Aug 15 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) on Monday said it more than tripled its stake in the online banking company Ally Financial Inc (ALLY.N), while shedding its stakes in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) and Royalty Pharma Plc (RPRX.O), which buys drug royalties.

STOCKS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO