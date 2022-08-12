Read full article on original website
Buffett's Berkshire more than triples Ally stake, sheds Verizon
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) on Monday said it more than tripled its stake in the online banking company Ally Financial Inc (ALLY.N), while shedding its stakes in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) and Royalty Pharma Plc (RPRX.O), which buys drug royalties.
Harry, Meghan Announce Surprise Return to U.K. in September
Harry and Meghan are headed to Europe for a joint round of charity visits in early September including a trip to Germany ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games.
