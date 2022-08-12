Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Unknown Dinosaur Species and Dinosaur Lineage Discovered in South America: Paleontologists Say
An unknown dinosaur species from an unidentified dinosaur lineage was found by paleontologists in South America, according to a new study. The scientists named the new dinosaur as "Jakapil Kaniukura" in their new research that was announced this week. The previously nameless small armored dinosaur measured about five feet (1.5...
You’re Safe Til 2024: Deep History review – gripping crisis talks
Australia’s 2019 wildfires are the focal point of this contemplative look at what theatre can do in the face of environmental collapse
natureworldnews.com
Due to High Temperatures in New York, Squirrels Tend to ‘Sploot’ To Cool Them Off
Rising temperatures and the severity and frequency of heat waves may be the primary causes of the direct impacts of climate change on health (Gaughan et al., 2009). The induction of heat stress conditions mediates these effects. The city's parks department advised residents not to be worried about the health...
Newborn giraffe arrives with a bump at zoo
A newborn giraffe is “strong, healthy and very content” after falling 6ft on to a bed of soft straw as his mother gave birth.The calf, named Stanley after Mount Stanley, the tallest mountain in Uganda, was born at Chester Zoo after a 15-month pregnancy and three-hour labour for his mother, Orla.Giraffe team manager Sarah Roffe said high falls are “a really important part of the birthing process” for giraffes as it breaks the umbilical cord and stimulates the calf to take its first breath. ⚡🦒 Something INCREDIBLY special happened inside our giraffe habitat......
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
New Study Reveals Oklahoma 'Gigantic Jet' Could be Earth's Most Powerful Lightning Bolt in History
A gigantic jet over a cloud in Oklahoma in recent years could be Earth's most powerful lightning bolt recorded in history, according to a new study led by the United States. New information about the 2018 Oklahoma gigantic jet revealed that it made an upward propagation over a thunderstorm cloud that reached space.
natureworldnews.com
Unprepared Satellite Operators Worry About Intensifying Solar Storms
According to experts on the field, earth is now in the third season of the Sun's 11-year solar activity. Low earth orbital observatories are now feeling the impact and experts are now worrying of what is yet to occur, since the latest phase is showing to be more powerful than analysts predicted.
natureworldnews.com
Antarctica's Stratosphere Samples from Five Million Years Ago Obtained by Experts
Researchers uncovered the Oldest existing sediment cores, which may include specimens dating back 5 million years. A group of academics from different universities in the United States has effectively extracted a core sample from Antarctica's Ong Basin that includes traces of Stratosphere dating back up to 5 million years, the news media site - Wion News recently reported.
natureworldnews.com
The Oldest Penguin in Edinburgh Zoo Killed After a Fox Broke Into Its Enclosure
The oldest penguin at Edinburgh Zoo was killed after a fox entered its enclosure, according to workers. Mrs. Wolowitz, a 35-year-old northern rockhopper with a "big personality," was assaulted late Wednesday, as per The Guardian. Other penguins in the enclosure were not harmed and were doing fine, according to the...
natureworldnews.com
Study: 'Forever Chemicals' PFOS in Water-Repellant Causes Liver Cancer
A recent study found a connection between liver cancer in humans and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, also known as PFOS, which is one of the common "forever chemicals" and is present in a water-repellant product. After concerns about its environmental effects and toxicity, PFOS-once a key component in the water-repelling product known...
