ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Day Shift' review: Jamie Foxx and the audience deserve better

GMA
GMA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sWjR1_0hEUIcRQ00

Jamie Foxx, vampire hunter. Those four words pretty much sum up what's good -- and godawful -- about "Day Shift," the blood-sucking action comedy now on Netflix.

Foxx is cool to the max. The bad news is that this rehash of vampire cliches falls way below this Oscar winner's talents.

It's not that the undead can't be played for mirth and menace -- look at the Emmy-nominated "What We Do in the Shadows" on FX. Sadly, "Day Shift" thirsts for a transfusion of something fresh, ferocious and funny. You know, like what Taika Waititi does in "Shadows." If only.

Foxx plays Bud Jablonski, a Los Angeles pool cleaner who's trying to make extra bucks to support his soon-to-be ex-wife Jocelyn (Meagan Good) and their cutie daughter Paige (Zion Broadnax). Jocelyn threatens to move to Florida unless Bud can pay off their debts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rQByb_0hEUIcRQ00
Parrish Lewis/Netflix - PHOTO: Jamie Foxx, as Bud, in a scene from "Day Shift."

His wife knows nothing of Bud's secret job as a vampire killer. The gig paid well until Bud broke the rules of the international union of vampire hunters, earning code violations by selling vamp fangs to black marketeer Troy (Peter Stormare). The older the vamp, the bigger the score.

In the first scene, Bud takes down a grandma who quickly morphs into a bullet-fast creature of the night until Bud finishes her off with a silver bullet. What Bud doesn't know is that the old lady is an adored relative of Audrey (Karla Souza), a Spanish-speaking vampire queen who's invented a sunscreen that enables her to walk in the sunlight. Listen up, "Shark Tank!"

Talk about leaping to the head of the vamp food chain. Audrey is also a real-estate mogul which makes her L.A. royalty. Souza gives the role everything she's got -- she wouldn't look out of place among the reality hotties on "Selling Sunset." And her killer instinct beats them all.

But Audrey is yet another character the script fails to develop. What focus "Day Shift" has is aimed at Foxx and Dave Franco as his partner Seth, a pencil-pusher who knows all there is to know about vampires, but faints dead away at the sight of one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qxLK8_0hEUIcRQ00
Parrish Lewis/Netflix - PHOTO: Jamie Foxx, as Bud, Zion Broadnax, as Paige, and Meagan Good, as Jocelyn, in Day Shift.

It's union boss Seeger (Eric Lange), who teams Bud with Seth so the nerd can spy on Bud and nail him for union violations. Of course, the odd couple form a tight bond. They both jones for "Twilight." Foxx and Franco improv like crazy to drum up a few laughs, but even their crackling comic teamwork can't save the movie from its fatal attraction to the cheap and superficial.

How does the film let the effortless magnetism of Snoop Dogg as vamp terminator Big John get lost in the shuffle? For Snoop, stillness is a super-power. Sadly, stunt coordinator J.J. Perry ("Fast and Furious," "John Wick"), in his feature directing debut, is afraid to stop the action for a second to let genuine feeling sneak in.

MORE: Review: 'Hustle' radiates love for the game in every frame

Take the car chase in which Paige sits in the front seat with her dad, oblivious to the screeching car-mageddon around her. Why? Because she's glued to the automotive frenzy of the video game on her laptop in which cartoon violence leaves no impact.

As for the few fight scenes that do work, Perry soon deadens them with repetition. You leave "Day Shift" feeling pummeled, beaten down by an avalanche of sound and fury signifying the usual nothing.

Foxx deserved better. So did the audience.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself

Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Hosting 2nd 3-Day Wedding In Georgia: It’ll Be ‘All About J.Lo’

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly on the verge of a second, much more lavish wedding to Ben Affleck! The Selena star, 53, and the Pearl Harbor actor, 50, have planned a massive three-day celebration at Ben’s estate in Georgia, to begin on Friday, August 19 with a rehearsal dinner, per page Page Six. The actual wedding will take place on Sunday, August 21. “It’s going to be all about J.Lo,” an insider reportedly told the outlet. “Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day.” HollywoodLife has reached out to their reps for comment but hasn’t heard back.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Karla Souza
Person
Dave Franco
Person
Eric Lange
Person
Peter Stormare
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Paige
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Meagan Good
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Vampire Hunter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
GMA

GMA

64K+
Followers
8K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy