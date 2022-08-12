Read full article on original website
Pa. high school metal band reaches the next stage at Musikfest
A football player and a marching band drummer are just two of the local high school students that formed the metal band, "Devixe."
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley couple ties the knot at Musikfest
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest is known for its wide variety of music, and wedding bells even joined in the fun this year. A Lehigh Valley couple got married Saturday at Stadtplatz. "It just made sense, everything fell into place," said the groom, Barry Davis. Barry and Nodjya Davis met over...
Mile-long craft show draws a crowd to Lititz
LITITZ, Pa. — Originally made up of just one block of local crafters, the Lititz Rotary Club Craft Show has grown to nearly a mile long, spanning seven blocks and a park. The show is always held on the second Saturday in August. Shoppers were able to peruse the handmade wares for sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 13.
Musikfest 2022 has been ‘surreal’ for father-daughter duo on Bart Cooper’s poster, mug design
As Musikfest 2022 enters its final weekend, Devon Francis is still shocked seeing people drink out of a mug with his face on it. “It’s very surreal,” the Allentown resident said. “That’s the only thing I can say about it.”. Francis and his 7-year-old daughter Amelia,...
Dr. Oz didn’t get permission for Musikfest visit, ArtsQuest says
Editor’s note: The story was updated to include information about a visit by Lt. Gov. candidate Austin Davis to Musikfest. U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz went against Musikfest’s policy when he walked through the festival grounds in Bethlehem just months before Election Day, according to a festival spokeswoman.
This Show in Lititz is Drawing Over 700 Crafters from America
From humble beginnings, The Rotary Club of Lititz Craft Show was launched in 1979 with only local vendors setting up on a single block along East Main Street in Lititz. These days, it has grown to become one of the top craft shows on the East Coast. In fact, it is drawing over 700 crafters from throughout the United States and Canada. The show, which is always held on the second Saturday in August, brings close to 50,000 people to Lititz and is one of the top events the city hosts.
Doubleheader steam locomotives pull Reading & Northern Iron Horse Ramble
The Reading & Northern Passenger Department held its Iron Horse Ramble on Saturday, August 13, 2022, traveling from the Reading Outer Station in Muhlenberg Township to Jim Thorpe in Carbon County. What makes this excursion extra special is the addition of two steam locomotives, #2102 and #425, being used to...
A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Pennsylvania's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all you can eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
Running and walking on the Delaware River Trail may be putting yourself at risk
Has anyone not experienced a pedestrian crossing in front of your green light, eyes glued to their phone and oblivious to the world around them? Or the runner who darts from out of nowhere to cross mid-block? Many more drivers are inattentive and occasionally dangerous, but somehow pedestrians oblivious to the rules seem to stand out.
Everything inside former Archbishop Prendergast High School up for sale this weekend
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The historic Prendie high school building where generations of young women were educated is set for a new life as a college campus. But before its transformation, comes an auction of interior items this weekend.Everything inside of the former Archbishop Prendergast High School is up for sale this Saturday and Sunday, from old church pews to auditorium chairs to yearbook photos."When people come in, everybody does have to sign a liability release form and they're free to roam around," pre-demolition sales owner Kevin Tobin said.The building was first an orphanage and eventually became an all-girls...
bctv.org
Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore in Berks County 8-10-22
On Directo a la Comunidad, Hector Dorta, Jr. talks about the Habitat for Humanity’s Berks County ReStore in Muhlenberg Township with store manager Mark Wallace. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our...
sanatogapost.com
Pottstown Hospital Nursing Leader New Tower VP
WEST READING PA – Tower Health designated a new system-wide leader – Ann Blankenhorn, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC – as its vice president for nursing clinical practice and education, and patient safety. She will be responsible across all Tower Health facilities, including Pottstown and Phoenixville hospitals and...
susquehannastyle.com
Fox Run: Neighborhoods of the Future
Bridging neighborhoods of the past with a nod to neighborhoods of the future, that’s what you will find at Fox Run on the campus of Londonderry Village, a continuing care retirement community. Fox Run is our new pocket neighborhood style independent living expansion that offers a variety of living options surrounded by open green space while being nestled in the farm lands of Lebanon County.
Chester County Home to 8 of This Year’s 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, Including the Best Place in America
Chester County is home to eight of the 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, including the Best Place to Live in America, according to new rankings by Niche.com. Niche.com based its rankings on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
These Local Pet-Friendly Restaurants Allow You to Dine Out with Your Four-Legged Companion
Many local restaurants that have opened their patios for outdoor dining during summer months are happy to welcome leashed pets and even offer special pet menus so that both you and your pooch can fully enjoy your dining out experience, writes Gina Mullen for County Lines Magazine.
Times News
Family still struggles 10 years after drownings
Ten years ago, Tiffany Lobach of Lehighton suffered incomprehensible grief when she lost a son and her mother the same day. Her mother drowned in the Lehigh River trying to save her son. He died later that night in the hospital. Lobach is using that tragedy as an instrument to...
Self-Taught Chef from Jenkintown Remembered for His Passion: ‘He Passed Just as He Lived, with Intention’
Jim Burke.Image via Monica Herndon, Philadelphia Inquirer. Chef Jim Burke, a Jenkintown native and the owner of James, a popular South Philadelphia restaurant, has died at 49 after a two-year battle with a rare lung cancer, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Are warehouses causing the Lehigh Valley’s rising housing costs?
If you were to visit the Lehigh Valley in the late 1800s, you would find an emerging epicenter of American industrial production, focused on the manufacturing of steel and concrete. For over a century, the region’s dominance owed to a key factor: location, location, location. With Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton as its centerpiece cities, the Valley isn’t far from numerous major metropolitan areas, including Philadelphia, Harrisburg, and New York City. The industrial dominance of the region extended into the late 20th century; thereafter, foreign competition, international trade deals, and the rising price of U.S. labor priced out booming manufacturing industries.
Woman Wanted for Retail Theft at Old Navy in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, PA — Do you know this woman? The Wyomissing Police Department is attempting to identify her in connection with a retail theft at the Old Navy located at 1055 Woodland Road. She allegedly stole several items from the store on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 2:00 pm. If...
North Coventry Township hosts police's annual Fallen Heroes Auto Show
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A big turnout for North Coventry Township Police's annual Fallen Heroes Auto Show. People came out Saturday to see classic cars and more at the Norco Fire Company in Pottstown.This year, the money raised will go to the families of Warrington K-9 officer Stephen Plum and Hatboro K-9 officer Ryan Allen. Officer Plum died suddenly of cardiac arrest in May. He was close friends with officer Allen who died of complications from a bee sting in April.Their widows are extremely grateful."My husband's accident was in October and, you know, everyone rallied around our family during that time period and the support continues," Whitney Allen, widow of officer Allen, said. "I think it's a wonderful community and support system.""I've really been blown away by the amount of support that we have gotten from everybody," Nancy Plum, widow of officer Plum, said. "It's endless. This far out and people are still reaching out to help us. It's been very inspiring."More than 50 car owners walked away with trophies at the auto show as well.
