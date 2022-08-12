ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans wonder if DC has the stones to pull off Black Adam vs. Superman vs. Shazam

The DCEU seems to wilting before our very eyes right now, with Batgirl being cancelled and various other movies and TV shows’ futures looking unsafe to boot. Still, at least there’s one corner of the franchise that seems to pressing ahead as planned — the Shazam/Black Adam side of things. This fall sees Dwayne Johnson finally enter the fray in Black Adam, with Zachary Levi back this December for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.
ComicBook

Warner Bros. Reportedly Considering Three Options for Ezra Miller's The Flash Movie, Including Scrapping Entirely

Warner Bros. is reportedly considering three options for Ezra Miller's The Flash. Surprisingly, one of the choices includes scrapping the project entirely. The Hollywood Reporter indicates that the three paths hinge on whether the embattled actor seeks help for the issues behind the legal troubles they've faced in recent years. Miller was arrested for breaking and entering this week and their mother is reportedly with them in Vermont now. According to THR, the first option would see the actor try and secure some counseling and then give an interview in the future explaining their erratic behavior. After that period, Miller could do some small press for The Flash before it opens in theaters.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans cancel Steve Rogers for how he treated Sharon Carter

Captain America embodies all the American ideals: freedom, freedom, freedom, and throwing a big ol’ boomerang shield. But one thing fans are calling him out for his how he treated one of the important women in his life during Captain America: Civil War. In order to get Bucky to...
wegotthiscovered.com

The Dwayne Johnson movie fans hate most above all surges on streaming

Dwayne Johnson has never been shy in admitting he makes movies almost exclusively and explicitly for his fans, which is why so many of his projects are cut from a remarkably similar cloth. In fact, it’s been almost a decade since he appeared in a relatively straightforward drama, but the response to 2013’s Empire State indicates that it might be a while before we see him in the genre again.
wegotthiscovered.com

Wistful film fanatics rue the abandoned movies they never got to see

Ever since Warner Bros. Discovery pulled the plug on Batgirl, fans have been diving deep into cinema history to see if there were any other high-profile and costly productions that were tossed onto the scrapheap when they were so agonizingly close to reaching the finish line. Leslie Grace’s scrapped debut...
wegotthiscovered.com

Reddit ponders which Batman would terrify Gotham’s criminals the most

Are we having this debate? The clear choice is, and always has been, Adam West, right?. Maybe not. Although the standard bearer for the mainstream idea of the Caped Crusader for decades, the Batman from 1966 was less Dark Knight and more campy silliness. Since Tim Burton re-introduced the world to world’s greatest detective in 1989, filmmakers tend to lean toward a tough, gritty Batman. The likes of Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and Robert Pattinson have portrayed Dark Knights that may be allergic to murder, but they’re not afraid to dish out brain injuries and compound fractures.
wegotthiscovered.com

When is the Funko Pop movie coming out?

Funko is a leading pop culture lifestyle brand that includes vinyl figurines, action toys, plush, apparel, board games, housewares, NFTs, and accessories. According to its website, it’s the world’s largest proprietor of licenses, allowing entertainment enthusiasts to display their zeal through the products. One of the leading products...
ComicBook

New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer

After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
wegotthiscovered.com

Warner Bros. misses out on ‘James Bond’ rights after MGM deal

While Warner Bros. has scored a massive international distribution deal with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, one of cinema’s most beloved franchises is remaining with MGM. MGM has parted ways with former international distribution partner Universal, with one of Hollywood’s original studios now partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery for international releases. The caveat is that Warner Bros. does not get the right to distribute the next James Bond film, the currently untitled Bond 26, or Chinonye Chukwu’s Till, or the Frances McDormand-led Women Talking.
thedigitalfix.com

Avengers: Secret Wars release date, plot, cast, and more

When is the Avengers: Secret Wars release date? At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel movie fans got the news they’d been waiting to hear since 2008. Marvel Studios is finally adapting the biggest crossover in the history of Marvel comic books, Secret Wars. Technically there are two Secret Wars...
