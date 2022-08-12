The first reviews are in for Orphan: First Kill and it looks like William Brent Bell’s prequel and Isabelle Fuhrman’s Esther are generating quite the buzz. Having already begun its theatrical run in the Philippines and other parts of the world, Orphan First Kill is getting its first round of feedback before its highly-anticipated U.S. release. From the looks of it, the positive reviews are pouring in for the Orphan predecessor, with special praise for the film’s nostalgia, Fuhrman’s performance, and Bell’s creative influence. Somehow, it seems First Kill manages to double down as a sensational tie-in to Esther’s backstory and yet remain enticingly unique as a stand-alone feature-film. Thanks to some narrative twists and turns, Orphan: First Kill has kept the blood pumping and adrenaline streaming even 13 years later.

