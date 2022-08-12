Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/29 Friday morning forecast
Alert: Yellow Alert this evening for isolated downpours.Forecast: Today will be warm and humid with some showers around, especially this afternoon and evening. Not all of the models have the evening wave of showers materializing, but the potential is there for a couple of downpours. The showers wrap up overnight with temps falling to around 70 in the city with 60s elsewhere. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s.Looking Ahead: It will still be nice on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s. As for Monday, it will be more humid with perhaps a stray shower. Expect highs in the 80s.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
Comfortable Weekend Weather Graces Northern US; Low Pressure Forecast for Next Week
The weekend weather will be cool and pleasant in the northern US. The following week, low pressure slowly moves through the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. On Saturday, there will be pleasant conditions and mostly sunny skies with low humidity and highs of 80 degrees. Lows on Saturday night will be 54...
First Alert Forecast: Quiet and mostly sunny
Happy Sunday! Other than some more high clouds around today, it'll be another nice one to finish out the weekend.Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with temps in the low to mid 80s.Things stay quiet tonight with lows in the 60s around the city and 50s for the NW suburbs. We can't completely rule out a rouge shower in southern parts of the area, but it will most likely remain dry.For Monday, things turn a bit unsettled as an upper-level low develops nearby. While we'll still see some sun, it'll be a cloudier day with a few showers around. Highs...
U.S. gets first winter storm warning of the season
While much of the United States is kicking off this weekend with heavy rain, extreme heat and even tornadoes, one area will experience the country's first winter storm warning of the season. Early Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Fairbanks, Alaska, issued a winter storm warning in the Brooks...
Farmers' Almanac Forecasts 'Extreme' Winter Weather as Energy Bills Soar
The coming winter will have "plenty of snow, rain, and mush—as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures," the publication has warned.
Severe Storms Possible Overnight Tuesday
UNDATED -- Severe thunderstorms will once again be possible along a cold front Tuesday night. Please be aware that most of the severe weather will occur after dark. But, before the chance for thunderstorms, much of the state will be under a heat advisory. The heat advisory will be in effect from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds
For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
Summer's a scorcher, but what's in store for fall?
Heat waves bringing triple-digit temperatures have moved all across the country over the last couple of months, and at times the scorching blanket has been downright oppressive. But meteorologists at Accuweather have good news.
Sunday storms will potentially cause some flash flooding
Get ready for an active Sunday afternoon and evening in Colorado when it comes to the weather. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected with the potential to see flash flooding. In past days the threat was confined mostly to burn scars but today the threat includes several areas from the mountains to the plains.Storms will have the potential to drop two or more inches of rain over a relatively short period of time on Sunday. The threat is highest between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. for most areas. The National Weather Service has placed several areas on alert. Even if...
Expect downpours and street flooding
Heavy downpours is the order of the day for today. “Keep an eye on things today as more downpours are likely across the area. Showers have already started this morning, but expect more throughout the day.
Cool air for the northeast as hot temperatures return for the Pacific Northwest
Cool air for the northeast as hot temperatures return for the Pacific Northwest. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Severe Thunderstorms, Flood will Soak Northeast Region Monday Through Thursday
According to AccuWeather forecasters, there are numerous chances of thunderstorms in the Northeast in the coming days. While the rainy weather may interfere with some outdoor plans and cause delays in some areas, many places need the rain. Severe weather on Sunday was mainly concentrated to the west of the...
The U.S. in July set a new record for overnight warmth
The average low temperature for the lower 48 states in July was 63.6 F. It's not only the hottest nightly average for July, but for any month in 128 years of record keeping, a NOAA climatologist said.
