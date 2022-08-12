ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

The Associated Press

CFP championship games to return to Atlanta, South Florida

Atlanta and South Florida have been selected to host College Football Playoff national championship games for the second time. The CFP announced Monday that Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, would be the site of the title game scheduled to be played in January 2026, the final game of the current 12-year media rights deal with ESPN.
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

