After a 2 year hiatus, North Bend residents saw the return of the Festival at Mt. Si this weekend. The classic festival — formerly known as Alpine Days — has been a city tradition for over 70 years, nearly always taking place the second weekend in August. The event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021, but made its return with a two day event on Aug. 13 and 14.

