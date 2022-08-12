Read full article on original website
Denise Neve
2d ago
Wow! Seems like China is the source of life-threatening pandemics and needs to be sterilized before all life becomes extinct.
Becky S
1d ago
You all need to listen to what the Bible says about the plagues. Revelations 15 - 16 ----,Revelation 15-16In Revelation, the final book of the Bible, we find “seven angels with the seven last plagues — last, because with them God's wrath is completed,” according to Revelation 15:1. Revelation 16 lists what plague each angel brought to earth. All the quoted Scripture are from the New International Version.May 15, 2020
Panic in Wuhan as one million people are thrust back into world’s strictest lockdown after Covid re-surfaces
ONE million people have been thrust back into the world's strictest lockdown after Covid resurfaced. Citizens in the district of Jiangxia, in the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan, have been ordered to follow three days of “temporary restriction” from Wednesday. The nation's leaders are upholding their zero tolerance policy...
China's Newest Threat to Western Civilization Could Be In Your Home Right Now
The U.S. and U.K. banned Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd from its 5G telecoms networks citing national security threats from China. The U.K. also cracked down on the surveillance equipment from Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, which Washington has already blacklisted. Recently, the U.S....
Motley Fool
Ten Thousand Rich Chinese Residents Are Trying to Pull Their Wealth Out of the Country
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
We're one slip from Armageddon, but China has the most to risk as untold millions in the country could face unemployment, poverty and worse, writes CHARLES PARTON
The eruption of war between China and Taiwan would be a global catastrophe on a scale far greater than the Ukraine crisis. Yet again Chinese military jets invaded Taiwanese airspace this week, this time following American politician Nancy Pelosi’s provocative visit to the sovereign island off the Communist mainland.
Dozens Of People In China Infected With Newly-Identified 'Langya' Virus Carried By Shrews
About three dozen people in China are suffering from a newly identified virus from the same family as the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses, according to Bloomberg. The virus, named Langya henipavirus or LayV, was found in feverish people, although there is no evidence the pathogen can be transmitted from person to person.
Freethink
A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%
A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
IFLScience
Latest COVID Strain Can Cause "Strange" New Symptom At Night, Says Professor
COVID-19 is notorious for its broad and unusual array of symptoms, and with a new variant taking the world by storm, some scientists have started seeing reports of a new symptom: night sweats. The strain currently driving a significant rise in cases around the world is the subvariant BA.5, sometimes...
Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
Dr. Fauci warned that COVID is “doing something that we’ve never seen any other virus do” by continuing to evolve into new variants that could evade the prior immune response. Anyone who hasn’t had all their COVID vaccination shots could be in for a difficult time as...
Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis
America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
CDC: 'Unusually large' number of newborns infected with potentially life-threatening virus that can trigger fever, poor feeding, and seizures
At one hospital, 23 'previously healthy' newborn babies were diagnosed with parechovirus. Experts think the virus may be surging as COVID rules relax.
Two New Serious Long Covid Symptoms Added To The List
Scientists add two more new symptoms to fatigue and brain fog among the wider list of Long Covid symptoms. New research reveals that patients with Long Covid have had a broader range of symptoms than previously believed, including hair loss and sexual problems. A study that came out today in...
China unleashes its power: Worldwide outrage as ballistic missiles fly over Taiwan prompting Japan to demand 'immediate' halt to military drills or risk destroying peace in the region
China ratcheted up its military intimidation of Taiwan yesterday by firing ballistic missiles which flew over the island and landed in Japanese waters. As promised by the ruling Communist Party, four days of war games encircling Taiwan began just before 2pm (local time) with wave after wave of rocket launches, while Chinese jets took to the skies and ten warships patrolled the sea.
Infections in Mississippi are first signs that a type of deadly bacteria from the tropics is now living in the US
Climate change may have made the Gulf coast more hospitable to the bacteria. The risk of getting sick is low, but infection can be fatal.
How long is someone with COVID contagious?
BOSTON – How long is someone with COVID-19 contagious and when can they safely come out of isolation? Researchers in Boston hope a study will shed some light on those questions.Experts believe you're most contagious two days before your symptoms begin and during the first three days of illness. But researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital wanted to see if rapid antigen testing can help determine when it's safe to return to public life. So they took 40 individuals with COVID-19 and had them perform rapid antigen tests six days after the onset of symptoms or after their initial positive...
Toddler dies of Marburg virus six days after his dad in new outbreak of Ebola-like disease
A TODDLER who contracted the highly deadly Marburg virus in Ghana has died, officials say. Their 26-year-old dad also fell victim to the bug, which is similar to Ebola virus, days before. A third patient - the 24-year-old mum - is in isolation and no longer showing symptoms. In total,...
MedicalXpress
New trial shows nasal spray reduces infection of COVID-causing virus by 62%
A new clinical trial led by Queen Mary University of London and Barts Health researchers has shown that the pHOXWELL nasal spray can reduce infection with SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—by 62%. The research was published in the Journal of Clinical Virology. The trial was carried out in...
Fleet of nuclear submarines will be sent by Britain to Australia as a warning to China
Britain is to send a fleet of nuclear submarines to the Pacific in a decisive move to thwart Chinese aggression in the region. The dramatic decision could see UK subs based in Australia until 2040, operating within striking distance of China. Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the Armed...
Pentagon official says 'only a matter of time' before China causes 'major' incident in Indo-Pacific region
A top Pentagon official warned Tuesday that it is "only a matter of time" before a "major incident or accident" occurs in the Indo-Pacific amid China’s "aggressive and irresponsible" behavior, saying that Beijing has "escalated tensions" with its neighbors in the region "at a pace unseen before." Assistant Secretary...
China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years
In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.
35 Reported Cases of New Zoonotic Virus Believed to Be Passed to Humans by Shrews
From COVID-19 to monkeypox, more and more zoonotic diseases are becoming an issue due to ongoing wildlife trade, deforestation, and climate change. So we aren't particularly surprised that a new zoonotic disease is on the rise. A disease known as Langya virus has reportedly infected at least 35 people thus far.
