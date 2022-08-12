Read full article on original website
Out of Our Past
Record & Landmark, Aug. 15-21, 1997. Obit William Herron Kistler, Sr., 76. “He was a retired loom fixer from Cascade Mills in Mooresville. Kistler was a WWII veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Thyatira Presbyterian Church in Salisbury.” (8/15) Obit Walter...
Iredell County real estate transactions: July 31-Aug. 6
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 31-Aug. 6. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From Castlerock Group, LLC and Summerlin Investments Group, LLC to AMO-C2, LLC, 2.053 acres, 179-187 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $6,625,000, on Aug....
Iredell County birth announcements
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
Iredell County restaurant inspections
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 31-Aug. 6. Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 279 Williamson Road, Suite C, Mooresville, 92/A. China Express, 123 C Trade Court, Mooresville, 95/A. Culver’s of Mooresville, 388 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 100/A. Dunkin Donuts #356817, 417 E. Plaza Drive,...
Morgan, Staford reflect on their time on Statesville City Council
Serving on Statesville’s city council was a duty William Morgan and John Staford took pride in, but their time on the city’s governing body comes to an end Monday night with the new council’s swearing-in at 7 p.m. The Record & Landmark spoke to both men as...
WATCH NOW: Donations to FeedNC go directly to help a neighbor in need
The community came together Aug. 6 dropping off donations for FeedNC’s summer supply drive, which will in turn enable the charity to help others. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to our community for providing over 5,000 pounds of food for the FeedNC summer supply drive,” said Executive Director Lara Ingram. “Rising costs have put a strain on all of us, but especially the families that FeedNC serves. We have the best community where neighbors show up to help each other.”
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $450,000
New construction home to be finished approx. 9/2022. Ranch home is nestled on a private 2-acre wooded lot with creek and access to community river lot which allows you an area to fish, walk in a canoe or paddleboard. Home features LVP flooring in the main areas. Formal dining room off of the entry hall and kitchen. Cathedral ceiling in the great room with wood-burning fireplace. Kitchen and breakfast area are open to the great room and feature white cabinetry, granite countertops, SS appliances, and pantry. Split floorplan offers the primary bedroom with his/hers closets and ensuite bath with dual vanities, tub/shower combo, and linen closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 have been expanded from it's original floorplan with large closets and access to the full bath off the side hallway. Covered front door area. Oversized deck off of kitchen/breakfast/great room overlooking the heavily wooded, private backyard. New, deep well and septic system. 2-car garage with pull-down stairs to the add'l storage.
Iredell County new business names: July 31-Aug. 6
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 31-Aug. 6. Buddy’s Seafood Market, Harris Brothers Seafood LLC, Iredell County. Stars and Scholars Preschool, Taren Mangual, Mooresville. Mooresville Awnings, Casey Blocksom, Iredell County. North Coast Boiling Company, Midtown Mooresville Concessions, LLC,...
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $430,000
Lovely two-story home just minutes from Mooresville in the South Troutman neighborhood of Sutter’s Mill is an absolute must see. three-bedroom home features a master on the main floor plan downstairs with two more bedrooms, a flex room and a spacious unfinished bonus room upstairs. You won’t find storage like this anywhere else! The kitchen is at the heart of the home with upgraded stainless-steel appliances and custom granite countertops. The living room features an inviting open layout with five windows allowing natural light to flow in all day. The oversized master bedroom flows to the master bathroom with upgraded tile installed in 2020, large garden tub and walk-in closet. You can find the laundry room conveniently just outside the master bedroom on your way to the spacious two-car garage. Upstairs this home boasts two bedrooms with great closet space as well as a full bathroom with linen closet. Internet is hardwired to flex room upstairs, living room and master bedroom.
Rockie Lynne performing at the Second Saturday Festival
Rockie Lynne performing at the Second Saturday Festival at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Statesville on Saturday.
WATCH NOW: Second Saturday Festival brings community to Martin Luther King Jr. Park
“Statesville and the community came out and fully supported the event. I had total strangers come up to me to say ‘thank you’ for holding the festival and free concert.” Patrick Reynolds, of Waves Entertainment, said. “I was told this is needed and desired in the area. My Waves Entertainment teammates told me that others said the same thing to them. We all felt that we did a good thing for the community. We have our first Statesville event under our belts and are looking at how to improve for the next one.”
Iredell Museums to conduct Living History Day Aug. 20
Iredell Museums is conducting Living History Day at Gregory Creek Homestead from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 20. Learn about what education would have been like in the 18th century. It is probably quite different than you imagine. There will be 18th century interpreters demonstrating quill pen writing,...
WATCH NOW: Statesville Back 2 School Bash rolls on
For more photos from the Back 2 School Bash, please see page A8 and online at www.statesville.com or on Facebook. The Statesville Back 2 School Bash had a steady line of vehicles circling Statesville High School and the volunteers were excited as the process started on Saturday. “It’s super exciting,...
Shining a light on the service of local veterans
Each year we come together as a nation on Veterans Day to honor and celebrate the hundreds of thousands of brave Americans who have served our country in uniform. Now more than ever, our veterans need our support. In a time when our country is divided on so many issues, we can all agree that those individuals who risked everything to protect our country and our way of life deserve our support and gratitude.
Alexander County names new health director
TAYLORSVILLE — Billie Walker has been appointed to serve as health director of the Alexander County Health Department. She was named interim health director in May following the retirement of Leeanne Whisnant. Walker has worked her way up the ladder at the health department since 2003 when she was...
My Classic Car: Corvettes of Statesville Cruise-In drew lots of vehicles and fans
If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com. The Corvettes of Statesville group gave local car buffs a chance to showcase their vehicles and help a worthy cause at the same time. The Corvettes of Statesville held its annual Cruise-In to raise money and food donations for Matthew 25 Ministries in Harmony. Some folks drove through and dropped off donations but others parked their classic and newer vehicles and mingled.
Waitress aims to work 50 years at Western Steer in Newton; Asst. Manager: If the building is ever sold, Ruthie comes with it
Ruthie Sanders says she loves to make people smile. That’s the reason she says she became a waitress at the Western Steer restaurant in Newton. She’s been a fixture at the restaurant for 45 years. She’s aiming for 50. Ruthie will be 79 in October but she...
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
South Iredell Vikings ‘hungry’ and ‘want to win now’
The last couple of seasons in Viking Valley have been eventful, to say the least. From a shortened spring season to begin 2021 that saw longtime head coach Scott Miller step away from the sideline to a tumultuous transition to 4A in the fall of that same year that saw new head coach Eric Rees go 2-8 in his one and only season in the position, the Vikings have had more than their fair share of ups and downs recently.
