Harry, Meghan Announce Surprise Return to U.K. in September
Harry and Meghan are headed to Europe for a joint round of charity visits in early September including a trip to Germany ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games.
Apples are baking on branches and hosepipe bans hit millions as England falls into drought
The Taylors have been growing apples in the English county of Essex for more than a century. But 2022 has been a particularly tough chapter in the family's history.
Provide shade, make compost and leave the weeds: six ways to heatproof your garden
Extreme weather isn’t going away – so it’s time to change how you care for your green space. Our gardening expert explains how. Gardens often act as a middle ground between our built-up, manufactured indoor lives and the world outside. The garden, whether it is a few pots, an allotment or something much larger, is a tiny slice of the rest of the ecology of our globe – and it teaches us about the gossamer threads that hold these things together.
One-third of the food we eat is at risk because the climate crisis is endangering butterflies and bees
Bee populations are declining. More than half of the bat species in the United States are in severe decline or listed as endangered. And international scientists recently announced the monarch butterfly is perilously close to extinction.
Traveling to Amsterdam during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning to travel to Amsterdam, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.
This high risk investment craze isn't going away
Investors who aren't afraid of risk now have several new "funds" they can buy into. The difference is, unlike traditional ETFs, these latest exchange-traded funds give buyers exposure to only one stock.
It’s all about the berries: meet one of the farmers growing blackcurrants for Ribena
From keeping the fruit at just the right temperature to picking it in peak condition, there’s an art to cultivating the perfect blackcurrant
Shoppers rush for the exits as Shanghai Ikea goes into lockdown
Panicked shoppers rushed for the exits at an Ikea branch in Shanghai on Saturday after city health authorities ordered the store to lock down after a close contact of a Covid-19 case was traced to the location.
The world's most breathtaking clifftop hotels
There can be little doubt that some of the most breathtaking hotel properties in existence happen to be perched dramatically on top of cliffs.
UK becomes first nation to approve Covid-19 vaccine targeting both Omicron and original strain
The United Kingdom has become the first country to approve an updated version of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine booster that targets two coronavirus variants: the Omicron strain and the original virus from 2020.
The world's most alarming airplane landings
From cliffside runways to mountainous approaches, some of the most hazardous airplane landings are among the most beautiful.
They Are Wearing: Corsica, France
After two years and three lockdowns, the French, and their summer style, have flocked to the island of Corsica. Known for its turquoise waters, local rosé and stylish seaside villages, the mountainous isle 146 miles southeast from Nice is a Mediterranean vacation classique — and style-spotting on the island in 2022 does not disappoint. Outside of Paris, pre-COVID-19 French street style was traditionally chic, but reserved. The more flamboyant looks were saved for the streets of the fashion capital. But everything has changed since the pandemic and this summer, buttoned-up looks have given way to a more playful approach to style...
Women in Scotland now have a legal right to free menstrual products
Menstrual products, including tampons and pads, will be made available free of charge in public facilities in Scotland from Monday, when the first law of its kind in the world came into force.
5 things to know for Aug. 15: Floods, FBI Search, Taiwan, Health care strike, India
Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
Nature.com
Proof of concept for developing novel feeds for cattle from wasted food and crop biomass to enhance agri-food system efficiency
Modern agri-food systems generate large amounts of crop-based biomass that are unfit for direct human consumption but potentially suitable for livestock feeding in production of meats, milk, and eggs. This study aims to develop novel feeds for cattle from some of those biomass materials through the natural microbial-driven processes of ensiling. Fruit and vegetables resembling supermarket discards were ensiled alone or co-ensiled with corn crop residues, mushroom wastes, etc. via laboratory experiments. Longitudinal sample analyses showed that (co-)ensiling was successful, with pH and fermentation acids changing rapidly into desirable ranges (pH"‰<"‰4.5, the acids 5"“13% DM with lactic acid dominating). The (co-)ensiled products had key nutritional parameters comparable to those of good quality forages commonly used on dairy farms. Additionally, in vitro incubation experiments indicated that the ensiled products could substitute certain conventional feeds while maintaining diet digestibility. Findings from this pilot study provide a proof of principle that quality novel feeds for cattle can be generated by co-ensiling food discards and low-value crop residues. Future research and animal feeding trials to demonstrate the utility of this approach can help societies more effectively utilize untapped biomass resources, strengthening the regenerative capacity of agri-food systems towards a more sustainable food future.
Nature.com
Time in schizophrenia: a link between psychopathology, psychophysics and technology
It has been widely demonstrated that time processing is altered in patients with schizophrenia. This perspective review delves into such temporal deficit and highlights its link to low-level sensory alterations, which are often overlooked in rehabilitation protocols for psychosis. However, if temporal impairment at the sensory level is inherent to the disease, new interventions should focus on this dimension. Beyond more traditional types of intervention, here we review the most recent digital technologies for rehabilitation and the most promising ones for sensory training. The overall aim is to synthesise existing literature on time in schizophrenia linking psychopathology, psychophysics, and technology to help future developments.
Signs someone might be lying to you revealed – including giveaway ‘tell’ from even the most experienced ‘poker face’
THE SECRET signs that someone might be lying to you have been revealed by recent research - including giveaway "tells" from even the most experienced "poker faces". As many as four in ten adults surveyed reckoned they are good at spotting liars - but if you're not in that group, here are the tell-tale signs to look out for.
We visited an Aldi store in the US and the UK to find out what you can buy for $25
Inflation and supply chain issues are pushing up the price of groceries around the world. Aldi has thousands of stores in the US and UK offering some of the lowest grocery prices. We were surprised by how much you could buy. for $25, but the UK had some especially good...
Best corner sofas and L-shaped sofas: stylish, comfortable, and affordable
Stretch out on one of the best corner sofas on the Real Homes team's radar, with tried and tested options from Sofa.com, Habitat, MADE, and many more
natureworldnews.com
Experts Find How to Reduce Nitrogen Fertilizer Quantity for Growing Grain Crops
A method has been developed by researchers at the University of California, Davis, to lessen the number of nitrogen fertilizers required to grow cereal crops. The discovery could help the environment while saving American farmers billions of dollars each year on fertilizer expenses. Any grass in the Poaceae family that...
