An ironically-titled fantastical failure draws in curious streaming crowds
After a constant string of serious allegations justifiably derailed what was previously one of the most respected and consistently acclaimed Hollywood careers of the modern era, you absolutely could not concoct anything more ironic than Kevin Spacey’s final lead role pre-scandal being called Nine Lives. Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver...
‘John Wick’ prequel series ‘The Continental’ shifts from TV to streaming
The John Wick franchise keeps on getting bigger, with Keanu Reeves’ Chapter 4 hitting theaters in March of next year, while prequel series The Continental is on the way, with Ana de Armas set to headline spinoff Ballerina. Speaking of the episodic offshoot, the project spent years in development...
‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ official clip teases mad chemistry
Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton have mad chemistry in the first official clip for George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing. The scene in question involves Swinton’s apathetic-yet-“content” protagonist, Dr. Alithea Binnie, arguing about how she could not conjure up three wishes fulfilling her deepest longings because she’s happy about her life as an academic as it is. However, Elba’s character plays a wish-granting magical Djinn who is trying to plead with her to make the wishes in order to win back his freedom.
A would-be war epic that failed on every level returns home on Netflix
During the buildup to its release, you can completely understand why virtually every insider and analyst had pegged Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk as a potential awards season front-runner. It marked Ang Lee’s first feature since he scooped an Academy Award for Best Director as a result of helming...
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
John Wayne Once Admitted ‘Undoubtedly 1 of My Worst Movies Ever’
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne once explained which of his movies he considered to be one of his worst over the course of his career.
Oscars 2023: Best Actor Predictions
Click here to read the full article. We keep updating these predictions through the awards season, so keep checking IndieWire for all our 2023 Oscar picks. Nominations voting is from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with official Oscar nominations announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is March 2 through 7, 2023. And finally, the 94th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. The State of the Race Familiar faces lead the Beat Actor fray. Oscar-winners back in contention include Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black...
She-Hulk: Watch Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo Attempt To Explain the Show in 15 Seconds
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is hitting Disney+ on Thursday and will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and the return of Mark Ruffalo as her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk. Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun promoting the new show and even put a She-Hulk dating profile up on Tinder. Yesterday, the official Marvel Studios Instagram account shared a cute video of Maslany and Ruffalo trying to explain the show in 15 seconds.
People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'
A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
An unfathomably ill-judged action thriller cracks the Netflix Top 10
B-tier action thrillers are like catnip to Netflix subscribers, which is completely fair and wholly understandable when there are few less taxing (but still entertaining enough) ways to while away a couple of hours. That being said, it comes as a surprise to see 2018’s River Runs Red sitting among such illustrious blockbuster company near the head of the pack.
Watch: Queen Latifah and Ludacris are in for a wild ride in ‘End of the Road’ trailer
Well, folks, we did it; Queen Latifah and Ludacris are starring in an action-thriller together. We have officially solved movies, we have arrived at the landmark to end all landmarks, and every director in the world can put their feet up and pat themselves on the back; over a century of hard work has led up to this peak realization, and they deserve to reap the everlasting rewards.
WATCH: Netflix opens up ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ for first look
Guillermo del Toro deservedly won Oscars for The Shape of Water in 2017. He followed up this project with Nightmare Alley, has continued to stay busy with other ventures, and, now, Netflix has opened Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities for a peek. The streaming service published footage from...
Kevin Costner Remembers Powerful Gene Hackman Story on 35th Anniversary of ‘No Way Out’
“No Way Out” premiered on August 14, 1987, and Kevin Costner took to Twitter today… The post Kevin Costner Remembers Powerful Gene Hackman Story on 35th Anniversary of ‘No Way Out’ appeared first on Outsider.
‘Orphan: First Kill’ director hints at a third outing for Esther
It’s a few days before the theatrical release of Orphan: First Kill, the anticipated prequel to 2009’s psychological horror Orphan, but director William Brent Bell is more than ready to kick things into high gear by establishing a franchise. In an interview with MovieWeb, the director and screenwriter...
First wave of ‘Orphan: First Kill’ reviews praise a worthwhile sequel
The first reviews are in for Orphan: First Kill and it looks like William Brent Bell’s prequel and Isabelle Fuhrman’s Esther are generating quite the buzz. Having already begun its theatrical run in the Philippines and other parts of the world, Orphan First Kill is getting its first round of feedback before its highly-anticipated U.S. release. From the looks of it, the positive reviews are pouring in for the Orphan predecessor, with special praise for the film’s nostalgia, Fuhrman’s performance, and Bell’s creative influence. Somehow, it seems First Kill manages to double down as a sensational tie-in to Esther’s backstory and yet remain enticingly unique as a stand-alone feature-film. Thanks to some narrative twists and turns, Orphan: First Kill has kept the blood pumping and adrenaline streaming even 13 years later.
Stephen King shares his uniquely unusual idea for a ‘Predator’ crossover
Stephen King is known to pepper many of his works with references and Easter Eggs that nod towards his own back catalogue, while the Predator franchise is no stranger to crossovers of its own across film, video games, comic books, and other forms of media. We’re not expecting the two to meet any time soon, but the legendary author has a suggestion nonetheless.
Viola Davis Joins ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel as Volumnia Gaul
Lionsgate announced on Monday that Viola Davis has joined the cast of the upcoming “Hunger Games” prequel “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”. Davis will play Volumnia Gaul, the calculating head gamemaker for the Hunger Games, and star alongside a cast led by Tom Blyth and “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler.
‘Orphan: First Kill’ director hopes the twist lives up to the original’s
We’re just four days away from Orphan: First Kill and director William Brent Bell has been gushing over the Orphan prequel right before its long-awaited release. On August 19, the whole world will be re-introduced to Leena Klammer, also known as Esther, a “nine-year-old” Russian girl adopted by the Colemans during the events of Orphan, which eventually led to the death of John Coleman and several others in Esther’s wake.
The Dwayne Johnson movie fans hate most above all surges on streaming
Dwayne Johnson has never been shy in admitting he makes movies almost exclusively and explicitly for his fans, which is why so many of his projects are cut from a remarkably similar cloth. In fact, it’s been almost a decade since he appeared in a relatively straightforward drama, but the response to 2013’s Empire State indicates that it might be a while before we see him in the genre again.
Why John Wayne Once Entered a Legal Battle Over ‘True Grit’
John Wayne only won a single Academy Award during his legendary career, and the Duke wanted to make sure its value was recognized. The film in question, of course, is 1969’s True Grit. Based on Charles Portis’ novel of the same name, Wayne plays a tough, drunken one-eyed U.S. Marshal. He teams with a Texas Ranger (Glen Campbell) and a young woman (Kim Darby) to find the killer of her father.
