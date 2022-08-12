Read full article on original website
Related
She fled Afghanistan with her law degree sewn into her dress. Many of her colleagues were left behind
When Fawzia Amini worked as a senior judge in Afghanistan's Supreme Court, she presided over cases of violent crimes against women, hearing harrowing and heart-breaking accounts of child marriage, sexual assault and femicide.
See what life is like for women and children in Kabul under Taliban rule
CNN’s Clarissa Ward returns to Kabul, where the Taliban declared victory one year ago as the US withdrew from Afghanistan. Nearly half of the country’s population is hungry and living in poverty, according to the UN.
Voices: Afghan women and girls deserve more than empty promises from the UK
“Work, bread, freedom” was the refrain shouted by 40 Afghan women as they marched in front of the education ministry in Kabul last weekend. The rally tells you everything you need to know about Afghanistan under the brutal Taliban regime. Women cannot work to support their families or leave the house unaccompanied. Twenty million people are facing starvation. Women must wear the burqa and girls’ education is banned. The women outside the ministry were sending a message that they will not be broken or silenced. Is anyone in Britain listening?The one-year anniversary of the Taliban takeover is not something...
Video: See what it's like in Kabul one year after the city fell to Taliban
CNN’s Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward returns to Kabul one year after the Taliban’s takeover and reports in front of the US embassy. The Taliban’s Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs declared August 15 a public holiday to mark what it considers a victory against the United States and western forces.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biden administration does not plan to release frozen Afghan assets soon over concerns they may be diverted to terror groups
The Biden administration does not plan to release billions of dollars of Afghan government assets held by the country's central bank anytime soon, citing concerns the funds could end up in the hands of terrorists after the leader of al Qaeda was killed while hiding out in Afghanistan's capital.
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
A Nuclear War Could Starve Billions, But One Country May Be Safer Than The Rest
It starts with a single mushroom-shaped cloud the world hoped to never see again. Retaliation prompts tit-for-tat attacks, each intended to end this latest War of All Wars, until a week or so later Earth begins to shiver beneath a pall of soot and dust. Scenarios mapping and calculating the devastation of a nuclear winter are nothing new, dating back to a time when the Cold War was nightly news. Decades on, we know a lot more about the finer effects of particulates in the atmosphere on our agriculture. And the sums remain as grim as ever. Using the latest data on crop yields...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A three-week drive around Ukraine's front lines taught me this: The tide of the war is unlikely to turn any time soon
There are many observations to be made about Ukraine. But on a recent road trip, one sticks out -- just how vast the country is.
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
Florida senator says ‘militant left-wing’ Americans are a greater threat to country than all wars the US has ever fought
Florida senator Rick Scott said “militant left-wing” Americans are a greater threat to the country than all the wars the US has fought during its entire existence.Speaking to the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Mr Scott called fellow Americans “the enemy within.”“We survived the War of 1812, the Civil War, World War I and World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and the Cold War. But today we face the greatest danger we have ever faced. The militant left-wing in our country has become the enemy within,” he said to applause.“The militant left has now seized control of our...
For some Black women in America, moving abroad is a way to heal and find themselves
Women told Insider that moving and traveling outside the US helped them find freedom, balance, and respect.
Appalled, devastated and worried. How the world is reacting to the attack on Salman Rushdie
Messages of outrage and support are pouring in from all corners of the globe after writer Salman Rushdie was stabbed at an upstate New York venue where he was due to speak Friday.
Ukraine Reports Strike on Bridge Used by Enemy, Lists Other Russian Losses
Ukraine said that it destroyed a key bridge on Friday, while also killing 46 Russian troops and destroying 15 armored vehicles.
'It didn't need to end this way': Fmr. US Ambassador on Afghanistan's collapse, one year on
Former US Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker says after making many gains, the country has now gone completely off the tracks.
An Accused War Criminal Trained Florida Cops in “New Concepts of Shooting”
Should a military veteran who has been reliably accused of war crimes, and who admitted that he killed a prisoner, be invited to train police officers on how to do their job?. The police department in Tallahassee, Florida, found a surprising answer to that question. Retired Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, accused by his fellow operators of intentionally shooting civilians and murdering a prisoner in Iraq, shared a photo and video on Instagram last week in which he described working with Tallahassee police officers in close-quarters combat and other lethal skills. He posted a picture of himself flanked by the rifle-bearing officers in Florida, with his caption describing an “awesome day of training” with “an extraordinary group of men who were ready to train and take on new concepts of shooting and CQB to add to their tool box. It was truly an honor!”
Opinion: Trumpism's unlikely home base
Mar-a-Lago's original owner Marjorie Merriweather Post donated it to the US government as a retreat for presidents and visiting world leaders. Donald Trump buying it and opening a private membership club was not what she had in mind, but in 2017 it became the "Winter White House" and it was the place where last week's drama over missing government records played out.
Upworthy
'No woman in burqa ever hurt me. Men in suits led us to war:' Man calls out hypocrisy of stereotypes
Stereotypes can extremely harmful and often form the base for hatred and bigotry. Hate crimes against Muslims rose 1617 percent from 2000 to 2001 in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks, according to the FBI. While hate crimes have considerably come down over the past two decades, Islamophobia is still a huge issue in America, and in many parts of the world. A letter written to The Guardian and highlighted how people have been taught to be afraid of women wearing a burka when it is always the men in suits who continue to ruin life for everyone. The letter was written in response to police officers forcing a woman to remove her burkini on Nice beach in France. Many towns in France have banned burkinis and face coverings.
Daily Beast
Americans Are Too Pampered and Neurotic to Fight a Civil War
“Tomorrow is war,” right-wing media personality Steven Crowder tweeted Monday night after news broke of the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property. Bright and early the next morning, Crowder was back—with details. “Today is war. That is all you will get on today’s show,”...
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0