Wildlife

Indy100

Newborn giraffe arrives with a bump at zoo

A newborn giraffe is “strong, healthy and very content” after falling 6ft on to a bed of soft straw as his mother gave birth.The calf, named Stanley after Mount Stanley, the tallest mountain in Uganda, was born at Chester Zoo after a 15-month pregnancy and three-hour labour for his mother, Orla.Giraffe team manager Sarah Roffe said high falls are “a really important part of the birthing process” for giraffes as it breaks the umbilical cord and stimulates the calf to take its first breath. ⚡🦒 Something INCREDIBLY special happened inside our giraffe habitat......
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Unprepared Satellite Operators Worry About Intensifying Solar Storms

According to experts on the field, earth is now in the third season of the Sun's 11-year solar activity. Low earth orbital observatories are now feeling the impact and experts are now worrying of what is yet to occur, since the latest phase is showing to be more powerful than analysts predicted.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Antarctica's Stratosphere Samples from Five Million Years Ago Obtained by Experts

Researchers uncovered the Oldest existing sediment cores, which may include specimens dating back 5 million years. A group of academics from different universities in the United States has effectively extracted a core sample from Antarctica's Ong Basin that includes traces of Stratosphere dating back up to 5 million years, the news media site - Wion News recently reported.
EARTH SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

The Oldest Penguin in Edinburgh Zoo Killed After a Fox Broke Into Its Enclosure

The oldest penguin at Edinburgh Zoo was killed after a fox entered its enclosure, according to workers. Mrs. Wolowitz, a 35-year-old northern rockhopper with a "big personality," was assaulted late Wednesday, as per The Guardian. Other penguins in the enclosure were not harmed and were doing fine, according to the...
ANIMALS
Wildlife
Science
natureworldnews.com

Study: 'Forever Chemicals' PFOS in Water-Repellant Causes Liver Cancer

A recent study found a connection between liver cancer in humans and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, also known as PFOS, which is one of the common "forever chemicals" and is present in a water-repellant product. After concerns about its environmental effects and toxicity, PFOS-once a key component in the water-repelling product known...
CANCER

