressure. From British rhubarb to DIY dairy, here are some simple alternatives that could fill the gaps. I — have known about the frailty of the UK’s supply chains for a long time – I first wrote about the problem over a decade ago, and I too survived the great loo roll shortage of 2020. But this spring, I couldn’t get hold of any lettuce – hardly a crisis, except I was writing a book about salad. It wasn’t just one shop – because of strikes in Spain, fuel costs and the weather, none of the supermarkets had any.
‘This is the future’: the Oxfordshire village living without running water
Before Carolyn Evans set foot in the shower Wednesday morning, she set a five-minute timer as an emergency tanker outside supplied water. Not enough time, she discovered, to wash her hair as well. For Evans, who has lived in the small village of Northend for 12 years, it’s anxiety inducing....
You’re Safe Til 2024: Deep History review – gripping crisis talks
Australia’s 2019 wildfires are the focal point of this contemplative look at what theatre can do in the face of environmental collapse
BBC
How the king's visit saw kilts become Scotland's national dress
King George IV was ruthlessly caricatured during a visit to Scotland 200 years ago for wearing his kilt too short but it was to be the pivotal moment for Scotland's national dress. The pomp and pageantry of the royal visit, orchestrated by internationally famous author Sir Walter Scott, would go...
BBC
Sizewell C nuclear plant campaigners challenge approval
Campaigners against the Sizewell C nuclear power station have written to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to legally challenge his decision to give the scheme the go-ahead. The £20bn project for the Suffolk coast was given government approval in July. However, the decision was against the advice of the Planning...
BBC
Edinburgh Fringe: 'Extreme' racism behind Sadowitz scrapping – venue
An Edinburgh Festival show by controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz was cancelled for "extreme racism and misogyny", venue bosses have said. The Pleasance axed the second of his two nights at Edinburgh's International Conference Centre on Saturday. Sadowitz, 61, an American-born Scot, is a veteran of the Fringe and known for...
BBC
The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades
Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
Pictured: 'Loving, kind-hearted' boy, 14, whose body was pulled from a Hertfordshire lake as heatwave drowning death toll hits 20
Tributes have been paid to a 'loving and kind-hearted' 14 year-old-boy this evening whose body was pulled from a lake in Hertfordshire earlier this week as the UK's drowning death toll tragically climbed to 20 today. Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh from Enfield got into difficulty in North Met Lake in Cheshunt on...
BBC
Water scarcity: Crop failure warning as ban comes into force in Fife
Farmers have warned of "complete failure" of some crops, as a ban on taking river water has come into force in Fife. The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) suspended the majority of water abstraction licences on the River Eden from Sunday. The National Farmers Union (NFU) said it was devastating...
BBC
UK heatwave: 'A very dangerous few days' says Dorset fire advisor
A firefighter with experience of Californian wildfires has said the UK is heading into a "very dangerous few days" as a four-day extreme heat warning begins. National Wildfire Tactical Advisor and Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service's (DWFRS) Andy Elliott, a firefighter for 39 years, said resources were finite. Mr Elliott...
BBC
Hosepipe ban comes into force in Kent and Sussex
A hosepipe and sprinkler ban has come into force for South East Water customers in Kent and Sussex. The measure affects at least one million people, and rule-breakers could be hit with a £1,000 fine. The ban, imposed from 00:01 BST on Friday, means that using hosepipes to water...
