Read full article on original website
Related
Ahead Of Aquaman 2, Jason Momoa Recalls His Honest Reaction When Zack Snyder Offered Him The Role Of The DC Hero
Jason Momoa reflects on nabbing the role of Aquaman back in 2014 ahead of its upcoming sequel.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans wonder if DC has the stones to pull off Black Adam vs. Superman vs. Shazam
The DCEU seems to wilting before our very eyes right now, with Batgirl being cancelled and various other movies and TV shows’ futures looking unsafe to boot. Still, at least there’s one corner of the franchise that seems to pressing ahead as planned — the Shazam/Black Adam side of things. This fall sees Dwayne Johnson finally enter the fray in Black Adam, with Zachary Levi back this December for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.
DC's scrapped cinematic plans reportedly revealed
The DCEU's plans were said to have involved a Crisis on Infinite Earths movie
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Reportedly Considering Three Options for Ezra Miller's The Flash Movie, Including Scrapping Entirely
Warner Bros. is reportedly considering three options for Ezra Miller's The Flash. Surprisingly, one of the choices includes scrapping the project entirely. The Hollywood Reporter indicates that the three paths hinge on whether the embattled actor seeks help for the issues behind the legal troubles they've faced in recent years. Miller was arrested for breaking and entering this week and their mother is reportedly with them in Vermont now. According to THR, the first option would see the actor try and secure some counseling and then give an interview in the future explaining their erratic behavior. After that period, Miller could do some small press for The Flash before it opens in theaters.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
DCEU fans are worried not even Dwayne Johnson can save ‘Black Adam’ from being the next ‘Morbius’
The DCEU is in disarray right now as we hardly know what the franchise’s 2023 slate is going to look like — Batgirl‘s been canned, The Flash could be next, et cetera. But, hey, at least we’ve got Black Adam to look forward to this fall, right? Right?
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans cancel Steve Rogers for how he treated Sharon Carter
Captain America embodies all the American ideals: freedom, freedom, freedom, and throwing a big ol’ boomerang shield. But one thing fans are calling him out for his how he treated one of the important women in his life during Captain America: Civil War. In order to get Bucky to...
Everything You Need To Know About House Targaryen Before Watching HBO's "House Of The Dragon"
They will take what is theirs with fire and blood.
wegotthiscovered.com
The Dwayne Johnson movie fans hate most above all surges on streaming
Dwayne Johnson has never been shy in admitting he makes movies almost exclusively and explicitly for his fans, which is why so many of his projects are cut from a remarkably similar cloth. In fact, it’s been almost a decade since he appeared in a relatively straightforward drama, but the response to 2013’s Empire State indicates that it might be a while before we see him in the genre again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
WATCH: Netflix opens up ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ for first look
Guillermo del Toro deservedly won Oscars for The Shape of Water in 2017. He followed up this project with Nightmare Alley, has continued to stay busy with other ventures, and, now, Netflix has opened Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities for a peek. The streaming service published footage from...
wegotthiscovered.com
Wistful film fanatics rue the abandoned movies they never got to see
Ever since Warner Bros. Discovery pulled the plug on Batgirl, fans have been diving deep into cinema history to see if there were any other high-profile and costly productions that were tossed onto the scrapheap when they were so agonizingly close to reaching the finish line. Leslie Grace’s scrapped debut...
wegotthiscovered.com
The difference between Marvel and DC disappointment is neatly summed up in a single tweet
It’s tough being a DCEU fan. Since Man of Steel, Warner Bros has been desperately trying to emulate the success of the MCU, though their chaotic decisions never seem to work out. Right now we’re apparently on the cusp of a “reset” of DC movies, though before that there’s at least a year of uncertainty ahead of us.
wegotthiscovered.com
Reddit ponders which Batman would terrify Gotham’s criminals the most
Are we having this debate? The clear choice is, and always has been, Adam West, right?. Maybe not. Although the standard bearer for the mainstream idea of the Caped Crusader for decades, the Batman from 1966 was less Dark Knight and more campy silliness. Since Tim Burton re-introduced the world to world’s greatest detective in 1989, filmmakers tend to lean toward a tough, gritty Batman. The likes of Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and Robert Pattinson have portrayed Dark Knights that may be allergic to murder, but they’re not afraid to dish out brain injuries and compound fractures.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
When is the Funko Pop movie coming out?
Funko is a leading pop culture lifestyle brand that includes vinyl figurines, action toys, plush, apparel, board games, housewares, NFTs, and accessories. According to its website, it’s the world’s largest proprietor of licenses, allowing entertainment enthusiasts to display their zeal through the products. One of the leading products...
wegotthiscovered.com
Streaming crowds tool up for a colossal comic book flop that somehow still succeeded
Usually, it’s pretty easy to determine what movies can justifiably be deemed indisputable failures, but the normal logic most definitely doesn’t apply to James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. On paper, the hybrid of sequel and reboot was an unmitigated disaster, failing to recoup its mammoth $185 million...
Secret Headquarters Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About Owen Wilson’s Superhero Movie
The critics have spoken regarding the new Paramount+ release, a family-friendly action movie called Secret Headquarters.
theplaylist.net
Mark Ruffalo Defends Marvel Output: “You Get The Same Version Of ‘Star Wars’ Each Time” But Not In The MCU
“She-Hulk: Attorney At Law” premieres on Disney+ next week, and it’s the latest of almost a dozen MCU series to hit the streamer in less than two years. It begs the question: is Marvel releasing too much content? MCU mainstay Mark Ruffalo doesn’t think so and even took a dig at the rival “Star Wars” universe to explain why.
Following Batgirl Being Scrapped, Warner Bros. Has Addressed What’s Happening With HBO Max’s Black Canary Movie
Birds of Prey introduced the DCEU’s Black Canary, and now there’s an update on what’s happening with the character’s spinoff movie following the cancellation of Batgirl.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
wegotthiscovered.com
Warner Bros. misses out on ‘James Bond’ rights after MGM deal
While Warner Bros. has scored a massive international distribution deal with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, one of cinema’s most beloved franchises is remaining with MGM. MGM has parted ways with former international distribution partner Universal, with one of Hollywood’s original studios now partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery for international releases. The caveat is that Warner Bros. does not get the right to distribute the next James Bond film, the currently untitled Bond 26, or Chinonye Chukwu’s Till, or the Frances McDormand-led Women Talking.
thedigitalfix.com
Avengers: Secret Wars release date, plot, cast, and more
When is the Avengers: Secret Wars release date? At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel movie fans got the news they’d been waiting to hear since 2008. Marvel Studios is finally adapting the biggest crossover in the history of Marvel comic books, Secret Wars. Technically there are two Secret Wars...
Comments / 1