NECN
Water Main Break Along Tremont Street in Boston Causes Road to Buckle
A water main break Monday morning along Tremont Street in Boston has left a section of the road damaged, with an SUV sinking into it. The water main break was near the corner of Tremont Street and Lenox Street in Boston. An NBC10 Boston crew on scene saw a considerable flow of water along the street when they first arrived before 4 a.m. By around 4:30 a.m., the water had been turned off, but parts of the street were starting to buckle. One SUV that was parked overnight sunk into a hole as part of the road collapsed.
NECN
Cyclist Dies After Crash Into Vehicle Door While in Somerville Bike Lane, DA Says
A man who was riding a bicycle has died after a crash on Friday in Somerville, Massachusetts. The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office says 70-year-old Stephen Conley of Somerville was in the bike lane on Broadway. The driver of a parked Land Rover opened his door, and Conley crashed into it.
Boston Police officer struck by vehicle on River Street
BOSTON — A Boston Police officer was injured Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle on River Street in Mattapan. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. According to the department, just after 2:30 a.m., an officer directing traffic in the area...
whdh.com
Boston Police respond to crash on River Street
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to River Street Sunday morning after an apparent crash between two vehicles. Beyond the yellow police tape, the front of a red SUV could still be seen in contact with the rear of a smaller vehicle. The windshield of the SUV was also partly...
liveboston617.org
Man Shot Overnight on Burrell Street in Roxbury Expected to Survive
On Saturday night at approximately 23:55 hours, Boston Police Officers from District B-2 responded to a 911 call for a person reportedly shot on Burrell Street in Roxbury. Officers assigned to District B-2 as well as K-9 units, and tactical assets responded to the area and upon arrival, located a victim, who was not identified, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began to render aid while awaiting the arrival of Boston EMS.
whdh.com
East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks
BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
a cyclist was apparently doored and died of their injuries in Somerville on Friday
The bike lane on that part of Broadway is very dangerous for this reason. It forces you to ride outside the bike lane to avoid being doored, but then some drivers feel the right to harass and sometimes assault you for not being in the bike lane. That means a lot of people are essentially bullied into riding in the door zone and hoping for the best. A lot of those people, especially newer riders, aren’t even aware of the danger of riding in the door zone. The bike lanes east of Ball Sq are much better and generally safe.
Massachusetts beach fight: 5 arrested, 1 hospitalized after altercation, police say
WINCHESTER, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts arrested five suspects after several people were hurt in an altercation at Mystic Lakes State Park in Winchester, WFXT-TV is reporting. Massachusetts State Police said the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday at Shannon Beach, according to WFXT. Detectives have not confirmed...
nbcboston.com
Fire in Westford Destroys Building, Flames Spread to Neighboring Buildings
A building in Westford, Massachusetts was destroyed in a blaze that spread to the buildings on each side of it on Saturday, according to officials. Saturday evening, Westford firefighters arrived at 54 Lake Shore Dr., and found the back of the building in a blaze. Fire spread to the buildings on each side as firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames, said fire officials.
NECN
Residence Saved, Camper Destroyed in Fire Overnight in Wareham
A camper was destroyed in a fire overnight in Wareham, Massachusetts, but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to a nearby home. Firefighters were called to a home on Marion Road shortly after 3 a.m. Monday for a reported trailer fire. Fifteen firefighters battled the blaze and were able to get it under control and prevent it from spreading to the home.
whdh.com
Police investigating fatal shooting in Boston’s South End
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city’s South End neighborhood Saturday night. According to the Boston Police Department, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of 58 Dedham Street around 10:00 pm. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Drivers ready? City of Boston launches a new parking app Monday
BOSTON — Some changes are on tap for drivers who park in the City of Boston. The city is using a new parking app, and it launches on Monday. Boston has partnered with ParkMobile and the new app will replace the current version of the ParkBoston app. The city says it offers “an enhanced user experience and more functionality.”
Young man killed after being struck by ‘multiple cars’ on MA highway
WORCESTER, Mass. — A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a busy highway on Saturday night. State police say it is unclear if any of the drivers realized they had struck a person. No vehicles stopped, police said. Massachusetts State Police responded to...
Police investigating an ‘unattended’ death at a pond in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — State Police Detectives are investigating an unattended death after officials pulled a male body out of a pond in Brockton. Brockton Police and state police responded to D.W. Field Park shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday morning where they pulled an unidentified man from the waters.
2 people injured after tractor-trailer overturned on Mass Pike in Boston
BOSTON — Two people were hospitalized after a tractor-trailer flipped over on its side on the Mass Pike early Saturday. State Troopers responded to the crash near Exit 131 to Cambridge Street and Storrow Drive. According to police the driver and passenger were taken to Beth Israel Medical Center....
WCVB
Transit police identify suspect in rape at Tufts Medical Center MBTA Station in Boston
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Police Department says its detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for a man who is accused of committing a rape that happened at a Boston MBTA station earlier this month. Transit police said 27-year-old Steven Wade Coffey is wanted in connection with...
No drivers stop after man hit by multiple cars in Worcester
WORCESTER – Massachusetts State Police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man who was killed late Saturday night when he was struck by multiple vehicles during a hit-and-run in Worcester.It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 290 West near Exit 20.State Police said it appears the man was initially hit by an unknown vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer. He was then struck by other vehicles, but none stopped.Police do not yet know if the drivers knew they had hit someone.The victim was declared dead at the scene.Anyone witnesses are asked to call police at (508) 829-8410.
19-year-old identified in fatal shooting in Mattapan
BOSTON — Boston Police identified the teen that was fatally shot Thursday night in Mattapan. Officers responded to Oak Hill Ave. shortly after 8:30 p.m., following reports of a shooting. When officials arrived on the scene officers located Xavier Barkon, 19, of Mattapan suffering from a gunshot wound. Barkon...
nbcboston.com
South End Mourns the Loss of Young Man Killed in Shooting
Boston's South End mourned the loss of a man Sunday evening whose life was taken last Saturday in a shooting. Dion Ruiz, a 28-year-old man from the South End was shot Saturday evening near West Dedham Street. After police found Ruiz, he was taken to Boston Medical Center, where officials say he died from his injuries.
Body found in Brockton park
BROCKTON – Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the waters of a Brockton park Sunday morning.The man was found around 10 a.m. in D.W. Field Park.Brockton Police said the medical examiner is currently working to determine the man's cause of death.No further details are currently available.
