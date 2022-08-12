ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche 'not expected to survive' after severe brain injury from fiery car crash, says family

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero,Isabella Zavarise
Insider
 3 days ago
Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

  • Anne Heche is in critical condition with a severe brain injury following a car crash last week.
  • Her family said in a statement that Heche is currently in a coma at West Hills Hospital in LA.
  • Heche's family added that the 53-year-old actress is "not expected to survive."

Anne Heche's family says the actor is "not expected to survive" after sustaining a severe brain injury following a car crash last week.

Last Friday, the 53-year-old actress crashed into a two-story home in Los Angeles, while the owner was in the backyard, and her car was engulfed in flames. The Los Angeles Fire Department took Heche to a local hospital for treatment.

In a statement to Insider, Heche's family and friends thanked fans and the staff treating her at West Hills Hospital in LA but said that Heche is still in critical condition.

"Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition," the statement said. "She is not expected to survive."

Heche's family added: "Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life's work – especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."

The statement said that Heche is currently being kept on life support and that the "Donnie Brasco" star has chosen to donate her organs in the event of her death.

Anne Heche attends the Build Series to discuss the new show 'The Brave' at Build Studio on September 25, 2017 in New York City.

Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Heche is best known for her roles in "Donnie Brasco," "Volcano" and "Six Days Seven Nights."

Many stars have spoken out in support of Heche since hearing about her condition, including her former partner, Ellen DeGeneres.

On Wednesday, DeGeneres told Entertainment Tonight that she is no longer in contact with Heche, who she dated in the late 1990s, but extended her well wishes to the actor.

"I don't want anyone to be hurt," DeGeneres said.

Roseanna Arquette tweeted Thursday: "I'm very upset and sad that Anne Heche is not expected to live.And yes she would have been arrested for driving under the influence and putting lives in danger .she still is a great artist and struggled with addiction it's terribly sad for her children and for her friends."

Alec Baldwin, who became friends with Heche after starring in the 1996 movie "The Juror" with her, also sent his "love and support" to the actress in a video on Instagram last week.

"I love you, Anne, I love you and I think you are such a talented person. I hope everything is OK, I hope you come through this. My heart goes out to you. I'm sorry you had this tragic thing happen to you, and I'm sending you all my love." Baldwin said. "Everybody join me please in sending their support and love to the wonderful Anne Heche."

