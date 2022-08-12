ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Nastiest Part Of Woodstock '99 May Haunt You Forever

By Ed Mazza
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vvAAG_0hEULqez00

Next time you see people diving in the mud at a music festival, don’t join them. And if the water from the bottle filling stations is off in color or taste, don’t drink it.

It could contain poop .

That’s one of the many haunting lessons of Woodstock ’99 , the disastrous music festival that’s the subject of a new Netflix series “Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99.”

The port-a-potties overflowed near the showers, leading to a plumbing catastrophe and tons of “mud” that festival-goers happily dove into and slathered over their bodies. Except it wasn’t just mud. It was a mix of mud and poop .

“Multiple mud-covered people, grinning ear to ear, stopped to pose for pictures,” said entertainment reporter David Blaustein, who covered the event for radio and was featured in the documentary. “I can only imagine the look on their faces when they found out they spent hours rolling around in shit.”

It even got into the water stations.

While the fecal nightmare was one of the most memorable parts of the series, it was not even the worst part of the event, which was marked by at least three deaths and multiple sexual assaults.

Promoter John Scher tried to downplay the assaults.

“Woodstock was like a small city, you know?” he said in the Netflix documentary. “All things considered, I’d say that there would probably be as many or more rapes in any sized city of that… but it wasn’t anything that gained enough momentum so that it caused any on-site issues, other than, of course, the women it happened to.”

Blaustein described Scher’s level of denial as “Trumpian.”

“I almost feel bad for him,” Blaustein said via email. “I bet if he came out and said, ’I fucked up, and I’m sorry,′ the victims and their families might get some closure or satisfaction. I think he owes them that.”

Blaustein also pointed out that if Scher believed the event was like a small city, he should’ve staffed it accordingly.

“If they knew they would have the population of a small city, why didn’t they secure the event like a small city, you know, with ample law enforcement and proper infrastructure?” Blaustein asked. “If it was a small city and he was the mayor, he probably would’ve been arrested for criminal negligence.”

“Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99” is currently streaming on Netflix.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

Related
NME

Carson Daly says he “thought I was going to die” at Woodstock ’99

Carson Daly has opened up about his experience at the notorious Woodstock ’99 festival, saying he “thought I was going to die” at the event. The festival is currently being revisited for the three-part Netflix documentary series Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, which was released earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Woodstock 99#Three Deaths
The Independent

Voices: The Renee Zellweger controversy shows why Hollywood needs to ditch fat suits once and for all

Renee Zellweger is starring in the new series The Truth About Pam, now streaming on Amazon Prime. For the role of convicted murderer Pamela Hupp, Zellweger is wearing a fat suit.Of the costume, she says: “ââIt was pretty much head to toe. It was prosthetics, it was a [padded] suit, it was the choice of clothing, it was the briskness in her step-step-step, her gait.”I have a question. Why was a thin woman cast in this role in the first place? Fat suits are offensive and outdated – they need consigning to the dustbin of film and TV history. They’re...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Why is Jeopardy! airing re-runs?

MANY fans of the popular quiz game show Jeopardy! may wonder why their network is currently playing re-runs. The answer is actually a lot simpler than many may think. We'll take this question for $500. The network is airing re-runs because Jeopardy! is filming its next season. The show finally...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
IFLScience

Shark Filmed Strolling On Land Like It’s No Big Deal

If you’re scared of sharks, you can always not go in the ocean. If you’re really scared of sharks, however, there are a few islands you should avoid as well, because there are places they sometimes come onto land. Footage of one doing just that has gone viral, although it’s probably too small and cute to put you off a visit. It’s not the first time something like this has been documented, but it’s still an amazing sight.
ANIMALS
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals

Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
MOVIES
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Austin Butler ‘Went Home In Tears’ After ‘Elvis’ Director Ordered Executives to ‘Heckle’ Him About His Singing

Tough love! Elvis star Austin Butler opened up about the methods director Baz Luhrmann used to get him into character — some ending up too intense for the actor to handle. “When I was on my first day in the recording studio, Baz wanted me to get as close to performing as possible,” Butler, 30, revealed in interview with VMAN‘s Mathias Rosenzweig that was published on Wednesday, July 27. “He had all the executives and everybody from RCA, who were back in the offices, he brought them into the recording studio and he goes, ‘I want you all to sit facing Austin’ … and he told them to heckle me.”
CELEBRITIES
Parade

'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More

Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
TV SERIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

117K+
Followers
7K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy