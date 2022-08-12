Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Microsoft OneDrive vs Dropbox: Which is best?
Struggling to choose between Microsoft OneDrive and its competition? We set it against industry giant Dropbox. Cloud storage solutions are changing the way in which we work. We are now less reliant than ever before on in-house servers as we transition towards an online future. In a race to get...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Microsoft Store 0xc03f40c8 Error on Windows 10 & 11
The Microsoft Store is a great place to find Windows apps. You can search for and download almost all your favorite apps and games in no time. However, when an app finishes its download you may get an 0xc03f40c8 error. If you're facing this issue, we've listed some tried and tested methods for fixing the Microsoft error code 0xc03f40c8 on Windows.
The Windows Club
Disable Hardware-based encryption on BitLocker Removable drives
If you want to turn off or disable hardware-based encryption on removable drives while using BitLocker, you can follow this guide. It is possible to use software-based encryption instead of hardware-based encryption on BitLocker removable drives with the help of this guide. You can enable this setting using Local Group Policy Editor and Registry Editor.
makeuseof.com
How to Encrypt a Windows 10 Folder Using BitLocker
We often have files containing sensitive information such as financial records, passwords, bank details, personal documents, etc. Protecting these files from unauthorized access or malicious programs is crucial. While there are third-party applications that make it possible to secure a Windows 10 folder, they're nearly not as secure as Windows'...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Windows Club
Windows Update Assistant not working [Fixed]
The Windows Update Assistant is an essential module for downloading Windows upgrades or updates from the Microsoft website. It has two primary jobs – first, it checks for system compatibility issues, and the second job is to download and install the latest version of Windows. But in some instances, you might encounter problems. As a result, your Windows will no longer look for updates or install them on your computer. This post will share what you can do when the Windows Update Assistant is not working. The problems include being stuck at 99%, assistant crashing suddenly, restarting automatically, and so on.
Gmail Users At Risk From North Korean Hackers Using "Never Before Seen" Tools
There’s nothing quite like the panic that runs through you when you think an account has been hacked, but it’s an increasingly common feeling. Hackers are everywhere. Earlier this year, tech experts attempted to track down a 16-year-old after they managed to hack Nvidia, Microsoft and Ubisoft. Nintendo recently sent one hacker to prison but now, it’s regular ol’ Gmail users that reportedly need to be wary.
Google launches a major change to Gmail
Google has redesigned its entire Gmail website.The company is now rolling out a new experience that links up Meet, Chat, and Spaces - its messaging, video, and group conversation features - into the main Gmail client.It also launches Google’s ‘Material You’ design feature that makes the compose button a squared rectangle and adding a new shade to the compose button, side panel and emails that have been read.Material You is coming for every user, while the new integrated view — which has the side panel with Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet icons — is rolling out to everyone who enabled...
ohmymag.co.uk
Delete now!: Millions of Android devices infected with bug that drains your account
Google has by far some of the strict security policies, but hackers still manage to find ways to sneak in malware that are costly to users. In a latest investigation, it was discovered that some 28 apps laced with dangerous malware were in the Google Play Store. Millions of people have already downloaded these apps. Read on to know if you have any of these money-draining apps.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phone Arena
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
knowtechie.com
How to turn on WiFi calling on Android and iOS
If you’re in a low-signal area but have access to a reliable internet connection, turning on WiFi calling may be the ideal solution. When you enable WiFi calling on a compatible device, calls route through the internet instead of a cellular network, which provides a more reliable connection when service is weak or non-existent.
Business Insider
7 settings you should change in Safari to enhance your privacy
If you use Safari on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, you can enable settings to enhance your privacy while web browsing. You can easily disable cookies, change your search engine to DuckDuckGo, hide your IP address, and more. Here are seven of the top ways to make your online activity...
TechRadar
Dropbox vs Google Drive: Which is best?
Wondering whether to go for Dropbox or something else? Let us help you decide between it and Google Drive. If you’re looking to extend beyond your company’s in-house servers or your own computer’s existing hard drive, and external drives aren’t quite cutting it, cloud storage can be an attractive alternative promising access from virtually anywhere.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to pick up these four stocks if the market goes down on Friday
CNBC's Jim Cramer offered a list of stocks to buy on Friday if the market declines. "I was very disappointed in the performance of the tech stocks today … That said, I think the market will let you into the best ones and you're going to get better prices again," the "Mad Money" host said.
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Admin User on Mac (Step-By-Step Guide)
Administrator accounts control every workflow in the computer. From installing new software to changing the system settings, the admin can do it all. However, too many admin users on a MacBook can make it difficult to manage your security expectations. If you are someone who doesn’t like multiple users tinkering...
Google just banned 52 malware Android apps from the Play store, you should delete them now
For as many people as it employs, Google can’t stop every malicious app from sneaking its way onto Google Play. That’s why security researchers are such a hugely valuable resource. For example, earlier this week, the cloud security company Zscaler revealed that Google recently banned a whopping 52 malware-laced Android apps from the store.
The 8 best 2FA apps on Android
Your online accounts are much safer when you rely on more than only a password, and that's where two-factor authentication (2FA) apps come in. You can use them to create an extra layer of security for your accounts, requiring you to enter a one-time password (OTP) in addition to your regular credentials when you log in. That prevents hackers from accessing your account with a stolen password only.
The Windows Club
Gmail Buttons not working or showing [Fixed]
Gmail is Google’s email client, which is today widely used by people as their first-choice emailing platform. If you’re a Gmail user, you may have noticed the buttons at the top of the Gmail UI or the formatting buttons when you write an email. You may face an issue where these Gmail buttons may go missing, in which case composing an email or browsing through your emails and sorting to read them can be a cumbersome task. In this article, we will look at how you can fix the issue where Gmail buttons are not working or have gone missing.
The Windows Club
Fix Windows Defender Error 1297 on Windows 11/10
When you try to launch Microsoft Defender app or when you try to run a scan on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, the app may fail to open or crash and then throw the error code 1297. In this post, we identfy likely causes, as well as provide the most suitable solutions to the issue.
New Vivaldi 5.4 browser update adds Rocker Gestures, mail enhancements and more
The awesome development team responsible for creating the Vivaldi browser has rolled out a new update bringing with it new enhancements, features and tweaks. The latest Vivaldi 5.4 on desktops now features the ability to turn off the sound in Web Panels, customizable Rocker Gestures and improved Vivaldi Mail. “The...
Deals: The Complete Google Go Programming Language for Beginners Course
We have an awesome deal on the Complete Google Go Programming Language for Beginners Course in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The Complete Google Go Programming Language for Beginners Course is available in our deals store for just $13.99, which is a saving of 93% off the normal price.
GeekyGadgets
Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
Comments / 0