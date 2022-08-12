July eviction filings highest since 2008

Maricopa County eviction filings topped its highest one-month total in more than a decade after recent data showed more than 6,400 tenants and their families could be ousted from their homes.

In July, data showed “one-month eviction filing figures went higher in July 2022” than any point since October 2008, according to Scott Davis, Maricopa County Justice Courts spokesman.

There were evictions notices filed on 6,405 properties in Maricopa County last month. In October 2008, 6,975 evictions were filed.

“(July) is also the second month in a row where filings were higher than they were in 2019 (at pre-pandemic levels),” Davis said.

Evictions are an everyday occurrence in Maricopa County, which because of its size often has a rate among the highest in the nation.

Knowledge Exchange for Resilience at Arizona State University released a report saying “Maricopa County leads the nation in evictions, boasting a rate of nearly twice the national average.” It went on to say Arizona has among “the highest housing loss rates” in the country, according to the July 2021 report.

But Davis said eviction data included in the report might be incomplete because not all county jurisdictions make their data public.

For 2021, there were 41,466 eviction filings in Maricopa County — much lower than pre-pandemic numbers.

There were 68,718 total for 2019. Those numbers are filings only, not actual residents who were evicted.

The Valley’s 26 precincts can see 20 to 30 evictions per day.

“Our busiest eviction docket takes place at the Manistee Justice Court in the northwest Valley,” Davis said in a statement. “Manistee holds an eviction calendar three days each week, averaging at least 33 cases each day.”

On Thursday, Davis said the department doesn’t track evictions in relation to rent increases across the Valley. Rent increases could have led to more eviction filings.

“Is that a factor? Probably, but it’s not something we keep track of.”

In May, Kristin Miller, an outgoing property manager for a Peoria neighborhood rental property, said new residents can expect to pay higher monthly costs because they are paying the unit’s market value, which has been steadily rising across the region and U.S.

Those who currently have leases may be in for a shock when their next contract comes up. Some current residents can expect to pay 20% or more than what they currently pay if the tenants decide to renew their lease.

Miller said some residents have opted to move out rather than pay higher rates or have had to look for second jobs to keep up with monthly rental costs, she said.

It’s possible eviction filings spiked because Davis “anecdotally” heard some landlords held off evicting tenants during a moratorium, Davis said. The end of the moratorium was issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the final week of August 2021.

Population growth since 2008 could be a factor in why the eviction filings might be skewed, Davis said.

“It’s possible that evictions are lower per capita,” Davis said.